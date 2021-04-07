ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Button Distilling, one of the top five craft distilleries in the USA, and the first grain-to-glass farm distillery in Rochester, NY since prohibition, is now available in retail stores as well as bars and restaurants throughout Texas. Black Button Distilling's entrance into the Texas market makes it one of 14 states where the brand's spirits are currently available.
"It is both exciting and fitting to have our spirits available in Texas where there is a strong appreciation for craft spirits. This fits really well with our mission," said Jason Barrett, Black Button Distilling president and master distiller. "We are a licensed Farm Distillery, dedicated to preserving New York State's rich agricultural heritage. That focus on creating the finest grain-to-glass spirits with locally-grown grains is important to Texans who appreciate high-quality small batch, handcrafted spirits made with only natural ingredients and sustainable practices."
Texans can now enjoy three of Black Button Distilling's innovative small-batch spirits: its Four Grain Straight Bourbon, Bespoke Bourbon Cream, and Citrus Forward Gin. These spirits are available in more than 200 retail stores throughout the state including independent stores and multi-store retailers such as Goody Goody Liquor, Sigel's Fine Wine & Great Spirits, and Twin Liquors. Black Button Distilling is distributed by Republic National Distributing Company in Texas. Spirit lovers can find a store near them which retails Black Button Distilling's products by using the following online store locator: https://www.blackbuttondistilling.com/where-to-buy.
Black Button Four Grain Straight Bourbon
Black Button Four Grain Straight Bourbon is a small-batch spirit made with 100 percent New York state grown grains including 60 percent corn, 20 percent wheat, 9 percent rye, and 11 percent malted barley. With a big aroma of fresh oak, toffee, and leather along with light caramel and vanilla flavors and a clean finish, this is the product that captured Black Button founder's heart and the reason he's dedicated to craft distilling. The Four Grain Straight Bourbon has won numerous awards including a 2020 John Barley Corn Gold Medal. It is available in 750mL for a suggested retail price of $59.99.
Bespoke Bourbon Cream
Whiskey and cream naturally go so well together, and this delicious spirit combines hand finished Black Button Bourbon and local farm fresh New York State cream for a drink that delights. Bespoke Bourbon Cream is similar in concept to that of an Irish Cream but has a more complex flavor profile. The bourbon base creates that rich feel with a sweet vanilla and smooth caramel taste. The Bespoke Bourbon Cream has won numerous awards including a Gold Medal at the 2020 Concours International de Lyon competition. It is available in 750mL for a suggested retail price of $34.99.
Citrus Forward Gin
Sweet and bitter orange peel and New York State Cascade hops give the Citrus Forward Gin a bold fruit flavor. Black Button's founder, Jason Barrett, discovered the rich and juicy orange is a perfect match for the delicate notes of juniper. The unique blend of botanicals takes you on a journey from full citrus notes, to a hint of spice, and ends with clean Juniper. The Citrus Forward Gin has won numerous awards including a Gold Medal at the Great American International Spirits Competition. It is available in 750mL for a suggested retail price of $34.99.
About Black Button Distilling
Black Button Distilling is the first grain-to-glass farm distillery in Rochester, NY since prohibition, and a standout that joins the elite ranks of America's Best Craft Distilleries for bourbon, rye whiskey, gin and more, according to a Forbes 2020 article. Founded in 2012 and housed in a 9,000-square-foot space near Rochester's historic Public Market, Black Button Distilling specializes in farm-to-still products, using unique and all-natural ingredients from local farms to craft more than 6,500 bottles of award-winning spirits each week, distributed in 14 states and Japan. Black Button Distilling has been named to Inc. Magazine's Top 5,000 list three times, making it one of the fastest-growing private companies in America and it is ranked 234 in metro NY area in 2021.
