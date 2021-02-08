CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
"We finished the year strong with fourth quarter results that showcase our ability to operationally scale through a balance of revenue growth and significantly improved profitability, and I want to say thank you to our employees for stepping up in a big way this year to support each other, our customers, our communities and Blackbaud," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "Without a doubt, 2020 tested the industry and underscored the resiliency of our over 45,000 customers as they serve such a critical role in solving the challenges we face as a society. This past year put a spotlight on the need for digital capabilities as social good organizations worked to pivot their own operations and strategic roadmaps to ensure they continue to deliver on their missions in the current environment. Looking ahead to 2021, I'm increasingly optimistic about the opportunity in front of us. We are already underway executing against our own strategic plan that will move us further toward our long-term aspirational goal of achieving the Rule of 40 through a balance of revenue growth and improved profitability, and we believe our fourth quarter results are a solid early indicator that over time this goal is within our reach."
Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019 Results:
- Total GAAP revenue was $242.6 million, up 2.0%, with $229.5 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 4.4%.
- Total non-GAAP revenue was $242.6 million, up 1.9%, with $229.5 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, up 4.3%.
- Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 4.3%.
- GAAP loss from operations was $0.9 million, with GAAP operating margin of (0.4)%, a decrease of 190 basis points.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $58.3 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 24.0%, an increase of 910 basis points.
- GAAP net loss was $13.6 million, with GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.28, down $0.31 per share.
- Non-GAAP net income was $42.0 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.85, up $0.34 per share.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $68.9 million, up $25.2 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.4%.
- Non-GAAP free cash flow was $24.8 million, a decrease of $21.3 million.
"Strong performance in year-end giving for many of our customers drove record transaction volumes and highlights the resilience of the market as we head into 2021," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO. "Our early cost actions in response to the pandemic allowed us to continue making critical investments in the business in areas like engineering, security, our continued shift of cloud infrastructure to third party cloud service providers, and the maturation of our go-to-market strategy. We have a significant opportunity to leverage investments in digital marketing to reduce our customer acquisition cost and increase our sales velocity, ultimately driving a more scalable and cost-effective go-to-market model. As we plan for a more flexible future of work at Blackbaud, we're exiting the year having reduced our real estate footprint by roughly half, which drove approximately $16 million of one-time expense reflected in our non-GAAP adjustments and a cash outlay of $20 million in the quarter. This is expected to generate substantial cost savings going forward. In light of our heightened focus on operational efficiency and flexible workforce strategy going forward, we also revisited elements of our tax planning strategy and wrote off certain tax assets resulting in an increase in our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter that will not repeat in 2021. This tax impact is also reflected in our non-GAAP adjustments for the quarter. Looking ahead, there are significant opportunities in front of us to strengthen the business and elevate our financial profile, and we believe that steady execution against the Rule of 40 financial framework, paired with our updated capital deployment strategy, will drive substantial shareholder value."
Recent Company Highlights
- Blackbaud invites members of the investment community to attend a virtual investor session on March 25, 2021.
- Furthering the company's commitment to social good, Blackbaud launches a formal Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program.
- Blackbaud announced long-term financial goals and strategic outlook in December 2020.
- In November 2020, the board of directors of Blackbaud reauthorized and expanded the company's existing share repurchase program to $250 million. Through January 31, 2021 Blackbaud has repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of $69.0 million.
- Blackbaud launches an updated marketplace, delivering increased innovation to social good organizations
- Colleges and universities rely on Blackbaud's Cloud Solution for Higher Education to drive efficiency, increase revenue and deepen engagement during the pandemic.
- Blackbaud celebrates the ninth annual GivingTuesday, virtually ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq and amplifying stories of its customers' impact during the pandemic.
- Through corporate social responsibility initiatives, Blackbaud supports community needs during COVID-19.
- Blackbaud named to Built In's list of 100 Best Places to Work in Austin for the third year in a row.
Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.
Full-Year 2020 Results Compared to Full-Year 2019 Results:
- Total GAAP revenue was $913.2 million, up 1.4%, with $850.7 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 2.3%.
- Total non-GAAP revenue was $913.2 million, up 1.2%, with $850.7 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, up 2.1%.
- Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 2.1%.
- GAAP income from operations was $37.2 million, with GAAP operating margin of 4.1%, an increase of 110 basis points.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $194.8 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 21.3%, an increase of 450 basis points.
- GAAP net income was $7.7 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.16, down $0.09.
- Non-GAAP net income was $143.3 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.94, up $0.70.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $241.9 million, up $53.1 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.5%.
- Non-GAAP free cash flow was $76.1 million, a decrease of $48.0 million.
An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for nearly four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP recurring revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Blackbaud has acquired businesses whose net tangible assets include deferred revenue. In accordance with GAAP reporting requirements, Blackbaud recorded write-downs of deferred revenue to fair value, which resulted in lower recognized revenue. Both on a quarterly and year-to-date basis, the revenue for the acquired businesses is deferred and typically recognized over a one-year period, so Blackbaud's GAAP revenues for the one-year period after the acquisitions will not reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. The non-GAAP measures described above reverse the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-downs so that the full amount of revenue booked by the acquired companies is included, which Blackbaud believes provides a more accurate representation of a revenue run-rate in a given period. In addition to reversing write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue, non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain items that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods.
