CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackArch Partners, LLC ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that Essential Cabinetry Group ("Essential Cabinetry" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Gridiron Capital, LLC ("Gridiron"), has been acquired by Breck Partners LLC ("Breck") and management.
Headquartered in Simpsonville, SC, Essential Cabinetry is a manufacturer of custom, semi-custom and stock-plus kitchen and bathroom cabinetry that is sold primarily through the dealer channel. Through its three market-leading brands (Tedd Wood Fine Cabinetry, Executive Cabinetry and Designers Choice Cabinetry), Essential Cabinetry provides a complete lineup of full access, framed and inset cabinetry to a growing network of over 650 kitchen and bath dealers across the United States. Over the past several years, Essential Cabinetry has successfully accelerated its organic growth by improving operational efficiencies and exceeding customer expectations. The Company is well positioned for continued growth given those initiatives and its strong market position.
Mark Kovich, Chief Executive Officer of Essential Cabinetry Group, stated, "I cannot say enough about the commitment and professionalism that the BlackArch team displayed throughout the process. Their knowledge of the industry, our business and the buyer landscape provided me and my team with much-needed insights and allowed us to find the right partner for our next phase of growth."
Joe Saldutti, Managing Director with Gridiron Capital, added, ""The BlackArch team was a true partner to Gridiron and management in every step of the process. They took the time to learn Essential Cabinetry's business deeply and were able to advise us strategically as well as focus on all of the important details. Their guidance and exceptional work resulted in broad interest in the business and an on-time closing with an excellent partner for management."
BlackArch was retained by Essential Cabinetry and Gridiron to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor. The transaction furthers BlackArch's position as an advisor-of-choice for leading building products and manufacturing companies and is representative of the firm's focus on providing unique, tailored M&A advisory services to market-leading businesses.
About Essential Cabinetry Group
Simpsonville, SC-based Essential Cabinetry is a manufacturer of custom, semi-custom and stock-plus kitchen and bathroom cabinetry that is sold primarily through the dealer channel. Through its three market-leading brands (Tedd Wood Fine Cabinetry, Executive Cabinetry and Designers Choice Cabinetry), Essential Cabinetry provides a complete lineup of full access, framed and inset cabinetry to a growing network of over 650 kitchen and bath dealers across the United States. Learn more about Essential Cabinetry and its product offerings at http://www.essentialcabinetrygroup.com.
About Gridiron Capital
Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. Gridiron helps transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, Gridiron knows what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: http://www.gridironcapital.com.
About Breck Partners
Breck Partners is a Dallas, TX-based private equity firm. Breck, which formally launched in 2019, seeks control equity investments in industrial services, distribution and basic manufacturing businesses located in North America. For additional information, please visit http://www.breckpartners.com.
About BlackArch Partners
BlackArch Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors. BlackArch professionals have closed more than 350 transactions in 16 countries on 4 continents. For more details, please visit http://www.blackarchpartners.com.
