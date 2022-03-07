MINNEAPOLIS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Sky Biomedical, a leading-edge medical device and health technology incubator, announced today that it has appointed Ryan Egeland, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., as Managing Director.
"Big Sky Biomedical was founded to enhance early-stage innovation and development in some of the fastest growing segments of healthcare, including neurovascular, structural heart, and regenerative medicine," said Dr. Egeland. "I'm extremely excited to apply my scientific, medical, and commercial experience to our portfolio companies in a much broader and deeper capacity. Alongside our exceptional teams of engineers, scientists, operators, and physician partners, I look forward to addressing significant underserved patient populations and large unmet clinical needs through compelling and differentiated technologies."
Dr. Egeland received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and was a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford, where he completed his Ph.D. and M.B.A. Previously, he served as the Head of Strategic Ventures and Chief Medical Officer for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII). Prior to his tenure at CSI, Ryan led teams in Business Development & Licensing, Medical & Scientific Affairs, and Product Marketing at Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), Covidien, and ev3. Before this, he trained as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and has practiced in both large academic hospital and office-based lab settings.
"We are exceedingly pleased to welcome Ryan in a managing role at Big Sky Biomedical," stated JC Sun, Founding Partner of the incubator. "Ryan brings extensive, cross-functional expertise to our nimble, capital-efficient companies. With his guidance and operational involvement, not only am I very confident in our ability to execute in the near term, but am extremely bullish about Big Sky's potential to streamline zero to one value creation, setting a new standard for accelerating next-level medical device design and development."
About Big Sky Biomedical, LLC
Founded by a group of medical device serial entrepreneurs with extensive expertise in the cardiovascular space, Big Sky Biomedical is a highly specialized incubator focused on rapid, capital-efficient therapy development. To learn more about Big Sky Biomedical, please visit https://bigskybiomedical.com.
