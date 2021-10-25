BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

 By BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summiit, Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare, Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit, Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences. An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcasts at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of several commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

