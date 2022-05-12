This year's Empowering Beyond Summit delivered an expert exploration of the 'Quantum Acceleration' agenda, took on a journey to the 'Imagination Age' and, unveiled the 'Omniverse'. On May 9th and 10th at the Terranea Resort on the Los Angeles coast, Avasant's annual flagship event brought together over 350 industry executives across multiple verticals for two (2) days of peer-level networking, focused thought leadership, future-driven ideation, and progressive insights.
On May 9th and 10th, over 350+ global industry experts, C-level executives, innovators and trailblazers, converged at the Terranea Resort on the Palos Verdes Peninsula for an immersive 2-day leadership event.
This year's 'Quantum Acceleration' agenda explored the limitless potential and possibilities of creativity combined with technology in designing a greater human experience. Through engaging keynotes, fireside chats and panel sessions, the future of how we live, work, and play was examined from multiple mind-opening perspectives. Panels of tech gurus, highly acclaimed entrepreneurs, and world-class experts delved into compelling conversations on emerging technologies, innovation in financial services, and the future workplace. Undeniably, EBS22 was an exclusive, high-level focus group of the most qualified professionals in the technology and business space.
The much-anticipated headline keynote from Avasant CEO and Chairman, Kevin S. Parikh, was delivered to a rapt audience. In signature style, Kevin shared his futuristic visions and unveiled his rubric for the 'Omniverse'. According to Kevin, as we merge from the 'Digital Age', "Humanity is on the cusp of a new era where we will experience total freedom to dream and innovate with creativity. This is the rise of the Imagination Age, which requires the critical infrastructure of the 'Omniverse' and untethered freedom of thought, and where we will innovate a pace never seen in history."
In the 'Imagination Age', Kevin envisions a convergence of three worlds: the physical, virtual, and augmented. For this new reality to actualize, core principles need to be established: access to information, truth and transparency, freedom from conflict, and freedom of speech. The 'Omniverse', like the internet of today, will be where people, companies, and governments open storefronts, share ideas and communicate. The 'Omniverse' will obliterate all boundaries and end the 'Digital Divide', be powered by 'Digital Air', hyper accelerate human insights, reimagine healthcare, unlock tremendous value, and allow humanity to build custom realities.
