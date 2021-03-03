BOSTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bindable, the insurtech leader for alternative distribution, today announced the appointment of Jocelyn Getson as its new Chief Growth Officer. As the insurtech ecosystem continues its trajectory of rapid growth and customer expectations become more grounded in digital solutions, Getson joins the Bindable team at a pivotal time.
As Chief Growth Officer, Getson will oversee Bindable's distribution strategy and drive growth across both technology and partnerships. She will also be responsible for leading product development and growth initiatives while optimizing existing business models and devising new revenue streams.
"As a company, our focus and approach has always been grounded in innovation, and in an industry that is constantly evolving, we recognize the importance of hiring the right people to ensure we are positioned to best serve our customers and partners," says Bill Suneson, co-founder and CEO of Bindable. "Jocelyn's experience in insurance distribution and insurtech combined with her ability to translate a holistic approach of the insurance space into industry leading products, programs, and partnerships will be a great asset to us, and we are looking forward to continued expansion of our products and services under her leadership."
Prior to joining Bindable, Getson held various leadership positions including Head of SMB Strategy at Slice Labs and VP of Partnership Strategy at Centricity. Most recently, Getson served as VP of Enterprise at Corvus Insurance. In addition, Getson served on the Advisory Board for Warranty Innovations as well as the Board of Directors for the Consumer Technology Association. Getson is a frequent speaker and contributor to industry conferences, events, and publications.
"Bindable continues to lead the industry with its world-class platform, and I am excited to help scale the business during such a transformative time in the industry," says Jocelyn Getson, Chief Growth Officer at Bindable. "Bindable has an established reputation for excellence, and I look forward to working with Bill and the rest of the team to continue innovating and providing comprehensive solutions to our partners."
Bindable is well positioned for growth in 2021 as the industry continues to digitize as a result of COVID-19. Getson's appointment will be crucial in ensuring that Bindable maintains upward mobility by continuing to pave the way for rapid transformation of insurance distribution and growing as a competitive leader of digitization within the insurance industry.

