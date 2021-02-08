Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"We finished the year strong with fourth quarter results that showcase our ability to operationally scale through a balance of revenue growth and significantly improved profitability, and I want to say thank you to our employees for stepping up in a big way this year to support each other, our customers, our communities and Blackbaud," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "Without a doubt, 2020 tested the industry and underscored the resiliency of our over 45,000 customers as they serve such a critical role in solving the challenges we face as a society. This past year put a spotlight on the need for digital capabilities as social good organizations worked to pivot their own operations and strategic roadmaps to ensure they continue to deliver on their missions in the current environment. Looking ahead to 2021, I'm increasingly optimistic about the opportunity in front of us. We are already underway executing against our own strategic plan that will move us further toward our long-term aspirational goal of achieving the Rule of 40 through a balance of revenue growth and improved profitability, and we believe our fourth quarter results are a solid early indicator that over time this goal is within our reach."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019 Results:

  • Total GAAP revenue was $242.6 million, up 2.0%, with $229.5 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 4.4%.
  • Total non-GAAP revenue was $242.6 million, up 1.9%, with $229.5 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, up 4.3%.
  • Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 4.3%.
  • GAAP loss from operations was $0.9 million, with GAAP operating margin of (0.4)%, a decrease of 190 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $58.3 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 24.0%, an increase of 910 basis points.
  • GAAP net loss was $13.6 million, with GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.28, down $0.31 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $42.0 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.85, up $0.34 per share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $68.9 million, up $25.2 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.4%.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow was $24.8 million, a decrease of $21.3 million.

"Strong performance in year-end giving for many of our customers drove record transaction volumes and highlights the resilience of the market as we head into 2021," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO. "Our early cost actions in response to the pandemic allowed us to continue making critical investments in the business in areas like engineering, security, our continued shift of cloud infrastructure to third party cloud service providers, and the maturation of our go-to-market strategy. We have a significant opportunity to leverage investments in digital marketing to reduce our customer acquisition cost and increase our sales velocity, ultimately driving a more scalable and cost-effective go-to-market model. As we plan for a more flexible future of work at Blackbaud, we're exiting the year having reduced our real estate footprint by roughly half, which drove approximately $16 million of one-time expense reflected in our non-GAAP adjustments and a cash outlay of $20 million in the quarter. This is expected to generate substantial cost savings going forward. In light of our heightened focus on operational efficiency and flexible workforce strategy going forward, we also revisited elements of our tax planning strategy and wrote off certain tax assets resulting in an increase in our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter that will not repeat in 2021. This tax impact is also reflected in our non-GAAP adjustments for the quarter. Looking ahead, there are significant opportunities in front of us to strengthen the business and elevate our financial profile, and we believe that steady execution against the Rule of 40 financial framework, paired with our updated capital deployment strategy, will drive substantial shareholder value."

Recent Company Highlights

Full-Year 2020 Results Compared to Full-Year 2019 Results:

  • Total GAAP revenue was $913.2 million, up 1.4%, with $850.7 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 2.3%.
  • Total non-GAAP revenue was $913.2 million, up 1.2%, with $850.7 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, up 2.1%.
  • Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 2.1%.
  • GAAP income from operations was $37.2 million, with GAAP operating margin of 4.1%, an increase of 110 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $194.8 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 21.3%, an increase of 450 basis points.
  • GAAP net income was $7.7 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.16, down $0.09.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $143.3 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.94, up $0.70.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $241.9 million, up $53.1 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.5%.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow was $76.1 million, a decrease of $48.0 million.

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for nearly four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; the security of our data and that of our customers; uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 disruption; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP recurring revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Blackbaud has acquired businesses whose net tangible assets include deferred revenue. In accordance with GAAP reporting requirements, Blackbaud recorded write-downs of deferred revenue to fair value, which resulted in lower recognized revenue. Both on a quarterly and year-to-date basis, the revenue for the acquired businesses is deferred and typically recognized over a one-year period, so Blackbaud's GAAP revenues for the one-year period after the acquisitions will not reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. The non-GAAP measures described above reverse the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-downs so that the full amount of revenue booked by the acquired companies is included, which Blackbaud believes provides a more accurate representation of a revenue run-rate in a given period. In addition to reversing write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue, non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain items that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue attributable to those companies, as if there were no acquisition-related write-downs of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as required by GAAP. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision; depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down; stock-based compensation; acquisition-related integration costs; acquisition-related expenses; employee severance; and restructuring and other real estate activities.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment.

