NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leading ML-augmented data management platform for privacy, security, and governance, today announced that Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID is scheduled to present at the 2021 UBS Disruptive Technology CEO Summit Hong Kong on Tuesday, October 19 at 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time. For more information, please visit https://www.ubs.com/hk/en/wealth-management/tech-connect/disruptive-technology-hongkong/2021-overview.html
About BigID:
BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, and the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security. Find out more at https://bigid.com
Media Contact
Scott Mersy, BigID, +1 415-763-7794, scottmersy@bigid.com
SOURCE BigID