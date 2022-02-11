MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blankfactor, a technology provider of end-to-end digital transformation services, announces that Damian Tanenbaum is joining the company as its new Chief Operating and People Officer. As part of the executive team, Damian will report to CEO Michael Wear and oversee the global people organization, including culture and engagement, talent management, learning and development, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.
With 25+ years of strategic operations experience, Damian brings a wealth of knowledge to the team. Damian has held multiple executive positions for worldwide operations within the fintech space. Prior to joining Blankfactor, he served as Head of Customer Delivery & Chief Operating Officer at Ingenico. Damian also served as SVP of operations for TSYS and Global Payments Inc. (formerly Cayan), leading customer experience, back office, and process initiatives. In addition, he held operation management roles at Pivotal Payments and Fifth Third Processing Solutions.
Damian's contributions have centered around developing competitive and comprehensive customer-oriented strategies and infrastructures that drive company growth.
Speaking of his plans at Blankfactor, Damian says: "I'm committed to ensuring we continue to foster an amazing, resilient, and adaptable culture, which in turn provides a remarkable, responsive, and "wow" customer experience. This role marks a new milestone in my professional evolution, which I hope will match the company's own incredible growth. Blankfactor is a rocketship, and I'm glad to have a seat on it."
With rapidly expanding offices in Bulgaria, Colombia, and Costa Rica, one of Damian's main tasks will be to create and nurture the company culture, office spaces, and processes that best fit the needs of our diverse and ever-growing team.
"Our people are our greatest differentiators. It's our people that make Blankfactor an incredible company to work for and to work with. They are what will drive us forward," said Michael Wear, CEO of Blankfactor. "We're excited to have Damian join our executive team, and I look forward to his perspective and leadership at Blankfactor."
About Blankfactor
Blankfactor creates world-class products with fintech partners and clients. Blankfactor brings its industry expertise and development know-how to power innovation from conception to release. By combining our vast experience in fintech and banking with top-tier talent, we help power the digital futures for our clients.
For more information, visit blankfactor.com.
