RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Long Island-based electronics distributor, BJG Electronics Group, names Tom Pawluk as new Chief Financial Officer. Pawluk is a highly regarded finance leader, most recently serving as CFO of Tate's Bake Shop. As part of Tate's leadership team, Pawluk was instrumental in Tate's dramatic growth over a six-year period, when the business was transformed from a family-run cookie business to a renowned US national brand. During this period, Tate's was sold to a US private equity firm, then to the world's leading biscuit company, Mondelez Global.
In addition to his contributions at several high-growth companies throughout his career, Pawluk possesses outstanding finance and accounting credentials including an MBA from Dowling College, Certification as a CPA, and recognition as a Chartered Global Management Accountant with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
BJG Electronics CEO, Kent Smith, remarked, "We are delighted to have Tom join our leadership team at BJG. Tom's experience in transforming and scaling businesses is extremely well-suited and aligned with BJG's aggressive growth plans for the years to come."
Glenn Davidson, BJG Electronics chairman, noted, "Tom Pawluk's credentials and history of successfully building companies, assuring compliance, and building actionable internal reporting are critical to BJG's ongoing growth."
The addition of Pawluk to BJG's leadership team follows on the heels of strategic acquisitions by the company including Montana based CTL, Florida based Intro Corp and California based Whitmor-Wirenetics. These acquisitions have significantly expanded BJG's line card, service offerings and geographic reach. BJG's comprehensive product offering provides both standard and engineered solutions supporting interconnect, wire & cable, and electromechanical requirements.
About BJG
Based in Ronkonkoma, NY, BJG Electronics is a leading global supplier of interconnect and electromechanical products to the world's leading OEMs in the defense, commercial aviation, business aviation, space, oil & gas, and industrial markets. For more information, visit https://www.bjgelectronics.com.
Media Contact
Anthony Flora, B.J.G. ELECTRONICS, INC., +1 (321)634-5577, sales@bjgelectronics.com
SOURCE BJG Electronics, Inc.