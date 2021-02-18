SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaestroSoft®, the trusted advisor and leader in digital live and silent auction software, Text2Bid® digital bidding software, Text2Fund® digital, mobile donation software, and live and virtual auctioneer services, announced today that it has joined the Blackbaud Partner Network as a Blackbaud Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner. With this partnership, MaestroSoft joins a select network of companies that provide applications and offerings that extend Blackbaud's cloud solutions in new ways.
"At Blackbaud, we seek partners like MaestroSoft that help us drive innovation and bring increased value to the social good community, through robust software solutions that extend on our capabilities" said David Loring, Senior Director, Global Alliances and Fintech, Blackbaud. "With MaestroSoft as part of our Blackbaud Partner Network, our customers will have access to leading virtual, mobile, auction and fundraising software that is essential to nonprofit organizations' success, especially now."
This partnership enables integration between Raiser's Edge 7, Raiser's Edge NXT, Raiser's Edge Hosted, or eTapestry, and MaestroSoft's suite of solutions including MaestroAuction, MaestroAuction Online, Text2Bid virtual, mobile bidding, and Text2Fund virtual mobile donation software and services, activating the ability to drive a deeper data analysis and essential insights on their constituents and giving.
Jay Fiske, Co-President at MaestroSoft, adds "MaestroSoft has enjoyed an excellent working relationship as Blackbaud's auction and services partner since 2005. We are very pleased to be extending and expanding this partnership to drive even more value for our shared customers."
Learn more about MaestroSoft at http://www.maestrosoft.com, or schedule a personal consultation and demo of MaestroAuction™ digital live, and silent auction software and services, as well as Text2Bid® digital and mobile bidding software, and Text2Fund® digital, mobile donation software and virtual auctioneering services. For more information and details on our partnership and integration with Blackbaud, please visit the MaestroSoft Page on Blackbaud Marketplace
The Blackbaud Partner Network is a group of leading technology and services firms providing the social good community with the solutions, applications, and strategies they need to make a difference in their local communities and worldwide. To learn more about Blackbaud's Technology Partner program, visit: http://www.blackbaud.com/partners.
About MaestroSoft
MaestroSoft® is a trusted advisor and market leader of live and virtual auction software that has been serving the nonprofit industry for more than three decades. Our MaestroAuction Online™ and MaestroAuction™ digital live and silent auction software, Text2Bid® digital, mobile bidding software, and Text2Fund® digital, mobile donation software are helping nonprofits raise billions of dollars and further their cause through thousands of virtual fundraising events, charity auctions and galas.
Media Contact
David Jost, MaestroSoft, 954-900-1543, david.jost@maestrosoft.com
SOURCE MaestroSoft