TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binah.ai, the leading provider of general health and wellness video-based monitoring tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that its health data monitoring software development kit (SDK) is now compatible with Safari and Google Chrome mobile browsers on iOS and Android devices respectively, enabling the Binah.ai technology without the need for downloading an app.
Binah.ai's award-winning technology allows for the monitoring of a wide range of health parameters, with the end user simply looking into their device's camera. In under one minute, they will obtain their measurements for heart rate, heart rate variability, respiration rate and stress levels.
"Launching our new SDK support for mobile browsers is the next step in our journey to further Binah.ai's mission of bringing health and wellness monitoring to everyone, anywhere, anytime" said David Maman, Co-founder and CEO of Binah.ai. "The ability to access vital signs measurements quickly and easily – without the need for a mobile app installation or download – offers an even more affordable way to elevate the level of care and communication between providers and end users alike."
Binah.ai's new SDK for mobile browsers allows care providers and payers such as insurance companies, among others, to send end users an accessible link to easily measure and share health parameters using a phone – regardless of an individual's comfort level in using technology. This is especially relevant for use cases in any industry that collaborates with prospects or customers that may be reluctant towards implementing or downloading a mobile application. This may include insurance onboarding, remote health assessment, telehealth sessions, or any instance in which organizations need to provide end users access to Binah.ai's capabilities without using a pre-installed application.
The Binah.ai SDK with mobile browser support is available now for organizations. For more information on Binah.ai, please visit Binah.ai's website.
About Binah.ai
Binah.ai's software-only, video-based health data platform is the next stage in the evolution of health and wellness monitoring. By eliminating the need for wearables and dedicated hardware devices and transforming smartphones, tablets and laptops into health and wellness monitoring tools, Binah.ai is enabling healthcare, insurance and wellness industries worldwide to access an extensive range of health parameters, just by having users look into their device's camera. Delivering on its vision and mission to support healthcare anywhere, Binah.ai is making access to user-provided health data fast, simple and affordable and empowering organizations to provide quality, personalized care and services at lower costs.
The solution is not a medical device and should be considered as a self-assessment tool only.
