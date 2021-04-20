CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertical Made, Inc. (Vertical), a leader in construction draw management and payment compliance, announced today that Blair Jeffery is joining the company as a strategic advisor. Mr. Jeffery's experience includes payments company Noventis, where he served as Chief Operating Officer from 2010 through the company's acquisition by WEX Inc. in 2019. During that time he oversaw all operations and the company's relationships with 5,000 banks and 250,000 suppliers.
"I am delighted to join such an amazing group of founders at Vertical, working on world class innovation in construction technology," Mr. Jeffery says. "The construction industry maintains very high levels of customer and user friction with some of the most interconnected ecosystems involving multi-factor, complex challenges. The current solutions in the market are primarily niche and often focus on a single problem statement or client challenge." The Vertical team has become increasingly aware of this fact since launching in 2018.
Mr. Jeffery continued, "What impresses me the most about the Vertical team is their intense, hyper-focus on connecting the entire construction payment and document process, all while delivering value throughout the chain. While an ambitious goal, the team's vision for executing that plan is both concrete and actionable. I look forward to assisting in this process of transforming the way construction payments are delivered."
Mr. Jeffery has 20 years of payments industry experience spanning start-ups to Fortune 100 companies. Prior to Noventis, he was General Manager at Paymetric (acquired by WorldPay) and VP of Operations at Textura Corporation (acquired by Oracle). He also previously served as Director of E-commerce at First Data.
About Vertical
Founded in 2018, Vertical is passionate about building a better experience for construction payment compliance and tracking. From the top of the payment chain down to each subcontractor and supplier, Vertical increases efficiency and transparency while decreasing overall costs and risk. Based in Chicago, the team works closely with partners across the country to ensure that they are making the most of each month's draw process.
To learn more visit https://verticalmade.com
