MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Lava, creator of the first security program management platform built by and for chief information security officers (CISOs), today announced the appointment of Emily Shipman as vice president of products. Shipman joins the company as it moves to define the new standard of Security Program Management.
Blue Lava's offerings are designed to help CISOs bring the data, insights, and roadmap to win support for a security strategy that maximizes business value. Built by CISOs on a community-sourced model, Blue Lava guides security leaders to measure, optimize, and communicate the strategic value of their cybersecurity program quickly, confidently, and aligned to business objectives.
Shipman brings a career of experience in risk management to Blue Lava, as well as a background in building innovative products to solve the most pressing challenges facing security programs. Most recently, she was a senior manager of products for RSA Archer where she led teams in defining, building, and quickly scaling new products to grow the company's Integrated Risk Management portfolio. Previously she was director of product management at RiskRecon, A Mastercard Company. Prior to her career in building products, Emily spent 9 years in risk management presales consulting and leadership, working with customers at all stages of the maturity journey and building teams of passionate and creative customer advocates.
In this role, Shipman will be responsible for defining and executing the product vision. "I am excited to be a part of an organization that is building the future of Security Program Management. There is a tremendous opportunity to help CISOs frame risk and link security with business decisions and improve collaboration across the C-Suite. Having spent my career leading innovation from sketches to fully-realized products serving some of the largest organizations across the world, I'm excited to work with our customers and advisors in the security community to grow and realize our visions for the future," said Shipman.
"Risk in relationship to business objectives is really important for the security leader to understand and be able to communicate. Emily brings exactly that experience," said David Walter, CEO of Blue Lava. "Given her start in sales, Emily truly understands the customer and the sales process. Adding that experience to the role of product management has made her an exceptional product manager — and a rising star — because she knows how to both connect the product to the sales team and make them successful. We are thrilled that Emily is joining Blue Lava."