Blackbaud uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Blackbaud's ongoing operational performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Blackbaud's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in its business. In addition, Blackbaud believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

35,750



$

31,810



Restricted cash

609,219



545,485



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10,292 and $5,529 at

December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

95,404



88,868



Customer funds receivable

321



524



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

78,366



67,852



Total current assets

819,060



734,539



Property and equipment, net

105,177



35,546



Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,671



104,400



Software development costs, net

111,827



101,302



Goodwill

635,854



634,088



Intangible assets, net

277,506



317,895



Other assets

72,639



65,193



Total assets

$

2,044,734



$

1,992,963



Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable

$

27,836



$

47,676



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

52,228



73,317



Due to customers

608,264



546,009



Debt, current portion

12,840



7,500



Deferred revenue, current portion

312,236



314,335



Total current liabilities

1,013,404



988,837



Debt, net of current portion

518,193



459,600



Deferred tax liability

54,086



44,594



Deferred revenue, net of current portion

4,678



1,802



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

17,357



95,624



Other liabilities

10,866



5,742



Total liabilities

1,618,584



1,596,199



Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized,

60,904,638 and 60,206,091 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively

61



60



Additional paid-in capital

544,963



457,804



Treasury stock, at cost; 12,054,268 and 11,066,354 shares at December 31,

2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

(353,091)



(290,665)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,497)



(5,290)



Retained earnings

236,714



234,855



Total stockholders' equity

426,150



396,764



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,044,734



$

1,992,963



 

Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)



(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31,



Years ended

December 31,

2020

2019



2020

2019

Revenue











Recurring

$

229,516



$

219,820





$

850,745



$

831,609



One-time services and other

13,090



18,019





62,474



68,814



Total revenue

242,606



237,839





913,219



900,423



Cost of revenue











Cost of recurring

104,509



98,975





369,681



357,988



Cost of one-time services and other

15,067



17,562





58,384



60,436



Total cost of revenue

119,576



116,537





428,065



418,424



Gross profit

123,030



121,302





485,154



481,999



Operating expenses











Sales, marketing and customer success

50,613



58,189





209,762



224,152



Research and development

27,491



25,860





100,146



106,164



General and administrative

45,023



28,857





134,852



113,414



Amortization

696



2,085





2,915



5,316



Restructuring

57



2,725





236



5,808



Total operating expenses

123,880



117,716





447,911



454,854



Income from operations

(850)



3,586





37,243



27,145



Interest expense

(5,238)



(4,385)





(17,287)



(20,618)



Other (expense) income, net

(584)



(463)





1,658



4,058



(Loss) income before provision (benefit) for income

taxes

(6,672)



(1,262)





21,614



10,585



Income tax provision (benefit)

6,949



(2,586)





13,897



(1,323)



Net (loss) income

$

(13,621)



$

1,324





$

7,717



$

11,908



(Loss) earnings per share











Basic

$

(0.28)



$

0.03





$

0.16



$

0.25



Diluted

$

(0.28)



$

0.03





$

0.16



$

0.25



Common shares and equivalents outstanding











Basic weighted average shares

48,190,388



47,777,635





48,184,714



47,695,383



Diluted weighted average shares

48,190,388



48,572,575





48,696,341



48,312,271



Other comprehensive income (loss)











Foreign currency translation adjustment

6,525



7,962





4,571



2,641



Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net of

tax

(150)



413





(1,778)



(2,821)



Total other comprehensive income (loss)

6,375



8,375





2,793



(180)



Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(7,246)



$

9,699





$

10,510



$

11,728



 

Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Years ended

December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income

$

7,717



$

11,908



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

92,735



85,693



Provision for credit losses and sales returns

13,230



8,725



Stock-based compensation expense

87,257



58,633



Deferred taxes

8,837



(3,600)



Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount

781



752



Other non-cash adjustments

2,958



4,906



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of

businesses:





Accounts receivable

(18,414)



(6,569)



Prepaid expenses and other assets

22,568



6,383



Trade accounts payable

(19,997)



12,900



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(49,232)



(9,718)



Deferred revenue

(485)



12,464



Net cash provided by operating activities

147,955



182,477



Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment

(29,690)



(11,492)



Capitalized software development costs

(42,157)



(46,874)



Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash

acquired



(109,353)



Other investing activities



500



Net cash used in investing activities

(71,847)



(167,219)



Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of debt

748,500



424,000



Payments on debt

(747,563)



(344,500)



Debt issuance costs

(4,586)





Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement

(21,425)



(23,781)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options

4



7



Change in due to customers

61,214



77,793



Change in customer funds receivable

138



1,301



Purchase of treasury stock

(41,001)





Dividend payments to stockholders

(5,960)



(23,607)



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(10,679)



111,213



Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,245



978



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

67,674



127,449



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

577,295



449,846



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$

644,969



$

577,295



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

35,750



$

31,810



Restricted cash

609,219



545,485



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows

$

644,969



$

577,295



 

Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)



(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31,



Years ended

December 31,

2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP Revenue

$

242,606



$

237,839





$

913,219



$

900,423



Non-GAAP adjustments:











Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down



241







1,932



Non-GAAP revenue

$

242,606



$

238,080





$

913,219



$

902,355















GAAP gross profit

$

123,030



$

121,302





$

485,154



$

481,999



GAAP gross margin

50.7

%

51.0

%



53.1

%

53.5

%

Non-GAAP adjustments:











Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down



241







1,932



Add: Stock-based compensation expense

6,251



817





13,374



3,366



Add: Amortization of intangibles from business

combinations

9,133



10,799





38,968



44,769



Add: Employee severance

94



87





907



1,221



Subtotal

15,478



11,944





53,249



51,288



Non-GAAP gross profit

$

138,508



$

133,246





$

538,403



$

533,287



Non-GAAP gross margin

57.1

%

56.0

%



59.0

%

59.1

%













GAAP (loss) income from operations

$

(850)



