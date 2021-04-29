CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners LLC ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that Wholesale Supplies Plus ("WSP" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), has been acquired by Two Sigma Impact ("Two Sigma") and Avance Investment Management ("Avance").
WSP is an industry-leading provider of high-quality raw materials, supplies, and packaging for soap, skincare, and candle artisans. The Company's broad product assortment and complementary support enable an expanding artisan community to meet growing consumer demand for authentic, local, and clean label personal products. WSP has attracted a large base of engaged, recurring customers through its Company-owned eCommerce portal and strong social media presence. As a result, WSP has enjoyed more than 15 consecutive years of organic revenue growth across multiple economic cycles.
Evan Weinstein, Partner at Incline, commented, "We were confident that BlackArch would deliver for Incline, as they have in the past. Their expertise in positioning companies in the eCommerce, consumer products and specialty distribution sectors ensured that the WSP story was communicated the right way to the right buyers. Their team provided around-the-clock support and senior-level attention that drove an exceptional outcome. We look forward to partnering with BlackArch again in the future."
Sam Solomon, CEO at WSP, added, "BlackArch was an invaluable advisor to WSP as we searched for our next partner. They prepared our management team to effectively articulate WSP's unique attributes and vision for the future. BlackArch's skillful usage of data analytics put answers at our fingertips and added additional perspective on the things we experience in our business every day. We greatly valued their team's extra horsepower at crunch time, thoughtful counsel on important topics and top-tier process management from start to finish. They earned our highest recommendation."
BlackArch was retained by WSP to serve as its exclusive financial advisor. The transaction continues BlackArch's strong presence in eCommerce, consumer products, specialty distribution and business services and is representative of the firm's focus on providing unique M&A advisory services to market-leading growth businesses.
Transaction Highlights
- Two Sigma Impact and Avance Investment Management have acquired Wholesale Supplies Plus from Incline Equity Partners
- WSP was established two decades ago to provide customers with affordable and professional quality soap, skincare, and candle making supplies
- The Company's unique, data-oriented approach to business decision making and high levels of customer service position WSP as a digitally enabled platform poised to scale efficiently
- Management will continue to grow the business and remain a material part of the shareholder group during the Company's next phase of growth
- BlackArch leveraged its deep end market and business model knowledge to achieve a superior outcome for management and the shareholders
About Wholesale Supplies Plus
About Incline Equity Partners
Incline Equity Partners, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a private equity firm investing in manufacturing, distribution and business services companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $450 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit https://inclineequity.com/.
About Two Sigma Impact
Two Sigma Impact is a business of Two Sigma. Its mission is to combine active, principled ownership and data science with the goal of achieving superior returns and positive social outcomes. The Two Sigma Impact team is focused on workforce impact – where they anticipate innovative and thoughtful investments in humans will lead to an enhanced employee experience, productivity and long-term financial returns. As part of Two Sigma, Two Sigma Impact has access to expertise in data science, technology and a range of corporate specialties, and seeks to support its portfolio companies with those resources. To learn more, visit https://twosigmaimpact.com/.
About Avance Investment Management
Avance is a private equity firm with a passion for building great businesses in partnership with talented management teams. Avance focuses primarily on thematic investments within the Services and Consumer areas in the US, seeking attractive opportunities with catalysts for growth and fragmented spaces with consolidation opportunities. Avance's team has a long history of partnering with founder-owned businesses, industry executives and management teams and aims to add value to each investment through the application of its STAGE™ value creation framework. Avance has offices in New York and Miami. To learn more, visit https://avanceinv.com/.
About BlackArch Partners
BlackArch Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors. BlackArch professionals have closed more than 350 transactions in 16 countries on 4 continents. Please visit http://www.blackarchpartners.com for more details.