In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue attributable to those companies, as if there were no acquisition-related write-downs of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as required by GAAP. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.
Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision; depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down; stock-based compensation; acquisition-related integration costs; acquisition-related expenses; employee severance; and restructuring and other real estate activities.
Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment.
Blackbaud uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Blackbaud's ongoing operational performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Blackbaud's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in its business. In addition, Blackbaud believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Blackbaud, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
35,750
$
31,810
Restricted cash
609,219
545,485
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10,292 and $5,529 at
95,404
88,868
Customer funds receivable
321
524
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
78,366
67,852
Total current assets
819,060
734,539
Property and equipment, net
105,177
35,546
Operating lease right-of-use assets
22,671
104,400
Software development costs, net
111,827
101,302
Goodwill
635,854
634,088
Intangible assets, net
277,506
317,895
Other assets
72,639
65,193
Total assets
$
2,044,734
$
1,992,963
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
27,836
$
47,676
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
52,228
73,317
Due to customers
608,264
546,009
Debt, current portion
12,840
7,500
Deferred revenue, current portion
312,236
314,335
Total current liabilities
1,013,404
988,837
Debt, net of current portion
518,193
459,600
Deferred tax liability
54,086
44,594
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
4,678
1,802
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
17,357
95,624
Other liabilities
10,866
5,742
Total liabilities
1,618,584
1,596,199
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized,
61
60
Additional paid-in capital
544,963
457,804
Treasury stock, at cost; 12,054,268 and 11,066,354 shares at December 31,
(353,091)
(290,665)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,497)
(5,290)
Retained earnings
236,714
234,855
Total stockholders' equity
426,150
396,764
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,044,734
$
1,992,963
Blackbaud, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Years ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
Recurring
$
229,516
$
219,820
$
850,745
$
831,609
One-time services and other
13,090
18,019
62,474
68,814
Total revenue
242,606
237,839
913,219
900,423
Cost of revenue
Cost of recurring
104,509
98,975
369,681
357,988
Cost of one-time services and other
15,067
17,562
58,384
60,436
Total cost of revenue
119,576
116,537
428,065
418,424
Gross profit
123,030
121,302
485,154
481,999
Operating expenses
Sales, marketing and customer success
50,613
58,189
209,762
224,152
Research and development
27,491
25,860
100,146
106,164
General and administrative
45,023
28,857
134,852
113,414
Amortization
696
2,085
2,915
5,316
Restructuring
57
2,725
236
5,808
Total operating expenses
123,880
117,716
447,911
454,854
Income from operations
(850)
3,586
37,243
27,145
Interest expense
(5,238)
(4,385)
(17,287)
(20,618)
Other (expense) income, net
(584)
(463)
1,658
4,058
(Loss) income before provision (benefit) for income
(6,672)
(1,262)
21,614
10,585
Income tax provision (benefit)
6,949
(2,586)
13,897
(1,323)
Net (loss) income
$
(13,621)
$
1,324
$
7,717
$
11,908
(Loss) earnings per share
Basic
$
(0.28)
$
0.03
$
0.16
$
0.25
Diluted
$
(0.28)
$
0.03
$
0.16
$
0.25
Common shares and equivalents outstanding
Basic weighted average shares
48,190,388
47,777,635
48,184,714
47,695,383
Diluted weighted average shares
48,190,388
48,572,575
48,696,341
48,312,271
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
6,525
7,962
4,571
2,641
Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net of
(150)
413
(1,778)
(2,821)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
6,375
8,375
2,793
(180)
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(7,246)
$
9,699
$
10,510
$
11,728
Blackbaud, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Years ended
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
7,717
$
11,908
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
92,735
85,693
Provision for credit losses and sales returns
13,230
8,725
Stock-based compensation expense
87,257
58,633
Deferred taxes
8,837
(3,600)
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount
781
752
Other non-cash adjustments
2,958
4,906
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of
Accounts receivable
(18,414)
(6,569)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
22,568
6,383
Trade accounts payable
(19,997)
12,900
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(49,232)
(9,718)
Deferred revenue
(485)
12,464
Net cash provided by operating activities
147,955
182,477
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(29,690)
(11,492)
Capitalized software development costs
(42,157)
(46,874)
Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash
—
(109,353)
Other investing activities
—
500
Net cash used in investing activities
(71,847)
(167,219)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt
748,500
424,000
Payments on debt
(747,563)
(344,500)
Debt issuance costs
(4,586)
—
Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement
(21,425)
(23,781)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
4
7
Change in due to customers
61,214
77,793
Change in customer funds receivable
138
1,301
Purchase of treasury stock
(41,001)
—
Dividend payments to stockholders
(5,960)
(23,607)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(10,679)
111,213
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
2,245
978
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
67,674
127,449
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
577,295
449,846
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year
