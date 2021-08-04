WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in August 2021:
- J.P. Morgan 2021 Auto Conference
Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 3:30pm ET
Presenter: John Chen, BlackBerry Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, focusing on BlackBerry's market opportunity in Auto.
A live video stream of this event will be available to clients of J.P. Morgan. A live audio stream will be available to the general public. A link to register for the live audio stream and replay will be available via the BlackBerry.com/Investors website. The replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the event.
- Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 3:00pm ET
Presenters: Ryan Permeh, BlackBerry Senior Vice President and Chief Security Architect, and Eric Milam, BlackBerry Vice President, Research and Intelligence, focusing on BlackBerry's Cyber Security market opportunity.
This event will be webcast live to the general public. A link to register for the live webcast and replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.
For more information, follow @BlackBerry on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn and view the company's corporate video which highlights how BlackBerry addresses today's enterprise security challenges.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com
Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301347933.html
SOURCE BlackBerry Limited