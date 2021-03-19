PITTSBURG, Calif., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bishop-Wisecarver, a trusted industrial automation company offering proven motion solutions that are expertly designed and delivered to perform, today announced its participation at the Automate Forward event being held virtually March 22-26. Company President, Pamela Kan, will be speaking on a panel discussing the revolution of Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry and the impact on the production, processes and people. Bishop-Wisecarver engineers will also host a virtual trade show booth highlighting the company's automation solutions, answering questions and sharing resource documents. The event is free to all registrants.
Panel Details
Date: Monday, March 22, 2021
Time: 3:30 - 4:30pm EDT
Title of Panel: Building an Industry 4.0 Workforce for the Future
Summary: Industry 4.0 brings with it an increase in dominance and reliance on technology to produce far reaching efficiencies across a wide variety of sectors. The revolution of Industry 4.0 is giving manufacturers faster, more flexible, and more efficient processes to produce higher-quality goods and at lower costs. While we are all excited about the new technology advancement, we must also clearly understand that Industry 4.0 also involves people …. How we think, and how we react to problems which also lends itself to one of the biggest changes……. employability of the workforce. This panel discussion will deal with these issues firsthand allowing panelists to share not only their opinion on this hot topic, but also tangible evidence of strides being taken to bring Industry 4.0 methodologies to fruition within education and industry.
Panel Presenters: Moderator: Ted Rozier, Festo; Panelists: Michael Sullivan, Miller Resource Group; Pamela Kan, Bishop-Wisecarver; Monroe Kennedy, Stanford University; Carolyn Lee, The Manufacturing Institute
Tradeshow Booth Details
Dates: Monday, March 22 - Friday, March 26
Time: 9:00am - 5:00pm EDT
Booth Details: With a commitment to providing customers with a premier Signature Experience, Bishop-Wisecarver has now made it even easier for customers to get individualized online support when researching and ordering automation solutions. In addition, BW will highlight its innovative solutions that thrive in harsh and extreme environments.
About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA), and A3 Mexico. RIA, AIA, MCMA and A3 Mexico combined represent more than 1,200 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward.
About Bishop-Wisecarver
Bishop-Wisecarver's proven motion solutions are expertly designed and delivered to perform, enabling customers to solve their toughest mechatronics challenges. Leveraging 70 years of experience, the company has earned the reputation of providing unmatched quality, reliability, service and engineering support for every stage of a customer's design cycle. Combining long-lasting performance with ease of installation, Bishop-Wisecarver products offer the lowest cost of ownership for a wide variety of applications ranging from Aerospace to Medical to X-Y-Z systems and more. No matter the application or extreme environmental conditions, Bishop-Wisecarver designs innovative solutions from concept to completion, from prototype to production, on time and on budget. To learn more, please visit http://www.bwc.com.
Media Contact
ERIKA POWELSON, erika@powelsoninc.com, +1 (408) 781-4981, erika@powelsoninc.com
SOURCE erika@powelsoninc.com