PRINCETON, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Company, LLC (BLS & Co.) has hired Haley Hop as its newest Site Selection and Incentives Consultant in its Princeton, N.J., headquarters. BLS & Co. provides site selection, incentives advisory, redevelopment, energy and economic development services to clients across the country.
"We're pleased that we continue to attract top talent and look forward to utilizing Haley's engineering and economic development education, as well as her experience working with BIO Alabama, to serve our growing roster of clients," said Jay Biggins, executive managing director, BLS & Co.
Hop's work experience includes positions with the University of Alabama, Garver and BIO Alabama. During her time at BIO Alabama, she coordinated efforts to create the organization's economic development strategic roadmap.
Hop earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and holds a Master of Science in Economic Development. Hop is on track to secure her MBA from the University of Southern Mississippi this summer.
"I'm honored to join BLS & Co. and for the opportunity to serve clients regionally and nationally," said Hop. "The BLS team has helped many of the world's best-known companies select the optimal locations for their diverse operations and I look forward to supporting the BLS team to build on an already impressive legacy of success."
About Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Co.
Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Company, LLC (BLS & Co.) helps some of the world's largest corporations identify the best locations, secure incentives, obtain development approvals and optimize energy strategies. Location Economics™, the firm's trademarked multi-disciplinary approach, focuses on creating value for companies and their communities. BLS & Co. is headquartered in Princeton, N.J., with offices in New York, Chicago, Cleveland and Walnut Creek, Calif. http://www.blsstrategies.com.
