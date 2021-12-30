BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioFit Engineered Products has announced the retirement of long-time president Ed Metzger, effective December 31, 2021. Mr. Metzger started his career with the company over 42 years ago and has served as president since 2007. He will continue his relationship with BioFit in an emeritus capacity, providing ad hoc consultation on special projects and development initiatives. Earlier this year, CFO Jim Connell was selected to succeed Metzger as the company's new president.
Ed Metzger joined BioFit in 1979 as a temporary seasonal employee, subsequently serving in sales and marketing roles before being named president in 2007. During his tenure as the company's leader, BioFit enjoyed substantial market growth due to implementation and continual enhancement of new product development and lean manufacturing strategies. Over his career, BioFit transitioned from a manufacturer solely of rugged, technical ergonomic chairs and stools to a company that today is also known for award-winning seating design for specialized workspaces, with precision engineering and functionality to address the way users work and move, as well as extensive lines of cafeteria tables and carts.
Summing up his career, Metzger remarked: "I never thought back in 1979 that I'd be staying here for 42 years, nor imagined in my wildest dreams that I would have traveled around the world selling one of the best products made in the U.S." He concluded: "I'm most proud of our employees and the work we've done, and so appreciative of the customers I've served. I always strived to make our end users more comfortable and help to improve their well-being and workplaces."
Headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, BioFit Engineered Products is an industry-leading manufacturer of LEED® compliant ergonomic seating, GREENGUARD Gold certified cafeteria and mobile folding tables, book trucks, carts, and specialty products for education, laboratory, high-tech, healthcare, industrial, office and custom applications. To learn more about BioFit, visit http://www.biofit.com, call 800-597-0246 or email biofit@biofit.com.
