LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- blk. stands for Balance. Love. Kindness — the values of the brand. The nutrient-rich water gets its dark color from the combination of fulvic and humic acid and provides a convenient way to nourish your body's own ability to perform. With these values, and the promotion of a healthy, passionate lifestyle, blk. is a perfect match for the Film Festival Flix partner community.
"We recently started working with blk. to strategically integrate the brand within virtual film festivals, curated streaming channels, at live festival events, and to establish and launch a monthly blk. Film Competition and channel on Film Festival Flix," says Benjamin Oberman, CEO of Film Festival Flix.
Film Festival Flix connects passionate audiences with film festivals, the premiere films they champion, and the brands that support them, through the curated Virtual Film Festival experience.
"Everything we do is about connection," Oberman continues. "Connecting a diverse, global audience to films they might not otherwise see. Connecting film festivals to audiences they might not, through traditional marketing methods, be able to reach, and matching those festivals to brands with shared interests, common threads, that can sponsor and support festival growth. The last piece is connecting the film festival patron — the customer — to the brands that will be of relevance and benefit to them."
In the partnership's inaugural rollout, blk. has pledged a sponsor gift of $5,000 to Queens World Film Festival, in support of the Heroes of Elmhurst campaign. The goal is to provide each frontline worker of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, NY with a full-access pass to the Queens World Film Festival screenings. blk. has further pledged to send 6,000 bottles of blk. water to Elmhurst Hospital which was, at one time, considered "Ground Zero" in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Film Festival Flix provided deeply discounted festival passes that the Queens community — or anyone — can purchase for an Elmhurst Hero, and blk. stepped in to ensure that the goal was met, and no hero left behind.
"We are so thankful that blk. has joined forces with the creative community in Queens to let the Heroes of Elmhurst know how much they mean to us all. Whether it is on set or after a long shift it is crucial to replenish ourselves, and thanks to blk. we can do that on the spot!"
-Katha Cato, Executive Director Queens World Film Festival.
Film Festival Flix is a leader in the independent film industry, helping filmmakers, brands, distributors, and festivals to grow their reach and overcome traditional marketing obstacles with their innovative strategies. Matching platform sponsors directly with fests is the most recent of those research- and-experience-based strategies.
"We are grateful to have the opportunity to partner up with Film Festival Flix. Both of our missions align in working towards promoting and bringing to front of mind the brilliance of nature and celebrating people and the arts." -Jen Svejda, blk. International, LLC
In a fitting representation of the blk. and Film Festival Flix partnership, the brand will introduce a monthly short film competition for independent filmmakers. Entry will be free, and competitors will be asked to meet specific thematic requirements to be considered for a monthly $10,000 cash prize plus other awards and opportunities from blk.
Filmmakers can stay up to date on the competition launch and details by following Film Festival Flix and blk. water on social media.
Festival professionals can learn more about Film Festival Flix, and apply for blk. water sponsorship, by completing the festival application at FilmFestivalFlix.com.
Please attribute authorship to Film Festival Flix and/ or cite this release as a source.
Media Contact
Amber K Davis Johnson, Film Festival Flix, 4062077468, PR@FilmFestivalFlix.com
SOURCE Film Festival Flix