Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne

 By Bio-Techne Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Second Quarter FY2022 Snapshot

  • Second quarter organic revenue increased by 17% (20% reported) to $269.3 million and 19% (23% reported) in the first half of fiscal 2022 to $527.0 million.
  • Sustained operational excellence in Protein Sciences which achieved 19% organic growth (19% reported) in the second fiscal quarter, including a 27% increase in ProteinSimple branded analytical solutions and over 180% growth in GMP Proteins.
  • Adjusted operating income increased 18% (22% reported) when compared to the prior year to $102.8 million, resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 38.3%.
  • Strengthened Cell & Gene Therapy workflow offering with future Wilson Wolf purchase agreement, the manufacturer of G-Rex branded bioreactor vessels which complement our GMP Proteins in creating high quality immune cells.
  • GAAP EPS was $1.94 versus $1.15 one year ago. Delivered record adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 versus $1.62 one year ago.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic growth, and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

"Our second quarter continued where our first quarter left off, with the Bio-Techne team delivering strong growth on an even more challenging year-over-year comparison," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "We are extremely proud of achieving 17% organic growth for the quarter and see continued momentum in the business, especially in our biopharma end-markets."

Kummeth added, "Our teams continue to innovate and execute in amazing ways which is contributing to our ever-improving bottom line, with our adjusted operating margin now over 38%. This quarter marks the first time in our 44-year history where we have achieved over $1 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue. The Wilson Wolf future investment and acquisition agreement we signed in December has the potential to further extend our 2026 revenue target beyond $2 billion and positions our Cell and Gene Therapy workflow with the strongest global footprint in this exploding new market."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022

Revenue

Net sales for the second quarter increased 20% to $269.3 million. Organic growth was 17% compared to the prior year, with acquisitions contributing 3% to revenue growth and foreign currency exchange having an immaterial impact.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $1.94 per diluted share, versus $1.15 in the same quarter last year. GAAP EPS was favorably impacted by a non-recurring gain of approximately $28.4 million on our ChemoCentryx investment. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 22.3% to $62.3 million, compared to $51.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP operating margin was 23.2%, compared to 22.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP operating margin compared to prior year was positively impacted by volume leverage.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS increased to $1.88 per diluted share, versus $1.62 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 16%. Adjusted EPS increased primarily due to revenue growth. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 18% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted operating margin was 38.3%, compared to 38.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted operating margin compared to the prior year was unfavorably impacted by acquisitions and strategic investments to support future growth, which were partially offset by volume leverage.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biotechnology and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides an array of platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis. Protein Sciences segment's second quarter fiscal 2022 net sales were $205.0 million, an increase of 19% from $172.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Organic growth for the segment was 19%, with foreign currency exchange having an immaterial impact on revenue. Protein Sciences segment's operating margin was 45.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 46.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The segment's operating margin compared to the prior year was negatively impacted by strategic investments to support future growth.

Diagnostics and Genomics Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment also develops and provides in situ hybridization products as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's second quarter fiscal 2022 net sales were $64.5 million, an increase of 23% from $52.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Organic growth for the segment was 7%, with acquisitions contributing 16% to revenue growth and foreign currency exchange having an immaterial impact. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's operating margin was 16.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 15.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The segment's operating margin was favorably impacted by volume leverage and product mix, which were partially offset by additional investments made in the business to support future growth.

Conference Call

Bio-Techne will host an earnings conference call today, February 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CST. To listen, please dial 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784 for international callers, and reference conference ID 13726340. The earnings call can also be accessed via webcast through the following link https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 13726340. The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 until 11:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include:

  • Organic growth
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share
  • Adjusted earnings
  • Adjusted tax rate
  • Adjusted gross margin
  • Adjusted operating income
  • Adjusted operating margin

We provide these measures as additional information regarding our operating results. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. We believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results.

