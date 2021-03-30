BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021:

  • Total company non-GAAP revenue of $215 million; total company GAAP revenue of $210 million.
  • During the quarter BlackBerry entered into an exclusive negotiation with a North American entity for the potential sale of part of the patent portfolio relating primarily to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking. The Company has limited its patent monetization activities due to the ongoing negotiations. If the Company had not been in negotiations during the quarter, we believe that Licensing revenue would have been higher.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.03; GAAP loss per basic and diluted share of $0.56.
  • GAAP loss per share was largely driven by a non-cash accounting adjustment on the convertible debentures, resulting from market conditions. This adjustment equates to approximately $0.46 of GAAP loss per share.
  • Net cash generated from operating activities of $51 million.

Fiscal Year 2021:

  • Total company non-GAAP revenue of $919 million; total company GAAP revenue of $893 million.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.18; GAAP loss per basic and diluted share of $1.97.
  • Net cash generated from operating activities of $82 million.

WATERLOO, Ontario, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2021 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

"This has been an exceptional year to navigate, however we are pleased with QNX's continued recovery, despite new challenges from the global chip shortage.  QNX now has design wins with 23 of the world's top 25 electric vehicle OEMs and remains on course to return to a normal revenue run rate by mid-fiscal 2022. BlackBerry IVY also made encouraging progress, with positive engagement from a number of leading automakers and the launch of our BlackBerry IVY Innovation Fund." said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "We are seeing tangible signs that our efforts and improvements in go-to-market are starting to pay off and have a positive impact. This quarter we generated strong sequential billings growth for our Software and Services business, including significant improvements for both Spark and QNX.  Total billings are back to pre-pandemic levels."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total company non-GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $215 million. Total company GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $210 million.
  • Software and Services non-GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $165 million. Software and Services GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $160 million.
  • Licensing and Other GAAP and non-GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $50 million.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 73% and GAAP gross margin was 72%.
  • Non-GAAP operating earnings were $18 million. GAAP operating loss was $313 million, primarily due to fair value adjustments to long-term debt, as a result of market conditions.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.03 (basic and diluted). GAAP net loss per share was $0.56 (basic and diluted).
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were $804 million.
  • Net cash generated from operating activities was $51 million.

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

  • BlackBerry launches BlackBerry IVY Innovation Fund to drive innovation and new products using BlackBerry IVY™.
  • BlackBerry introduces BlackBerry® Alert Next-Gen Critical Event Management for the commercial sector.
  • BlackBerry QNX has design wins with 23 of the world's top 25 Electric Vehicle OEMs, who together have 68% of the EV market. This has increased from 19 of the top 25 last quarter.
  • BlackBerry expands its partnership with Baidu to power next generation autonomous driving technology.
  • Scania chooses BlackBerry QNX as the safety critical operating system and hypervisor in its next generation of heavy goods vehicles.
  • Sony announces at CES that its Vision-S car will use BlackBerry® QNX® technology.
  • BlackBerry and IBM integrate BlackBerry® Protect, BlackBerry® Optics and IBM QRadar.
  • BlackBerry QNX Black Channel Communications to be used in Motional's driverless platform.
  • BlackBerry QNX working with Android Open Source Project (AOSP) for virtualization in automotive digital cockpits.
  • BlackBerry SecuSUITE® for Government is now used by 18 governments.
  • BlackBerry® Jarvis™ named 'Best in Breed' tool to protect mission critical software supply chains.
  • BlackBerry 2021 annual threat report uncovers breadth of COVID-19 exploitation.
  • BlackBerry named a leader in 2021 IDC marketscape UEM report.

Outlook

BlackBerry will provide fiscal year 2022 outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call. The earnings call transcript will be made available on our website and on SEDAR.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the company to comparable U.S. GAAP measures and an explanation of why the company uses them.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, which can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 682-6267 or by logging on at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

A replay of the conference call will also be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 and entering Conference ID #4884474 and at the link above.

