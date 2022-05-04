BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BofA Securities Healthcare Conference on May 12 at 8:40am PT/11:40am ET in Las Vegas. To access the live webcast, please visit the BioMarin website, https://investors.biomarin.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The Company selects product candidates for diseases and conditions that represent a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a significant benefit over existing products. The Company's portfolio consists of seven commercial products and multiple clinical and preclinical product candidates for the treatment of various diseases.