Our non-GAAP financial measure of organic growth represents revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions within the preceding 12 months, the impact of foreign currency, as well as the impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding these measures provides more useful period-to-period comparison of revenue results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, which can vary significantly from period to period, and revenue from acquisitions that would not be included in the comparable prior period. Revenues from partially owned subsidiaries consolidated in our financial statements are also excluded from our organic revenue calculation, as those revenues are not fully attributable to the Company. Revenue from partially owned subsidiaries was $0.5 million and $0.9 million for the quarter and six months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Our non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, exclude stock-based compensation, the costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, amortization of acquisition intangibles, acquisition related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including non-recurring costs, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, and gains. Stock-based compensation is excluded from non-GAAP adjusted net earnings because of the nature of this charge, specifically the varying available valuation methodologies, subjection assumptions, variety of award types, and unpredictability of amount and timing of employer related tax obligations. The Company excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, including costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory and acquisition-related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including gains or losses on legal settlements, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, and one-time assessments from this measure because they occur as a result of specific events, and are not reflective of our internal investments, the costs of developing, producing, supporting and selling our products, and the other ongoing costs to support our operating structure. Additionally, these amounts can vary significantly from period to period based on current activity. The Company also excludes revenue and expense attributable to partially owned consolidated subsidiaries in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures as the revenues and expenses are not fully attributable to the Company.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes stock-based compensation expense, which is inclusive of the employer portion of payroll taxes on those stock awards, restructuring, impairments of equity method investments, gain and losses from investments, and certain adjustments to income tax expense. Impairments of equity investments are excluded as they are not part of our day-to-day operating decisions. Additionally, gains and losses from other investments that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability are excluded. Costs related to restructuring activities, including reducing overhead and consolidating facilities, are excluded because we believe they are not indicative of our normal operating costs. The Company independently calculates a non-GAAP adjusted tax rate to be applied to the identified non-GAAP adjustments considering the impact of discrete items on these adjustments and the jurisdictional mix of the adjustments. In addition, the tax impact of other discrete and non-recurring charges which impact our reported GAAP tax rate are adjusted from net earnings. We believe these tax items can significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and not necessarily reflect costs and/or income associated with historical trends and future results.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided with the financial statements attached to this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company's actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, customer site closures or supply chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $931 million in net sales in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 2,700 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

Contact:

David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development



David.Clair@bio-techne.com



612-656-4416 

 

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







QUARTER

ENDED





SIX MONTHS

ENDED







12/31/21





12/31/20





12/31/21





12/31/20



Net sales



$

269,276





$

224,253





$

526,995





$

428,452



Cost of sales





85,585







73,353







172,307







139,821



Gross margin





183,691







150,900







354,688







288,631



Operating expenses:

































Selling, general and administrative





100,693







83,116







186,868







155,714



Research and development





20,650







16,789







42,250







32,830



Total operating expenses





121,343







99,905







229,118







188,544



Operating income





62,348







50,995







125,570







100,087



Other income (expense)





23,831







5,373







27,992







(4,381)



Earnings before income taxes





86,179







56,368







153,562







95,706



Income taxes





14,120







10,224







12,522







16,168



Net earnings, including noncontrolling interest



$

72,059





$

46,144





$

141,040





$

79,538



Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest





(8,114)







(130)







(8,748)







(130)



Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne





80,173







46,274







149,788







79,668



Earnings per share:

































Basic



$

2.04





$

1.20





$

3.82





$

2.06



Diluted



$

1.94





$

1.15





$

3.64





$

1.98



Weighted average common shares outstanding:

































Basic





39,310







38,691







39,202







38,614



Diluted





41,207







40,257







41,159







40,135



 

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS



12/31/21





6/30/21



Cash and equivalents



$

211,845





$

199,091



Short-term available-for-sale investments





67,135







32,463



Accounts receivable, net





152,896







145,385



Inventories





121,858







116,748



Other current assets





36,496







16,919



Total current assets





590,230







510,606





















Property and equipment, net





211,814







207,907



Right of use asset





64,293







73,834



Goodwill and intangible assets, net





1,401,403







1,459,035



Other assets





37,106







11,575



Total assets



$

2,304,846





$

2,262,957





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$

89,668





$

95,960



Contract liabilities





19,081







18,995



Income taxes payable





14,284







5,336



Contingent consideration payable





2,000







4,000



Operating lease liabilities – current





11,809







11,602



Current portion of long-term debt obligations





12,500







12,500



Other current liabilities





5,467







3,891



Total current liabilities





154,809







152,284





















Deferred income taxes





101,423







93,125



Long-term debt obligations





269,618







328,827



Operating lease liabilities





57,718







67,625



Long-term contingent consideration payable





7,000







25,400



Other long-term liabilities





11,747







24,462



Stockholders' equity





1,702,531







1,571,234



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

2,304,846





$

2,262,957



 

