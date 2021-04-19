BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BLR's award-winning news platform HR Daily Advisor is presenting its highly anticipated RecruitCon Conference virtually this spring, May 18-19. Over the course of those two days, recruiters, talent acquisition professionals, and hiring managers will learn top strategies for virtual recruitment by engaging with industry experts in real time.
The event's six sessions and daily, live Q&As will address topics such as candidate sourcing techniques, recruiting metrics, strategies for hiring in a post-pandemic world, and more.
"When COVID-19 hit, recruiters had to pivot to a virtual setting quickly, and not many were prepared for the challenges of remote recruiting," says HR Daily Advisor's Events Director Melissa Morse. "Even when the pandemic inevitably ebbs, digital recruiting practices may be here to stay, which means talent acquisition professionals must be up to speed on all the latest hiring trends and technology. This comprehensive event will explore timely strategies for virtual recruitment and onboarding, explore new hiring technologies, and uncover best practices for sourcing long-term talent. "RecruitCon attendees will have the chance to earn valuable recertification and continuing education credits to further their own professional advancement."
Additionally, talent acquisition specialists, recruiters, and hiring managers will be able to pose their daily questions to the conference's engaging faculty panel during live Q&A sessions. Presenters include seasoned HR and recruiting professionals Rebecca Barnes-Hogg (YOLO Insights); Mike "Batman" Cohen (Wayne Technologies); Eric Edelsberg (CultureFit Technology Staffing); Brian Fink (Amazon Web Services); and Crystyl Swanson (RENGA).
Registration for the 2021 RecruitCon Virtual Conference is available via the BLR® store at https://store.blr.com/recruitcon.
About the HR Daily Advisor
The HR Daily Advisor proudly serves more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies and has over 240,000 subscribers, including employers and HR professionals. The HR Daily Advisor offers free webcasts, articles, and reports on key workplace issues, including benefits and compensation, compliance, diversity and inclusion (D&I), HR management, learning and development (L&D), legal updates, recruiting, talent, technology, and more. A subscriber is delivered a free new issue every business day right in his or her e-mail in-box, with 24/7 access to all of the content in an online archive at https://hrdailyadvisor.blr.com.
About BLR
Business and Learning Resources (BLR) is an industry-leading knowledge provider in the human capital management; environment, health, and safety; L&D; and legal markets. With over 43 years of experience, BLR provides publications, workflow platforms and tools, over 600 eLearning courses, instructor-led training, and additional solutions to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize efficiencies for business workflows, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. That's why the nation's top companies and over 30,000 businesses rely on BLR for the most comprehensive and reliable state-specific and federal legal guidance, education, and learning opportunities to respond quickly in today's continuously evolving business environment. Visit https://www.blr.com/.
Media Contact
Press Team, BLR, 1-978-624-4568, press@simplifycompliance.com
Media Team, HR Daily Advisor, 800-727-5257, media@blr.com
SOURCE BLR