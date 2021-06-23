WATERLOO, ON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the nine nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 3, 2021, for the company's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2021, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
John Chen
213,608,531
92.86%
16,423,075
7.14%
Michael A. Daniels
220,096,807
95.68%
9,933,799
4.32%
Timothy Dattels
226,946,246
98.66%
3,084,359
1.34%
Lisa Disbrow
227,928,552
99.09%
2,102,053
0.91%
Richard Lynch
220,704,665
95.95%
9,325,941
4.05%
Laurie Smaldone Alsup
227,081,830
98.72%
2,948,775
1.28%
Barbara Stymiest
188,762,975
82.06%
41,267,630
17.94%
V. Prem Watsa
189,916,438
82.56%
40,115,167
17.44%
Wayne Wouters
226,941,550
98.66%
3,089,056
1.34%
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
investor_relations@BlackBerry.com