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE

(Unaudited)







QUARTER

ENDED





SIX MONTHS

ENDED







12/31/21





12/31/20





12/31/21





12/31/20



Gross margin percentage – GAAP





68.2

%





67.3

%





67.3

%





67.4

%

Identified adjustments:

































Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory





0.0

%





0.0

%





0.3

%





0.0

%

Amortization of intangibles





3.8

%





3.9

%





3.9

%





4.0

%

Stock compensation expense - COGS





0.2

%





0.3

%





0.1

%





0.3

%

Impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries(1)





0.1

%





0.0

%





0.2

%





0.0

%

Gross margin percentage - Adjusted





72.3

%





71.5

%





71.8

%





71.7

%



(1)Adjusted gross margin percentages for the second quarter and full year of fiscal 2021 have been updated for comparability to fiscal 2022 for the inclusion of the impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries on the Company's adjusted gross margin percentage.   

 

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE

(Unaudited)







QUARTER

ENDED





SIX MONTHS

ENDED







12/31/21





12/31/20





12/31/21





12/31/20



Operating margin percentage – GAAP





23.2

%





22.7

%





23.8

%





23.4

%

Identified adjustments:

































Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory





0.0

%





0.0

%





0.3

%





0.0

%

Amortization of intangibles





6.8

%





6.8

%





7.0

%





7.1

%

Acquisition related expenses





(4.9)

%





2.0

%





(2.9)

%





1.1

%

Eminence impairment





7.0

%





-

%





3.6

%





-

%

Stock-based compensation





5.5

%





7.2

%





5.4

%





6.9

%

Restructuring costs





0.3

%





0.0

%





0.4

%





0.0

%

Impact of partially owned subsidiaries(1)





0.4

%





0.1

%





0.4

%





0.0

%

Operating margin percentage - Adjusted





38.3

%





38.8

%





38.0

%





38.5

%



(1)Adjusted operating margin percentages for the second quarter and full year of fiscal 2021 have been updated for comparability to fiscal 2022 for the inclusion of the impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries on the Company's adjusted operating margin percentage.   

 

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED CONOLIDATED NET EARNINGS and EARNINGS per SHARE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







QUARTER

ENDED





SIX MONTHS

ENDED







12/31/21





12/31/20





12/31/21





12/31/20



Net earnings before taxes– GAAP



$

86,179





$

56,368





$

153,562





$

95,706



Identified adjustments attributable to Bio-Techne:

































Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory





84







23







1,596







23



Amortization of intangibles





18,380







15,027







36,769







30,528



Acquisition related expenses





(13,168)







4,514







(15,430)







4,746



Eminence impairment





18,715







-







18,715







-



Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes





14,815







16,225







28,675







29,558



Restructuring costs





743







142







1,928







142



Investment (gain) loss and other





(28,395)







(10,197)







(34,630)







(5,846)



Impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries(1)





1,004







207







2,567







207



Net earnings before taxes- Adjusted(1)



$

98,357





$

82,309





$

193,752





$

155,064





































Non-GAAP tax rate





21.4

%





20.6

%





21.2

%





20.6

%

Non-GAAP tax expense





21,048







16,956







41,076







31,969



Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne(1)



$

77,309





$

65,353





$

152,676





$

123,095



Earnings per share - diluted – Adjusted(1)



$

1.88





$

1.62





$

3.71





$

3.07





































(1)Adjusted consolidated net earnings and earnings per share for the second quarter and full year of fiscal 2021 have been updated for comparability to fiscal 2022

for the inclusion of the impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries on the Company's adjusted consolidated net earnings. 









































 

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP adjusted tax rate

(In percentages)

(Unaudited)







