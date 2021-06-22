NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE—the No. 1 Black digital media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors—will present its latest Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Summit, June 23. The DEI Virtual Summit will bring together a cadre of high-powered executives and top thought leaders to discuss African American representation and participation in corporate renewal a year after the emergence of COVID-19 and the new institutional focus on racial equity in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. The second installment of the highly acclaimed one-day event series will feature candid, engaging conversations with corporate leaders, as well as discussions on actionable solutions to systemic inequities in corporate America and broader society.
Equal parts progress report, strategic planning session, and call to action, the DEI Virtual Summit is designed to meet the urgency of our times. The DEI Virtual Summit will examine where Black executives stand as it relates to corporate mobility and whether Black entrepreneurs are gaining a larger slice of the corporate procurement pie. It will also offer instruction for Black professionals to advance in today's environment by navigating structural racism and corporate politics, building beneficial business networks, and gaining recognition for peak performance.
"The pledges made by corporate America over the past year was not the end, but the beginning of a reenergized effort to eliminate systemic racism and economic inequity," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "Now begins the process of action and follow through on commitments to challenge discrimination and invest in the success of Black communities and Black consumers of their products and services. All of us must play a role in holding corporations accountable for their treatment of Black people, both inside and outside of their organizations."
Confirmed speakers for the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit include Morgan Stanley Vice Chairman & Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor Carla Harris; American Express Senior Vice President, Chief Colleague Inclusion & Diversity Officer Sonia Cargan; Boeing Global Services Supply Chain Vice President William A. Ampofo II; Merck Global Diversity and Inclusion Center of Excellence Vice President Celeste Warren; Toyota Motor North America Group Vice President, Social Innovation Sean Suggs; Wells Fargo Executive Vice President, Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Jimmie Walton Paschall, The Executive Leadership Council CEO Michael Hyter; Management Leadership for Tomorrow Founder & CEO John Rice; and OneTen CEO Maurice Jones.
Registering for the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit will enable attendees to:
- Learn why diversity, equity, and inclusion should be a business priority
- Develop best practices for retaining Black talent and placing them on the management track
- Prevent career derailment due to unconscious bias, microaggressions, and other discriminatory behaviors
- How to play a leadership role in compelling corporate America to make good on its racial equity pledges
- Understand the importance of collective corporate leadership in bringing about lasting social change
- …And MORE!
Sponsors of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit include American Express Co., The Boeing Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Toyota Motor North America, and Wells Fargo & Co.
The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit is from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. For complimentary registration and more information about sessions and speakers, visit www.diversity.blackenterprise.com.
BLACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. BLACK ENTERPRISE produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.
