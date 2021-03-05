NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Label Real Estate Advisors today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The partnership will ensure that Black Label Real Estate Advisors, a firm known for leveraging relationships to provide its clients with superior representation, is powered by the most advanced technology platform in the industry.
Black Label Real Estate Advisors was founded in 2019 by Amber Montanio to elevate the real estate experience for Texas Hill Country clients. When making one of the most significant financial moves of their lives, Black Label Real Estate Advisors provides people relationship-based advocacy at the highest level. Clients benefit from the team's concierge-style care, intricate market knowledge, and partnerships with well-known luxury builders and large-scale developers.
Long active in both real estate and the community, Montanio is the 2021 president of the Women's Council of REALTORS® Hill Country Network. She is also a frequent supporter of community-based charitable organizations, including New Braunfels Angels, Ronald McDonald House, and Boysville.
Partnering with Side will ensure Black Label Real Estate Advisors remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Black Label Real Estate Advisors' agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"I'm a long-time believer that a company is as good as its weakest link," said Montanio. "And, I continuously evolve and strengthen those links to further add value to our clients. By partnering with Side, we can combine our responsiveness and high-touch client experience with the most advanced platform in the business."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Black Label Real Estate Advisors offers buyers and sellers unparalleled knowledge of Texas Hill Country's real estate market, from Austin to San Antonio and beyond. Clients receive personalized, concierge-style care from experts who maintain top levels of education and ethics. Headquartered in New Braunfels, Black Label Real Estate Advisors specializes in luxury and custom properties throughout Central Texas. To learn more, visit blacklabelrealestateadvisors.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