QUARTER





SIX MONTHS







ENDED





ENDED







12/31/21





12/31/20





12/31/21





12/31/20



GAAP effective tax rate



16.4

%



18.1

%



8.2

%



16.9

%

Discrete items





7.5







6.5







16.4







8.2



Annual forecast update





0.7







0.5







-







-



Long-term GAAP tax rate





24.6

%





25.1

%





24.6

%





25.1

%



































Rate impact items

































Stock based compensation





(1.7)







(4.2)







(1.9)







(4.2)



Other





(1.5)







(0.3)







(1.5)







(0.3)



Total rate impact items





(3.2)







(4.5)

%





(3.4)







(4.5)

%



































Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate(1)



21.4

%





20.6

%





21.2

%





20.6

%



(1)In our second quarter results of fiscal year 2021, the Company re-casted our first quarter results using the Non-GAAP tax rate for the first six months of fiscal 2021, which normalized the tax rate impact on adjusted earnings resulting from return to growth patterns seen prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

SEGMENT REVENUE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







QUARTER

ENDED





SIX MONTHS

ENDED







12/31/21





12/31/20





12/31/21





12/31/20



Protein Sciences segment revenue



$

204,971





$

172,179





$

402,156





$

326,625



Diagnostics and Genomics segment revenue





64,527







52,469







125,512







102,595



Intersegment revenue





(222)







(395)







(673)







(768)



Consolidated revenue



$

269,276





$

224,253





$

526,995





$

428,452



 

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







QUARTER

ENDED





SIX MONTHS

ENDED







12/31/21





12/31/20





12/31/21





12/31/20



Protein Sciences segment operating income(1)



$

93,281





$

80,453





$

183,381





$

150,803



Diagnostics and Genomics segment operating income





10,880







8,107







18,344







16,781



Segment operating income





104,161







88,560







201,725







167,584



Corporate general, selling, and administrative





(1,334)







(1,520)







(1,524)







(2,482)



Adjusted operating income





102,827







87,040







200,201







165,102



Cost recognized upon sale of acquired inventory





(84)







(23)







(1,595)







(23)



Amortization of intangibles





(18,380)







(15,027)







(36,769)







(30,528)



Acquisition related expenses





13,262







(4,421)







15,618







(4,558)



Eminence impairment





(18,715)







-







(18,715)







-



Impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries(1)





(1,004)







(207)







(2,567)







(207)



Stock-based compensation





(14,815)







(16,225)







(28,675)







(29,557)



Restructuring costs





(743)







(142)







(1,928)







(142)



Operating income



$

62,348





$

50,995





$

125,570





$

100,087





(1)Adjusted operating income for the second quarter and full year of fiscal 2021 have been updated for comparability to fiscal 2022 for the inclusion of the impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries on the Company's adjusted operating income.   

 

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







SIX MONTHS

ENDED







12/31/21





12/31/20



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net earnings



$

141,040





$

79,538



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities

















     Depreciation and amortization





49,836







41,972



     Costs recognized on sale of acquired inventory





1,596







23



     Deferred income taxes





7,233







216



     Stock-based compensation expense





25,706







28,531



     Fair value adjustment to available for sale investments





(33,672)







(6,356)



     Contingent consideration payments - operating





(3,300)







(155)



     Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration payable





(16,400)







4,600



     Asset impairment restructuring





546







-



     Eminence impairment





18,715







-



     Other operating activities





(41,873)







6,909



          Net cash provided by operating activities





149,427







155,278





















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















     Additions to property and equipment





(16,238)







(22,383)



     Investment of forward purchase contract





(25,000)







-



     Other investing activities





(1,050)







5,641



          Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





(42,288)







(16,742)







































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















     Cash dividends





(25,069)







(24,728)



     Proceeds from stock option exercises





56,500







32,337



     Long-term debt activity, net





(59,250)







(125,250)



     Contingent consideration payments - financing





(700)







-



     Share repurchases





(41,294)







-



     Other financing activity





(23,247)







(7,371)



          Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





(93,060)







(125,012)





















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents





(1,325)







5,377



Net increase (decrease)in cash and cash equivalents





12,754







18,901



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





199,091







146,625



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

211,845





$

165,526



 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-releases-second-quarter-fiscal-2022-results-301472177.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.