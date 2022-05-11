BlackArch Partners, LLC is pleased to announce that Allentown, LLC, a portfolio company of Heartwood Partners, has been acquired by Aterian Investment Partners and management.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners, LLC ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that Allentown, LLC ("Allentown" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Heartwood Partners ("Heartwood"), has been acquired by Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian") and management.
Based in Allentown, New Jersey, Allentown is a leading provider of vivarium laboratory equipment and related solutions to customers performing biomedical and preclinical research. Over its 50+ year history, Allentown has established itself as the one-stop shop for vivarium lab solutions, including individually ventilated housing systems, large animal housing, washing and sterilizer equipment and other services and solutions. The Company serves a global, blue-chip customer base, including universities, pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research organizations, biotech companies, private labs and government agencies. Over the past few years, Allentown has focused on continuous product innovation and bolstering its position as the market leader by investing in its operations and expanding its international presence, which has positioned the business for continued transformational growth.
John Coiro, Chief Executive Officer of Allentown, stated, "I was extremely impressed with the level of expertise and value BlackArch Partners brought to this process. Their thoughtful analysis of our market landscape along with insights and guidance from their exceptionally talented team of professionals gave Allentown the ability to find the best partner for our next phase of growth."
Mark Allsteadt, Managing Partner, and Anshul Chawla, Principal, at Heartwood Partners added, "This is our second time working with BlackArch, and we continue to be impressed by their unique, hands-on approach. Their attention and guidance were vital for us and management throughout the sale process, and BlackArch's understanding of the Company's unique attributes helped appropriately position the business and find the right partner for management. The Heartwood team is extremely appreciative of BlackArch's deep commitment, and we look forward to working with their team again soon."
BlackArch was retained by Allentown and Heartwood to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction furthers BlackArch's position as an advisor-of-choice for leading engineered products companies and its deep experience within the life sciences sector and is representative of the firm's focus on providing unique, tailored M&A advisory services to market-leading businesses.
About Allentown
Allentown is a leading global provider in life science solutions. In over 50 years of operation, the Company is proud to have played its part in heroic research that continues to save lives around the world every day. Allentown earns the highest trust of the biomedical research community by providing critical services with integrity and care. Learn more about Allentown and its product offerings at http://www.allentowninc.com.
About Heartwood Partners
Heartwood Partners has a track record of partnering with family and management owners to help them continue to build their businesses. Their approach combines strategic execution with conservative capital structures to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products, services, and end markets. Please visit the Heartwood Partners website at http://www.heartwoodpartners.com to review the firm's approach and investment portfolio.
About Aterian Investment Partners
Aterian Investment Partners is based in New York and Florida and manages over $1.5 billion of committed capital and invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among other areas. For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com.
About BlackArch Partners
BlackArch Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors. BlackArch professionals have closed more than 350 transactions in 16 countries on 4 continents. For more details, please visit http://www.blackarchpartners.com.
Securities offered through BlackArch Securities LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of all clients. Testimonials are not a guarantee of future performance or success.