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Consolidated Statements of Operations 





Three Months Ended



For the Years Ended



February 28,

2021



November 30,

2020



February 29,

2020



February 28,

2021



February 29,

2020

Revenue

$

210





$

218





$

282





$

893





$

1,040



Cost of sales

58





69





70





250





277



Gross margin

152





149





212





643





763



Gross margin %

72.4

%



68.3

%



75.2

%



72.0

%



73.4

%

Operating expenses



















Research and development

48





53





60





215





259



Selling, marketing and administration

92





83





113





344





493



Amortization

45





45





48





182





194



Impairment of goodwill









22





594





22



Impairment of long-lived assets

22









5





43





10



Debentures fair value adjustment

258





95





5





372





(66)





465





276





253





1,750





912



Operating loss

(313)





(127)





(41)





(1,107)





(149)



Investment income (loss), net





(1)





(1)





(6)





1



Loss before income taxes

(313)





(128)





(42)





(1,113)





(148)



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

2





2





(1)





(9)





4



Net loss

$

(315)





$

(130)





$

(41)





$

(1,104)





$

(152)



Loss per share



















Basic

$

(0.56)





$

(0.23)





$

(0.07)





$

(1.97)





$

(0.27)



Diluted

$

(0.56)





$

(0.23)





$

(0.07)





$

(1.97)





$

(0.32)























Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000s)



















Basic

566,089





562,443





556,668





561,305





553,861



Diluted

566,089





562,443





556,668





561,305





614,361



Total common shares outstanding (000s)

565,505





562,016





554,199





565,505





554,199



 

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)



Consolidated Balance Sheets







As at





February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020

Assets









Current









Cash and cash equivalents



$

214





$

377



Short-term investments



525





532



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10 and $9, respectively



182





215



Other receivables



25





14



Income taxes receivable



10





6



Other current assets



50





52







1,006





1,196



Restricted cash equivalent and restricted short-term investments



28





49



Long-term investments



37





32



Other long-term assets



16





65



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



63





124



Property, plant and equipment, net



48





70



Goodwill



849





1,437



Intangible assets, net



771





915







$

2,818





$

3,888



Liabilities









Current









Accounts payable



$

20





$

31



Accrued liabilities



178





202



Income taxes payable



6





18



Debentures







606



Deferred revenue, current



225





264







429





1,121



Deferred revenue, non-current



69





109



Operating lease liabilities



90





120



Other long-term liabilities



6





9



Long-term debentures



720











1,314





1,359



Shareholders' equity









Capital stock and additional paid-in capital



2,823





2,760



Deficit



(1,306)





(198)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(13)





(33)







1,504





2,529







$

2,818





$

3,888



 

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





For the Years Ended





February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020



Cash flows from operating activities









Net loss

$

(1,104)





$

(152)





Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:









Amortization

198





212





Deferred income taxes

(3)









Stock-based compensation

44





63





Impairment of goodwill

594





22





Impairment of long-lived assets

43





10





Non-cash consideration received from contracts with customers





(8)





Debentures fair value adjustment

372





(66)





Other long-term liabilities

(3)





2





Operating leases

(4)





(9)





Other

1





10





Net changes in working capital items









Accounts receivable, net of allowance

29





18





Other receivables

(11)





5





Income taxes receivable

(4)





3





Other assets

55





(35)





Accounts payable

(11)





(17)





Accrued liabilities

(20)





(15)





Income taxes payable

(15)





1





Deferred revenue

(79)





(18)





Net cash provided by operating activities

82





26





Cash flows from investing activities









Acquisition of long-term investments

(5)





(1)





Proceeds on sale or maturity of long-term investments





19





Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(8)





(12)





Acquisition of intangible assets

(36)





(32)





Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired





1





Acquisition of restricted short-term investments

(24)









Acquisition of short-term investments

(1,039)





(1,180)





Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments

1,047





1,017





Net cash used in investing activities

(65)





(188)





Cash flows from financing activities









Issuance of common shares

19





9





Payment of finance lease liability

(1)





(2)





Repurchase of 3.75% Debentures

(610)









Issuance of 1.75% Debentures

365









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(227)





7





Effect of foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

2





(1)





Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents during the period

(208)





(156)





Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

426





582





Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

$

218





$

426







As at

February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020



Cash and cash equivalents

$

214





$

377





Restricted cash equivalents and restricted short-term investments

28





49



Short-term investments

525





532



Long-term investments

37





32





$

804





$

990



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures

In the Company's internal reports, management evaluates the performance of the Company's business on a non-GAAP basis by excluding the impact of certain items below from the Company's U.S. GAAP financial results. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide readers of the Company's financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and is useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

Readers are cautioned that adjusted revenue, adjusted Software and Services revenue, adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA margin percentage, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted income (loss) per share, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted selling, marketing and administrative expense and adjusted amortization expense and similar measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in the context of the U.S. GAAP results.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)



February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020

Revenue



$

210





$

282



Software deferred revenue acquired (1)



5





9



Adjusted revenue



$

215





$

291













Gross margin



$

152





$

212



Software deferred revenue acquired (1)



5





9



Stock compensation expense



1





2



Adjusted gross margin



$

158





$

223













Gross margin %



72.4

%



75.2

%

Software deferred revenue acquired (1)



0.6

%



0.7

%

Stock compensation expense



0.5

%



0.7

%

Adjusted gross margin %



73.5

%



76.6

%

______________________________

(1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Software and Services revenue to adjusted Software and Services revenue

Reconciliation of operating expense for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)



February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020

Operating expense



$

465





$

253



Restructuring charges







1



Stock compensation expense



16





15



Debenture fair value adjustment



258





5



Software deferred commission expense acquired



(3)





(3)



Acquired intangibles amortization



32





35



Business acquisition and integration costs







1



Goodwill impairment charge







22



LLA impairment charge



22





5



Adjusted operating expense



$

140





$

172



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted net income and adjusted basic earnings per share is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)



February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020









Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share







Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share

Net loss



$

(315)





$(0.56)



$

(41)





$(0.07)

Software deferred revenue acquired



5









9







Restructuring charges











1







Stock compensation expense



17









17







Debenture fair value adjustment



258









5







Software deferred commission expense acquired



(3)









(3)







Acquired intangibles amortization



32









35







Business acquisition and integration costs











1







Goodwill impairment charge











22







LLA impairment charge



22









5







Adjusted net income



$

16





$0.03



$

51





$0.09

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Software and Services revenue for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted Software and Services revenue is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)



February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020

Software and Services Revenue



$

160





$

170



Software deferred revenue acquired



5





9



Adjusted Software and Services revenue



$

165





$

179



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the tables below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)



February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020

Research and development



$

48





$

60



Stock compensation expense



3





3



Adjusted research and development



$

45





$

57













Selling, marketing and administration



$

92





$

113



Restructuring charges







1



Software deferred commission expense acquired



(3)





(3)



Stock compensation expense



13





12



Business acquisition and integration costs







1



Adjusted selling, marketing and administration



$

82





$

102













Amortization



$

45





$

48



Acquired intangibles amortization



32





35



Adjusted amortization



$

13





$

13



Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the three months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 are reflected in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)



February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020

Operating loss



$

(313)





$

(41)



Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss









Software deferred revenue acquired



5





9



Restructuring charges







1



Stock compensation expense



17





17



Debenture fair value adjustment



258





5



Software deferred commission expense acquired



(3)





(3)



Acquired intangibles amortization



32





35



Business acquisition and integration costs







1



Goodwill impairment charge







22



LLA impairment charge



22





5



Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss



331





92



Adjusted operating income



18





51



Amortization



49





52



Acquired intangibles amortization



(32)





