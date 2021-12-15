CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Blue Swim School — one of the fastest-growing new brands in franchising that is well positioned to emerge as the leader of the booming $3 billion learn-to-swim segment — has announced the promotion of Brooke Mallick to chief marketing officer. Mallick previously served as the brand's vice president of marketing.
Prior to beginning her role at Big Blue Swim School in 2019, Mallick spent over six years at PepsiCo. There, she worked on a variety of marketing campaigns for Gatorade and Quaker Oats.
For the past three years, Mallick has played an essential role in Big Blue's ambitious growth strategy, which has seen the brand grow to 10 open locations, with 161 units sold to date.
"As we look ahead to opening more locations, Big Blue won't just be teaching a vital safety skill to children across the U.S., but truly helping kids build their confidence and self-esteem," Mallick said. "Big Blue gives children and families a sense of security around water, and builds useful lifelong skills."
Mallick further emphasized that Big Blue is continuing to build a thoughtful, integrated marketing program that brings awareness to the children's retail-based learn-to-swim program and the benefits of structured, year-round swim lessons.
"At Big Blue we are constantly thinking about how to offer the best customer service to the busy parents and families we target," Mallick said. "That begins by making it easy to gather information to find the best swim program for your child, carries through with a frictionless registration experience, and culminates in a program that lives up to our brand promise by delivering measurable progress in and out of the pool for our swimmers."
Big Blue appeals to savvy franchise entrepreneurs for a number of reasons, but its proven marketing program is particularly noteworthy, as it sets partners up for success before they even open their location's doors. The brand's corporate team implements a comprehensive local marketing campaign long before a school opens, and their support continues in perpetuity.
"Big Blue acknowledges that marketing is much more than simply picking the right colors for the logo," Big Blue president and founder Chris DeJong said. "It is essential to have an analytically inclined marketing team that manages SEO optimization, social media, organic lead generation, and the internal validation journey. Successful marketing reaches potential customers with the right message at the right time. And when you do what you promise, which for us is providing the best swim school experience possible, you then turn active customers into brand enthusiasts."
Big Blue's corporate team, including Mallick, has a wealth of marketing expertise and decades of experience in franchising. That experience has allowed the brand to implement a data-driven method to local marketing for each pool, which in turn helps franchise partners become more successful than those at other brands.
"There are many data sources we can use to triangulate information about how our paid media and email campaigns are performing and what we can do to drive more efficient and effective campaigns," Mallick said. "But the most important tool we have at our disposal is our massive database of historical customer information from our proprietary enterprise system, LessonBuddy™. With that data, we better understand and leverage knowledge of past customer behavior to drive future results in a way that separates us from the competition."
As Big Blue's marketing efforts evolve, the team continues to analyze past efforts and trends to help drive new campaigns.
"Our goal is to not only build out our performance marketing, driving for an additional sale or conversion, but also to strengthen our mindshare to become the most loved brand in the industry," Mallick said.
ABOUT BIG BLUE SWIM SCHOOL
Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong. The first location opened in Wilmette, Illinois, followed by four additional Chicagoland schools. In 2017, Level 5 Capital Partners acquired a stake in the brand, and pools are now open in Chicago, Atlanta, Denver and Northern Virginia. Big Blue is currently growing through franchising with plans to have a minimum of 170 pools sold by the end of 2021.
