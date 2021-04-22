TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Connect announced the new format of its national business pitch competition for Black entrepreneurs. FeverPitch 2021 will be held in two rounds of virtual competition - local and national. The Tampa, Tulsa, and New York City Chapters of Black Connect will each host a local FeverPitch in their respective cities. The winners of the local competitions will win a $2,500 business grant and advance to the national competition in October along with two wildcard entries that will be selected from around the country to compete for a $10,000 business grant. FeverPitch 2021 kicks off in New York City on May 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EST. The event will be streamed live on Blackconnect.org. Entries to the New York City FeverPitch may be submitted now until April 30, 2021 at Blackconnect.org/feverpitch-2021.
FeverPitch is an initiative curated by Black Connect that provides a platform for Black entrepreneurs and business owners across all industries to gain insight from and exposure to venture capitalists and potential investors, community and corporate leaders, executives, seasoned and successful entrepreneurs and professionals, disruptors and more. "I created FeverPitch to provide a funding opportunity for Black entrepreneurs who are excluded by the stringent rules that govern many pitch competitions and it's exciting to see the initiative grow as the organization flourishes," says Angela Majette, President and Co-Founder of Black Connect.
The New York City Chapter's FeverPitch is sponsored by Braze and employees of the technology powerhouse will help select the finalists and serve as judges. "New York City's Black community has been particularly devastated by the pandemic and we are delighted to partner with Braze to provide guidance and funding to those who need help launching or growing a small business," added Samuel Manning, President of the New York City Chapter of Black Connect.
Submissions will be judged on viability, presentation, innovation, readiness, and impact. Ideas in development, as well as existing businesses will be accepted and considered. Five finalists will be selected to pitch in the virtual event on May 19th.
Deadline for entries: Friday, April 30, 2021
For more information on FeverPitch 2021 and to enter the NYC FeverPitch visit blackconnect.org/feverpitch-2021. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact feverpitch@blackconnect.org to inquire. To join Black Connect and start a local chapter in your area visit blackconnect.org/local-chapters.
About Black Connect
Blackconnect.org is proud to be the only national 501(c)(3) membership and chapter-based organization dedicated solely to eliminating the racial wealth gap in America by increasing the number and success rate of Black-owned businesses. Membership is open to any individual or entity that supports the mission. In addition to programs and services, we partner with Blackconnect.com to provide our members with a tools-based business and social network that enables entrepreneurial activities and promotes the socioeconomic growth and empowerment of the Black community. Download the Black Connect mobile app for Android in Google Play and IOS in the App Store.
About Braze
Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in Forrester's 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Wave™ report and was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces two years in a row. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.