(35)



Adjusted EBITDA



$

35





$

68













Adjusted revenue (per above)



$

215





$

291



Adjusted operating income margin % (1)



8%





18%



Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)



16%





23%



______________________________

(1) Adjusted operating income margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted revenue

(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted revenue

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the tables below:

 For the Year Ended (in millions)



February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020

Revenue



$

893





$

1,040



Software deferred revenue acquired (1)



26





59



Adjusted revenue



$

919





$

1,099













Gross margin



$

643





$

763



Software deferred revenue acquired (1)



26





59



Restructuring charges







5



Stock compensation expense



5





5



Adjusted gross margin



$

674





$

832













Gross margin %



72.0

%



73.4

%

Software deferred revenue acquired (1)



0.8

%



1.4

%

Restructuring charges



%



0.5

%

Stock compensation expense



0.5

%



0.4

%

Adjusted gross margin %



73.3

%



75.7

%











Operating expense



$

1,750





$

912



Restructuring charges



2





5



Stock compensation expense



47





58



Debenture fair value adjustment



372





(66)



Software deferred commission expense acquired



(13)





(16)



Acquired intangibles amortization



129





141



Business acquisition and integration costs







4



Goodwill impairment charge



594





22



LLA impairment charge



43





10



Adjusted operating expense



$

576





$

754



______________________________

(1) See Reconciliation of U.S GAAP Software and Services revenue to adjusted Software and Service revenue

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to the adjusted net income and basic earnings per share is reflected in the tables below:

 For the Year Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)



February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020









Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share







Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share

Net loss



$

(1,104)





$

(1.97)





$

(152)





$

(0.27)



Software deferred revenue acquired



26









59







Restructuring charges



2









10







Stock compensation expense



52









63







Debenture fair value adjustment



372









(66)







Software deferred commission expense acquired



(13)









(16)







Acquired intangibles amortization



129









141







Business acquisition and integration costs











4







Goodwill impairment charge



594









22







LLA impairment charge



43









10







Acquisition valuation allowance











(1)







Adjusted net income



$

101





$0.18



$

74





$0.13



































Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Software and Services revenue for the years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted Software and Services revenue is reflected in the tables below:

 For the Year Ended (in millions)



February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020

Software and Services Revenue



$

621





$

691



Software deferred revenue acquired



26





59



Adjusted Software and Services Revenue



$

647





$

750



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the tables below:

 For the Year Ended (in millions)



February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020

Research and development



$

215





$

259



Stock compensation expense



11





13



Adjusted research and development



$

204





$

246













Selling, marketing and administration



$

344





$

493



Restructuring charges



2





5



Software deferred commission expense acquired



(13)





(16)



Stock compensation expense



36





45



Business acquisition and integration costs







4



Adjusted selling, marketing and administration



$

319





$

455













Amortization



$

182





$

194



Acquired intangibles amortization



129





141



Adjusted amortization



$

53





$

53



Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the years ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 are reflected in the table below.

 For the Year Ended (in millions)



February 28, 2021



February 29, 2020

Operating loss



$

(1,107)





$

(149)



Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss









Software deferred revenue acquired



26





59



Restructuring charges



2





10



Stock compensation expense



52





63



Debenture fair value adjustment



372





(66)



Software deferred commission expense acquired



(13)





(16)



Acquired intangibles amortization



129





141



Business acquisition and integration costs







4



Goodwill impairment charge



594





22



LLA impairment charge



43





10



Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss



1,205





227



Adjusted operating income



98





78



Amortization



198





212



Acquired intangibles amortization



(129)





(141)



Adjusted EBITDA



$

167





$

149













Adjusted revenue (per above)



$

919





$

1,099



Adjusted operating income margin % (1)



11

%



7

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)



18

%



14

%

______________________________

(1) Adjusted operating income margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted revenue

(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted revenue

 