$
644,969
$
577,295
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
35,750
$
31,810
Restricted cash
609,219
545,485
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows
$
644,969
$
577,295
Blackbaud, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Years ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP Revenue
$
242,606
$
237,839
$
913,219
$
900,423
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down
—
241
—
1,932
Non-GAAP revenue
$
242,606
$
238,080
$
913,219
$
902,355
GAAP gross profit
$
123,030
$
121,302
$
485,154
$
481,999
GAAP gross margin
50.7
%
51.0
%
53.1
%
53.5
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down
—
241
—
1,932
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
6,251
817
13,374
3,366
Add: Amortization of intangibles from business
9,133
10,799
38,968
44,769
Add: Employee severance
94
87
907
1,221
Subtotal
15,478
11,944
53,249
51,288
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
138,508
$
133,246
$
538,403
$
533,287
Non-GAAP gross margin
57.1
%
56.0
%
59.0
%
59.1
%
GAAP (loss) income from operations
$
(850)
$
3,586
$
37,243
$
27,145
GAAP operating margin
(0.4)
%
1.5
%
4.1
%
3.0
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down
—
241
—
1,932
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
32,701
15,012
87,257
58,633
Add: Amortization of intangibles from business
9,829
12,884
41,883
50,085
Add: Employee severance
282
765
4,875
4,425
Add: Acquisition-related integration costs
(16)
189
(134)
2,395
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
65
132
353
1,162
Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities
16,273
2,725
23,290
5,808
Subtotal
59,134
31,948
157,524
124,440
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
58,284
$
35,534
$
194,767
$
151,585
Non-GAAP operating margin
24.0
%
14.9
%
21.3
%
16.8
%
GAAP (loss) income before provision (benefit) for
$
(6,672)
$
(1,262)
$
21,614
$
10,585
GAAP net (loss) income
$
(13,621)
$
1,324
$
7,717
$
11,908
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted (loss) earnings
48,190,388
48,572,575
48,696,341
48,312,271
GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.28)
$
0.03
$
0.16
$
0.25
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit)
6,949
(2,586)
13,897
(1,323)
Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from
59,134
31,948
157,524
124,440
Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes
52,462
30,686
179,138
135,025
Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(1)
10,492
6,137
$
35,827
$
27,005
Non-GAAP net income
$
41,970
$
24,549
$
143,311
$
108,020
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per
49,097,084
48,572,575
48,696,341
48,312,271
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.85
$
0.51
$
2.94
$
2.24
(1)
Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.
Blackbaud, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Years ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP revenue
$
242,606
$
237,839
$
913,219
$
900,423
GAAP revenue growth
2.0
%
1.4
%
Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1)
—
241
—
1,932
Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)
$
242,606
$
238,080
$
913,219
$
902,355
Non-GAAP organic revenue growth
1.9
%
1.2
%
Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)
$
242,606
$
238,080
$
913,219
$
902,355
Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3)
(742)
—
780
—
Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3)
$
241,864
$
238,080
$
913,999
$
902,355
Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant
1.6
%
1.3
%
GAAP recurring revenue
$
229,516
$
219,820
$
850,745
$
831,609
GAAP recurring revenue growth
4.4
%
2.3
%
Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1)
—
241
—
1,932
Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue
$
229,516
$
220,061
$
850,745
$
833,541
Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth
4.3
%
2.1
%
(1)
Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable
(2)
Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective
(3)
To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were
Blackbaud, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Years ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net income
$
(13,621)
$
1,324
$
7,717
$
11,908
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Interest, net
4,976
4,009
15,627
17,816
Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit)
6,949
(2,586)
13,897
(1,323)
Add: Depreciation(1)
3,731
3,706
14,589
14,979
Add: Amortization of intangibles from business
9,829
12,884
41,883
50,085
Add: Amortization of software development costs(2)
7,712
5,265
32,540
20,999
Subtotal
33,197
23,278
118,536
102,556
Non-GAAP EBITDA
$
19,576
$
24,602
$
126,253
$
114,464
Non-GAAP EBITDA margin
8.1
%
13.8
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down
—
241
—
1,932
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
32,701
15,012
87,257
58,633
Add: Employee severance
282
765
4,875
4,425
Add: Acquisition-related integration costs
(16)
189
(134)
2,395
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
65
132
353
1,162
Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities
16,273
2,725
23,290
5,808
Subtotal
49,305
19,064
115,641
74,355
Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA
$
68,881
$
43,666
$
241,894
$
188,819
Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA margin
28.4
%
26.5
%
Rule of 40 (3)
30.3
%
27.7
%
(1)
During the third quarter of 2020, we reduced the estimated useful lives of our operating lease right-of-use assets for certain of our office
(2)
Includes amortization expense related to software development costs and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing
(3)
Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table
(dollars in thousands)
Years ended
2020
2019
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
147,955
$
182,477
Less: purchase of property and equipment
(29,690)
(11,492)
Less: capitalized software development costs
(42,157)
(46,874)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
$
76,108
$
124,111
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-announces-2020-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-301224199.html
