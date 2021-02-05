ELMHURST, Ill., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 12 years as President of Bird-X, Inc. and its divisions, Dennis Tilles has decided to retire from his leadership position.
"The last 12 years of my career have been the most rewarding as I have had the pleasure of leading an incredible group of dedicated people committed to improving the health and safety of the general public. I will remain on the board of Bird X to help the company maintain the position as one of the industry leaders in humane bird and animal control."
Following an extensive search for the ideal candidate, Bird-X and its divisions are excited to introduce Jeff Spencer as the new President. With an MBA from DePaul University, and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois, Mr. Spencer brings 30 years of experience in commercial and residential lighting, holding several key leadership roles in engineering, sales, marketing and upper management.
Regarding his experience with Bird-X thus far, Spencer said, "As I start to meet and interact with customers, it's clear that the employees take great pride in the company and customers respond to that. While I knew the brands were respected in their perspective industries, I'm learning that they are well-positioned for success with reputations for great quality, service and key differentiators that we can build on for years to come. I am very excited about the opportunity to lead a company like Bird-X, and carry on the tradition, leadership, integrity and ethics that have motivated several employees to stay for decades."
Bird-X has been proudly at the forefront of the bird and wildlife control industry for the past 55 years helping provide humane solutions that improve the environment in which we live. Excellence in leadership has shaped the company's success and Bird-X is optimistic moving forward with Jeff Spencer as its new President.
About Bird-X: For over 55 years, Bird-X continues to be the industry leader for humane and eco-friendly bird and wildlife control products. The company is dedicated to protecting human health, wildlife and the environment with innovative solutions.
Media Contact
Annie Gavin, Bird-X, 3122262473, agavin@bird-x.com
SOURCE Bird-X