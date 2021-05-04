DENVER, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bio-One, Inc., America's first crime and trauma scene cleaning franchise, has partnered with the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund to contribute to its mission in honoring American Law Enforcement.
Bio-One Inc. operates in 41 states with over 100 locations and is committed to providing service in suicide and homicide clean up, hoarding remediation, homeless encampment clean-up, urine and feces removal, and more. With the motto, Help First, Business Second, Bio-One provides high-level decontamination and biohazard cleanup services while offering clients the privacy and compassion needed at difficult times.
"Bio-One has always been an avid supporter of first responders and the decision to align ourselves with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial was second nature," said Nick-Anthony Zamucen, founder of Bio-One Inc. "As last responders, Bio-One works closely with law enforcement officers across the country to serve community members in their greatest time of need. We value their relentless dedication and sacrifices to support the community, and it's our honor to support the history and the future of law enforcement."
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund built and continues to maintain the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial – the nation's monument to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. The Museum tells the story of American law enforcement through exhibits, collections, research and education.
"We are so thankful for Bio-One's corporate partnership and their continued support of the Memorial Fund," said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund. "This partnership will further bolster the Memorial Fund's mission of honoring America's Law Enforcement, as well as provide support for the Museum's upcoming exhibition opening in September. We are grateful for their commitment."
Visit https://www.biooneinc.com/ for more information on Bio-One, Inc. services.
About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., which honors the names of all of the 22,611 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history.
About Bio-One, Inc.
Bio-One, Inc. is the first crime and trauma scene cleaning franchise, operating in 41 states with over 100 locations, and was ranked number one in Crime Scene Cleaning and Trauma Scene Cleaning in Entrepreneur Magazine's 42nd Franchise 500. Bio-One is committed to providing excellent service in recovery and suicide cleanup, homicide cleanup, hoarding situations, junk removal, deceased animal recovery, feces removal, pest and rodent droppings and much more. Each office is independently owned and operated by a member of the local community.
