DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Box Intelligence™ has announced that 30-year restaurant industry veteran David Cantu has joined the company as chief executive officer. Cantu has long served the hospitality sector as an industry champion and technology innovator.
"We are thrilled to have someone of David's caliber join and lead the Black Box Intelligence management team," said Kevin Ma, managing director of Diversis Capital. "Since acquiring Black Box Intelligence earlier this year, we've made significant product upgrades and enhancements while supporting our clients and partners. Most notably, the acquisition of MillerPulse in May more than doubled the dataset within Black Box Financial Intelligence™. We knew we needed to bring in a CEO with a proven background as a technology innovator in the restaurant industry to help take the company to the next level. The company is well positioned for significant growth and David is the perfect fit to lead the team through the next chapter and beyond."
Cantu co-founded workforce technology company HotSchedules in 1999. He grew the business to 6,000 restaurant brands managing 120,000 locations supported by 2.8 million hourly workers before merging with Fourth Enterprises in 2019.
"I've followed Black Box Intelligence for many years and have tremendous respect for what they've built and their position in the marketplace," said David Cantu. "Throughout my career, I've always been a restaurateur at heart and sought ways to make a positive impact on the industry. I couldn't think of a better company to join to continue that mission than Black Box Intelligence. I am honored and grateful to join the team."
Prior to HotSchedules, David worked his way up in restaurant management with Outback Steakhouse and P.F. Chang's China Bistro, where he served as an operating partner in San Antonio, TX. David serves on the board of directors for Wisely, a customer engagement platform, and is involved in various restaurant technologies shaping restaurant operations and the guest experience.
"Joni & I are delighted to welcome David to the team," said Black Box Intelligence co-founder Wallace Blair Doolin. "For over two decades, he has demonstrated extraordinary leadership, a relentless pursuit of innovation and sharp focus on improving the lives of the those that work in and support the restaurant industry."
Black Box Intelligence™ is the leading performance benchmarking provider for the restaurant industry connecting the dots on people, profits and performance. Their unparalleled dataset reveals insight into financial, workforce, guest and consumer trends from over 300 brands and 87,000 restaurant units. Black Box Intelligence is also the producer of The Best Practices Conference held annually in Dallas, Texas.
Media Contact
Sarah Higgins, Black Box Intelligence™, 9726193350, shiggins@blackboxintelligence.com
SOURCE Black Box Intelligence™