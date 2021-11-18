MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Betterworks announced it will be hosting Empower HR, a virtual summit, featuring Indra Nooyi, former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of PepsiCo, as the keynote speaker. The two-day event, December 1st and 2nd, focuses on the theme of "Lead from Anywhere. Succeed Everywhere" and includes notable panelists, eleven sessions and several giveaways.
Indra Nooyi helped grow PepsiCo's revenue from $35 billion, when she became CEO, to $63 billion in 2017. She will discuss what true, transformational leadership looks like today, how we can leverage innovation in the face of uncertainty, and how we can best prepare our future leaders. Registrants also will have the chance to win a copy of her book, "My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future" as well as John Doerr's "Speed & Scale: An Action Plan for Solving Our Climate Crisis".
According to the 2021 Deloitte Global Resilience Report, Chief Experience Officers (CXOs) who noted that their organizations cultivated resilient cultures were approximately three times more likely to have navigated 2020 successfully than those lacking resiliency. Empower HR will provide valuable insight and effective practices to enhance the employee experience, boost performance management, foster a strong company culture and strengthen an organization's ability to pivot quickly, ensuring viability, and marketplace competitiveness.
Panelists include: Doug Dennerline, CEO and Chairman of Betterworks; Amy Cappellanti-Wolf, Chief Human Resources Officer, Cohesity; Melissa Daimler, Chief Learning Officer, Udemy; Josh Bersin, global analyst and CEO, The Josh Bersin Company; John Doerr, Chairman, Kleiner Perkins; Arnaud Grunwald, Chief Product Officer, Betterworks; Andrea Lagan, Chief Operating Officer, Betterworks; Susan Lovegren, EVP, CHRO and Advisory Board Member; Anne Fulton, CEO & Founder, Fuel50; and Diane Adams, Chief Culture and Talent Officer, Sprinklr.
"Although our summit is called EmpowerHR, this event will provide actionable advice for all leaders," said Doug Dennerline, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at Betterworks. "CEOs and HR will learn to better identify and maximize opportunities to enhance employee engagement, sharpen performance management by utilizing partnerships, tools and integrations, and fine-tune strategies and alignment to reach goals more efficiently and increase return on investment."
"This summit is a must for organizations that experienced high attrition during the pandemic," said Amy Cappellanti-Wolf, Chief Human Resources Officer, Cohesity. "There has never been a more critical time to retool learning and career development efforts to ensure that a new generation of managers can succeed, and their teams thrive and grow, now and in the future."
Now is the perfect time to lay the foundation for a stronger, more resilient, and productive organization in 2022. For more information on EmpowerHR, please visit https://events.betterworks.com/empower-hr. Save your seat today for this not-to-be-missed event.
About Betterworks
Betterworks closes the loop between people, strategy, and results, enabling organizations to align even their most sprawling, dynamic teams. Industry leaders such as Intuit, Freddie Mac, Asurion, Udemy, Vertiv, HCSC, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to accelerate strategic growth by supporting transparent goal setting, enabling continuous performance, and gleaning real-time employee engagement insights.
Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins and Emergence Capital. John Doerr, iconic investor, OKR pioneer, and author of New York Times Best Seller "Measure What Matters," is a board member, and Josh Bersin, global HR thought leader, serves as an advisor. For more information, visit http://www.betterworks.com.
Media Contact
Julie Johnson, MRB PR, 7033149489, jjohnson@mrb-pr.com
SOURCE Betterworks