$

3,586





$

37,243



$

27,145



GAAP operating margin

(0.4)

%

1.5

%



4.1

%

3.0

%

Non-GAAP adjustments:











Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down



241







1,932



Add: Stock-based compensation expense

32,701



15,012





87,257



58,633



Add: Amortization of intangibles from business

combinations

9,829



12,884





41,883



50,085



Add: Employee severance

282



765





4,875



4,425



Add: Acquisition-related integration costs

(16)



189





(134)



2,395



Add: Acquisition-related expenses

65



132





353



1,162



Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities

16,273



2,725





23,290



5,808



Subtotal

59,134



31,948





157,524



124,440



Non-GAAP income from operations

$

58,284



$

35,534





$

194,767



$

151,585



Non-GAAP operating margin

24.0

%

14.9

%



21.3

%

16.8

%













GAAP (loss) income before provision (benefit) for

income taxes

$

(6,672)



$

(1,262)





$

21,614



$

10,585



GAAP net (loss) income

$

(13,621)



$

1,324





$

7,717



$

11,908















Shares used in computing GAAP diluted (loss) earnings

per share

48,190,388



48,572,575





48,696,341



48,312,271



GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.28)



$

0.03





$

0.16



$

0.25















Non-GAAP adjustments:











Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit)

6,949



(2,586)





13,897



(1,323)



Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from

operations

59,134



31,948





157,524



124,440



Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes

52,462



30,686





179,138



135,025



Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(1)

10,492



6,137





$

35,827



$

27,005



Non-GAAP net income

$

41,970



$

24,549





$

143,311



$

108,020















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per

share

49,097,084



48,572,575





48,696,341



48,312,271



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.85



$

0.51





$

2.94



$

2.24







(1)

Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

 

Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)



(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31,



Years ended

December 31,

2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP revenue

$

242,606



$

237,839





$

913,219



$

900,423



GAAP revenue growth

2.0

%





1.4

%



Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1)



241







1,932



Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)

$

242,606



$

238,080





$

913,219



$

902,355



Non-GAAP organic revenue growth

1.9

%





1.2

%















Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)

$

242,606



$

238,080





$

913,219



$

902,355



Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3)

(742)







780





Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3)

$

241,864



$

238,080





$

913,999



$

902,355



Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant

currency basis

1.6

%





1.3

%















GAAP recurring revenue

$

229,516



$

219,820





$

850,745



$

831,609



GAAP recurring revenue growth

4.4

%





2.3

%



Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1)



241







1,932



Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue

$

229,516



$

220,061





$

850,745



$

833,541



Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth

4.3

%





2.1

%







(1)

Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable

to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related

revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the

prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue from the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down attributable to those companies.

(2)

Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective

prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated.

(3)

To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were

translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign

currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.

 

Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)



(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31,



Years ended

December 31,

2020

2019



2020

2019

GAAP net income

$

(13,621)



$

1,324





$

7,717



$

11,908



Non-GAAP adjustments:











Add: Interest, net

4,976



4,009





15,627



17,816



Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit)

6,949



(2,586)





13,897



(1,323)



Add: Depreciation(1)

3,731



3,706





14,589



14,979



Add: Amortization of intangibles from business

combinations

9,829



12,884





41,883



50,085



Add: Amortization of software development costs(2)

7,712



5,265





32,540



20,999



Subtotal

33,197



23,278





118,536



102,556



Non-GAAP EBITDA

$

19,576



$

24,602





$

126,253



$

114,464



Non-GAAP EBITDA margin

8.1

%





13.8

%















Non-GAAP adjustments:











Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down



241







1,932



Add: Stock-based compensation expense

32,701



15,012





87,257



58,633



Add: Employee severance

282



765





4,875



4,425



Add: Acquisition-related integration costs

(16)



189





(134)



2,395



Add: Acquisition-related expenses

65



132





353



1,162



Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities

16,273



2,725





23,290



5,808



Subtotal

49,305



19,064





115,641



74,355



Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA

$

68,881



$

43,666





$

241,894



$

188,819



Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA margin

28.4

%





26.5

%















Rule of 40 (3)

30.3

%





27.7

%







(1)

During the third quarter of 2020, we reduced the estimated useful lives of our operating lease right-of-use assets for certain of our office

locations we expected to exit. For these same office locations, we also reduced the estimated useful lives of certain facilities-related fixed

assets, which resulted in an increase in depreciation expense. The accelerated portions of the fixed asset depreciation expense related to

these activities of $3.2 million and $4.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, was presented in

the "Restructuring and other real estate activities" line of the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Total depreciation

expense for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $6.9 million and $19.2 million, respectively.

(2)

Includes amortization expense related to software development costs and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing

implementation costs.

(3)

Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table

above.





(dollars in thousands)

Years ended

December 31,

2020

2019

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$

147,955



$

182,477



Less: purchase of property and equipment

(29,690)



(11,492)



Less: capitalized software development costs

(42,157)



(46,874)



Non-GAAP free cash flow

$

76,108



$

124,111



 

 

