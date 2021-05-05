XIAMEN, China, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues of US$9.9 million, compared to US$2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven by increased sales across all lines of business particularly the mobile games and communication services businesses, which saw strong growth following the strategic acquisitions of Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xunpusen") in late 2020 and Fuzhou Csfctech Co., Ltd. ("Csfctech") and its two subsidiaries in January 2021
  • Gross profit of US$4.1 million, up 143.8% from US$1.7 million in the first quarter of 2020
  • Income from operations of US$1.7 million, up 96.7% from US$0.9 million in the first quarter of 2020
  • Net income of US$1.2 million, up 62.0% from US$0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020
  • US$14.7 million in cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2021

Management Commentary

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "We were pleased with the strong performance across all of our business segments, which resulted in phenomenal top line growth driven by US$5.3 million in contributions from our new IDC business and by a US$2.4 million increase in contributions from mobile games following our acquisition of 51% of Csfctech and its two subsidiaries in January 2021. We achieved 62.0% growth on the bottom line to US$1.2 million during the period and anticipate margins will improve over the course of 2021 as our businesses continue to grow and the expenses normalize from initial highs. We recently announced the official launch of our new AR+ series curriculum, which is an upgrade from our original Augmented Reality Immersive Classes ("ARIC") and has been developed and tested over the past six months. We expect the five urban partnerships that we have signed for the AR+ series curriculum will accelerate the future growth of our AR education business. We are beginning to see tangible results from this development that has strengthened the foundation of our business over the course of the past year, and we anticipate it will provide us with significant long-term growth potential for our product and service offerings."

Recent Operating Highlights

  • In April 2021, Blue Hat signed a two-year licensing agreement with Tencent QQ ("QQ") to use its intellectual property, specifically, the QQ penguin logo and QQ emoji, on Blue Hat's toy products and related marketing materials, effective March 1, 2021. QQ launched in 1999 and has become one of the most commonly used instant messenger applications in China. According to QQ's self-disclosed report, there were approximately 617 million active monthly users on their messenger application in 2020. The QQ penguin logo and QQ emoji are dominantly recognizable in Chinese pop culture.
  • In April 2021, Blue Hat announced that its subsidiary company, Fujian Zhongqing Hand in Hand Education Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhongqing") signed a three-year cooperation agreement of "Augmented Reality Plus", or "AR+" series curriculum with five partners in different cities: Quanzhou in Fujian Province, Huizhou in Guangdong Province, Danzhou in Hainan Province, Fuzhou in Jiangxi Province, and Yinchuan in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. We anticipate rolling out this new curriculum to approximately 150 schools in these five regions as part of this partnership.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenues were US$9.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of US$7.7 million, or 343.1%, compared to US$2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The significant revenue growth was primarily attributable to increased contributions from Blue Hat's two recently acquired subsidiaries, Xunpusen in late 2020 and Csfctech in early 2021.

Revenues from sales of interactive toys (game series) were US$1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to US$1.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Revenues from sales of interactive toys (animation series) were US$0.09 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a significant increase from zero in the first quarer of 2020.

Revenues from mobile games were US$2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of US$1.9 million, or 315.2%, following the closing of the Csfctech acquisition during the period.

Revenues from AR education, previously included under interactive toys (animation series), were US$0.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Growth in the AR education business has been primarily driven by the roll-out and implementation of Blue Hat's ARIC system to various schools through 2020 and into 2021.

Revenues from communication services were US$5.37 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The gain was due to the acquisition of Xunpusen in the second half of 2020.

Gross profit was US$4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 143.8% from US$1.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the five different business lines were as follows:

  • Interactive toys (animation series): 65.6%, or US$0.06 million
  • Interactive toys (game series): 53.6%, or US$1.0 million
  • Mobile games: 84.5%, or US$2.1 million
  • AR education: 97.2%, or US$0.2 million
  • Communication services: 13.9%, or US$0.7 million

Total gross margin was 41.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 74.6% in the same period last year. The decrease was due to higher initial costs associated with establishing new business lines, such as licensing costs and copyright costs, among others.

Total operating expenses were US$2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which includes expenses from Csfctech and its two subsidiaries, compared to US$0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Income from operations was US$1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to US$0.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income was US$1.2 million, up US$0.57 million, or 62.0%, from US$0.85 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by strong revenue growth, which more than offset an increase in operating expenses. 

