BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioFit Engineered Products, a global leader in the design and manufacture of ergonomic furnishings, announced that Chris Gulgin has been officially named controller, effective April 1, 2022, after serving in the position on an interim basis since early March. She replaces Jim Connell, who was promoted to company president at the start of the year.
Chris Gulgin brings a high degree of fiscal expertise to BioFit, spending a significant portion of her career as the Director of Finance for the Ethanol and Plant Nutrient Divisions of The Andersons, Inc. Additionally, she has proven success leading financial operations for various industry sectors including manufacturing, chemicals, agribusiness, energy, food and healthcare. Gulgin is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA from Bowling Green State University.
Commenting on Gulgin's hiring, BioFit president Jim Connell shared: "Chris is a strategy-driven leader with a strong record of guiding growth initiatives at a major corporation. Her experience in the manufacturing arena, overall business background and resulting perspective will be instrumental in helping us reach near- and long-term goals and attain new levels of success."
On her addition to the company, Gulgin stated: "I am excited to have the opportunity to leverage my skills and experience to assist in the growth and development of BioFit Engineered Products. The culture is open, positive and primed to broaden its management approach to match its increased market presence. I couldn't be happier to join this fantastic team."
Headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, BioFit Engineered Products is an industry-leading manufacturer of LEED® compliant ergonomic seating, GREENGUARD Gold certified cafeteria and mobile folding tables, book trucks, carts, and specialty products for high-tech, laboratory, healthcare, industrial, education, office and custom applications. To learn more about BioFit, visit http://www.biofit.com, call 800-597-0246 or email biofit@biofit.com.
