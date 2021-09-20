RUSTON, La., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BGC Advantage announced today that Ashley Wilson has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), where she will maintain steady and strategic oversight of a combined $460 Million+ in Budget/Total Development Cost for BGC Advantage's stabilized and pipeline projects under construction. In this new role, Wilson will be a dynamic member of the Executive Management Team, providing financial analysis, strategic planning, and risk management evaluations for each housing development in the company's expanding portfolio – from pre-development through lease-up and conversion to asset management.
Holly Knight, President and CEO of BGC Advantage, noted that since the launch of the company in 2017 Wilson's 15 years of robust finance experience, including 10 years in affordable housing, has been integral to the strength and stability of the portfolio and will continue to ensure the growth of this award-winning organization.
"As BGC Advantage widens its Southeast footprint westward, the capacity of our team must also grow to meet the challenge," said Knight. "As CFO, she will provide a unique perspective on BGC Advantage's overall corporate governance by setting new performance goals and processes to proactively protect the financial health of our assets as we move into new communities and states."
Wilson joined BGC Advantage, after consulting with Knight and discovering a shared mission. Wilson joined BGC Advantage most recently from Little & Associates LLC, where she served as Manager of the Affordable Housing Group. Wilson brings to BGC Advantage comprehensive knowledge of debt and equity transactions, tax credit investments, underwriting, cost certification, commercial credit analysis, cost analysis, and low-income housing tax credit applications.
"Everything we can do better today will result in better outcomes for our residents tomorrow," said Wilson. "I'm thrilled for the opportunity to grow the development finance department and help steer the organization through this period of immense growth."
A wife, mother of three, and an active member in her community, she currently volunteers with the United Way's Read Learn Succeed program. Wilson graduated Summa Cum Laude in Business Administration, Accounting from Louisiana State University. She is both HCCP Certified and a Home Certified Consultant.
ABOUT BGC Advantage
Founded in 2017, BGC Advantage is an award-winning, development company that acquires, renovates, and creates rental and home ownership housing opportunities for working families, seniors, and people with special needs. BGC Advantage specializes in working with Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) to convert public housing into sustainable, thoughtfully designed affordable housing through Asset Repositioning.
BGC Advantage has currently leveraged $460 million in funding sources to develop 3000+ homes with $617 million+ in its development pipeline. BGC Advantage has PHA RAD consultations and partnerships in more than 17 states. For more information, visit https://bgcadvantage.com.