Diluted earnings per share were US$0.024 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to US$0.022 for the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company completed a registered direct offering with two institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 7.16 million ordinary shares at a price of $1.06 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $7.59 million before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses. The net proceeds is approximately $6.8 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31 2021, Blue Hat had cash and cash equivalents of US$14.7 million, working capital of US$34.6 million and total shareholders' equity of US$75.5 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of US$15.8 million, working capital of US$34.0 million, and total shareholders' equity of US$58.9 million, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010

Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc.                                 

Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President              

(415) 568-2255                                             

csohn@equityny.com                                   

In China

Lucy Ma, Associate

+86 10 5661 7012

lma@equityny.com

 

BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2021

2020

Revenues



$

9,941,407



2,243,658





Cost of revenue





5,859,847



569,489





Gross profit





4,081,560



1,674,169





















Operating expenses:















Selling





580,046



173,150





General and administrative





1,315,777



539,710





Research and development





444,211



76,051





Total operating expenses





2,340,034



788,911





















Income from operations





1,741,526



885,258





















Other income (expense)















Interest income





194



377





Interest expense





(137,615)



(72,607)





Other finance expenses





(40,970)



(57,749)





Other income, net





30,509



18,534





Total other (expense) income, net





(147,882)



(111,445)





















Income before income taxes





1,593,644



773,813





Provision for income taxes





363,146



14,440





Net income





1,230,498



759,373





















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation adjustment





(366,176)



(605,360)





Comprehensive income



$

864,322



154,013





Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests





527,194



-





Comprehensive income attributable to Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment shareholders





337,128



154,013





















Weighted average number of ordinary shares















Basic





47,127,200



35,141,114





Diluted





52,012,580



35,141,114





















Earnings per share















Basic





$0.026



$0.022





Diluted





$0.024



$0.022































 

BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







March 31,



December 31,

ASSETS



2021



2020

Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

14,674,783





$

15,800,563



Restricted cash





-







-



Short-term investments





-







-



Accounts receivable, net





28,535,745







16,594,533



Accounts receivable - related party





-







1,906,101



Other receivables, net





21,181,096







14,350,223



Other receivables - related party





-







-



Inventories





168,346







117,075



Prepayments, net





5,238,393







1,917,780



Total current assets





69,798,363







50,686,275





















Property and equipment, net





4,342,565







4,258,121





















Other assets:

















Prepayments





7,205,230







4,164,274



Operating lease, right-of-use asset





355,805







290,410



Intangible assets, net





26,784,385







14,252,575



Long-term investments





1,826,123







1,914,668



Deferred tax assets





252,564







119,127



Goodwill accounting





213,688







-



Total other assets





36,637,795







20,741,054



Total assets



$

110,778,723





$

75,685,450





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Short-term loans - banks



$

4,338,151





$

5,129,295



Current maturities of long-term loans - third party





-







14,117



Accounts payable





3,110,529







935,588



Convertible bonds payable





54,150







739,189



Other payables and accrued liabilities





16,470,149







1,846,917



Other payables - related party





25,677







25,837



Operating lease liabilities - current





283,352







300,468



Customer deposits





756,945







941,877



Accrual interest payable





751,641







-



Taxes payable





9,394,094







6,802,454



Total current liabilities





35,184,688







16,735,742





















Other liabilities:

















Operating lease liability





85,493







-



Long-term loans - third party





-







-



Total other liabilities





85,493







-



Total liabilities





35,270,181







16,735,742





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















Shareholders' equity

















Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares

authorized, 47,127,200 shares issued and outstanding as of March

31, 2021, and 38,553,694 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2020





 

 

 

47,127







 

 

 

38,554





















Stock subscription receivable

















Additional paid-in capital





31,453,071







23,466,482



Statutory reserves





2,204,174







2,204,174



Retained earnings





32,090,702







31,387,398



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





1,375,520







1,741,696



Total Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shareholders' equity





67,170,594







58,838,304



Non-controlling interests





8,337,948







111,404



Total equity





75,508,542







58,949,708



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

110,778,723





$

75,685,450



 

