DUBAI, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Blockchain Summit: Conference brings together leading Blockchain expert
World Blockchain Summit is an annual event held to connect Blockchain experts, startups in the field of finance and cryptocurrencies with Government agencies, businesses in each region & billionaire investors around the world.
More than 4200 investors, 900 speakers, 350 media partners & 52 typical representatives of each country participated in the conference. In particular, the financial technology world paid special attention to the presence of representatives from Binance, MakerDAO, Polytrade Finance, LunaPR, Vent Finance, BitMEX & new potential cryptocurrency projects such as BitcoinDeFi.
Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon stated that: "World Blockchain Summit has always been focused on exploiting technical advances and policies related to digital assets issued by national governments."
At the World Blockchain Summit, connecting Governments and businesses with potential experts in the field of cryptocurrencies brings about mutually beneficial cooperation agreements.
The Organizing Committee also creates a playground for potential FinTech startups to solve the biggest challenges of the cryptocurrency industry, through breakthrough solutions to promote the development ecosystem & opportunities to cooperate with leading organizations, and receive worthy and practical rewards.
In addition, a variety of exchange and entertainment activities took place, in order to create a vibrant atmosphere and bridge the gap between conference participants: Racing on Desert Safari; Enjoying the after-conference party; Staying at the 3BK Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa; etc.
- BitcoinDeFi (BTCDF): An official partner of WBS
"World Blockchain Summit is a vibrant ecosystem that brings together startups and leading technology experts," said Charles Hoskinson, Founder of Cardano (ADA) & Co-Founder of Ethereum (ETH).
Evaluated by the expert panel as a potential startup project, the representative of BTCDEFI GLOBAL FZCO - founding company of BitcoinDeFi (BTCDF) gave an official speech, introducing the world's first-ever innovative DeFi model built on Layer-2 of the Bitcoin Blockchain. https://bitcoindefi.eu/
As noted by the reporter, in addition to promoting the model & upcoming milestones, the representative of this cryptocurrency project from Dubai provided advice on the right BTCDF investment route with short, medium and long term needs of investors. Abdal-Qadir, an investor who attended the event shared, "Trading experience, capital allocation method, strategy to follow up the market developments are all thoroughly shared by the advisors. It is why after leaving BitcoinDeFi's consulting desk, I immediately invited more of my colleagues to find out more about this new crypto model".
The combination of 3 DeFi Layers: P2P Mutual Financial Contribution; Node Supply & Operation Mechanisms; Ecosystem of DeFi Services - has provided a self-growth formula for liquidity formation of BTCDF. An active community of mutual financial contributions is guaranteed equal benefits by the model mechanisms and provided with leverage from complex DeFi services. It is from here that the BTCDF hoarding community has the opportunity to increase its wealth through various forms of profitable farming.
At the 19th World Blockchain Summit, BitcoinDeFi's proposals for cooperation and development policies received the consensus of organizations and investment funds in the field of cryptocurrencies. In the coming time, the BTCDF investment community will soon benefit from these strategic partnerships.
World Blockchain Summit is a bridge for fledgling cryptocurrency projects like BitcoinDeFi to have access to Blockchain experts, billionaire investors and leading financial institutions in the world. The fact that crypto projects know how to take advantage of this playground will actively accelerate the development of each project, as well as contribute to the flourishing of the cryptocurrency ecosystem around the world.
- The Make-friend-to-earn Experience
In November 2021, BitcoinDeFi will launch its SocialFi platform as the first-ever platform that helps people make friends to earn profit, called "NodNet". https://v1.bitcoindefi.eu/
If the value of GameFi is expressed through the 'Play-to-earn' mode, making global players earn profit by playing games; then the value of SocialFi lies in the interaction between members, 'Make-friend-to-earn' - inviting new participants into a SocialFi network to receive unlimited profits.
Instead of only being able to introduce people users already know to join through word of mouth as before; BitcoinDeFi's SocialFi helps old users to passively receive new users, thereby optimizing the benefit of contributions from peer-to-peer financial reciprocity.
On the other hand, new users can also easily track and select potential old users according to the following criteria: Size of Node; Cashback level; DeFi Pool index; etc. Once users accumulate enough experience stats, they themselves will be able to become the leading Nodes and benefit from cash flow of rookies.
