Ward, a certified Relativity Administrator, joins BIA's full-time Professional Services and Project Management team
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIA, a leading national eDiscovery, digital forensic and legal services provider, today announced the addition of Michael Ward to its Professional Services and Project Management team. Ward, a certified Relativity Administrator, will work as BIA's newest Senior Project Manager.
Ward brings to BIA more than a decade of experience in the eDiscovery industry. He started his long and notable career at ACT Litigation Services in 2002, rising through the ranks from Hard Copy QC to Electronic Discovery Manager, and eventually to Head Software Trainer. Ward created and enforced eDiscovery best practices based on EDRM protocols to ensure all procedures and processes ran quickly and efficiently. In 2010, Ward advanced to an eDiscovery Lead Technician and Project Manager at Eclaris Inc. where he was responsible for overseeing all eDiscovery related matters. In addition to developing a tracking system for all raw data from clients to ensure all files were accounted for, he created an in-house email protocol to streamline and reduce the volume of emails, increasing both efficiency and accuracy. He was also a Team Lead who tested, benchmarked, and rolled out in-house eDiscovery software.
Ward later worked as a Technical and Senior Project Manager for many notable companies and firms. His experience in processes and workflows combined with his emphasis on customer service and satisfaction make him a valuable leader and manager. Ward has extensive experience with a wide selection of industry tools including LAW, eCapture, Encase, Nuix and Relativity. He is a Relativity Certified Sales Professional as well as a certified user in a multitude of Microsoft programs.
"We are very excited to welcome Michael Ward ("Wardy") to BIA's Project Management Team," said Richard Laguerre, Vice President of Project Management. "At BIA, our Project Managers are our clients' main point of contact and serve as their internal advocate as well. Vital to the success of every client relationship is a knowledgeable and consultative Project Manager, and Wardy's acute focus on client satisfaction and support exemplifies BIA's approach to Project Management."
In his role as Senior Project Manager, Ward will provide day-to-day management of BIA projects and ongoing direction to other project team members. He will be responsible for overseeing client needs in all phases of eDiscovery, including collection, processing, hosting, and production. Ward also will work with the BIA team to meet custom client specifications and timelines, resolve technical concerns, and offer strategies for efficient and scalable eDiscovery solutions.
About BIA
As an industry pioneer, BIA continues to set the standard for reliable, innovative and cost-effective eDiscovery services. Its customer-first focus has resulted in countless innovations copied widely across the industry today. From technical innovations like truly remote data collections and the first cloud-based, end-to-end eDiscovery platform to service revolutions like reusing data and coding across matters and hiring dedicated, full-time employees for document review, BIA consistently stands at the leading edge of the industry. Founded by legal and technology professionals, BIA provides the entire spectrum of eDiscovery services – including attorney document review – with minimal disruption to its clients' daily business operations. To learn more, visit BIA at https://www.biaprotect.com or on Twitter at @biaprotect.
Media Contact
Claire Skelley, BIA, (646) 847-2919, cskelley@biaprotect.com
SOURCE BIA