NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leading data discovery and intelligence platform for privacy, protection and perspective, today announced the latest key hire to support rapid growth, naming Marc DeGaetano as its new Chief Revenue Officer.
DeGaetano brings more than 23 years of senior-level sales, data security and data management leadership experience from companies including Rubrik, Tanium, Symantec, and Veritas. He will be responsible for leading BigID's global sales organization and joins a rapidly growing team of seasoned data and security sales leaders.
"Marc has a track record of leading enterprise and strategic account organizations selling platform-centric solutions to security and data leaders." said Dimitri Sirota, Co-Founder and CEO of BigID. "With the introduction of BigID's first-in-industry extensible and open data management platform we were looking for a leader that can show value to both CSOs and CDOs. Marc has proven success with both in hyperscale companies."
BigID is reimagining data management, providing unmatched data discovery and intelligence for finding and understanding data everywhere plus the first open App platform to action data in compliance, security and data governance. BigID is pioneering how privacy, security and data professionals know, action and unleash their data in the cloud and data center and Marc will lead a team of data veterans to help deliver these solutions to the market.
Other New Sales Leadership Additions:
- Ron Spratt joins BigID to run North America sales from Informatica where he led financial services sales.
- Aaron Stutsman joins BigID to run US east from Informatica where he ran central and east sales.
- Ben Kennedy joins BigID to run US west from Informatica where he ran west region financial services sales.
- Steve Davis joins BigID to run US federal from Informatica where he previously ran Civilian federal sales.
- Tom Murtagh joins BigID to run revenue operations from Collibra where he previously ran sales ops.
- Jason Prindle joins BigID to run Inside Sales and Global Sales Development from Prevalent where he previously led the same functions.
"It's a privilege to join this deep bench of incredibly talented individuals," said DeGaetano, CRO of BigID. "As our world continues to experience digital transformation, enabling companies to truly understand and maximize their data, while also protecting their customers' privacy, is absolutely critical. I'm proud to be part of the team that will elevate BigID in the global marketplace."
BigID recently raised a $100M in total Series D funding to accelerate its sales expansion and introduction of apps on its app platform.
About BigID:
BigID enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com.
