SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 23rd, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number 

U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: (866) 502-9859

International Dial-in Number: (574) 990-1362

Conference ID: 6284849

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056

Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 6284849

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and preclinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on such a website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:



Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

 

