Companies team up to provide the first, true PCI-validated P2PE solution across the petroleum and C-store environments
ATLANTA, AKRON, Ohio and CHALFONT, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated payments and security leader, Bluefin, announced today the rollout of its PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution across 458 U.S. car wash locations with partners DRB and Datacap Systems.
With the largest install base of any car wash technology provider, DRB specializes in advanced point-of-sale systems (POS) and next generation business management. The company's brands include DRB Tunnel Solutions, DRB In-Bay Solutions (formerly Unitec®), Suds™, Washify®and Driverse.
Datacap Systems builds innovative and customized payment solutions that route through dozens of pre-certified devices from leading OEMs – all via a universal payments integration. Datacap's solutions empower merchants to create a unified payments experience across brick and mortar, online, mobile and unattended applications.
Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated P2PE solutions that secure credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point-of-entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant's system where it could be exposed to malware.
The partnership between Bluefin, DRB and Datacap is part of a large, multi-location P2PE project with a major C-store brand which includes car wash installation in Phase I, followed by P2PE for the pump and in the omni-channel C-store environment.
"This solution will provide our customers the benefit of up to 90% PCI scope reduction while providing the highest level of data protection for consumer credit card data," said Sean Gately, VP of Security Solutions, Bluefin. "Once phase 2 deployment is complete for both indoor and the forecourt, it will be the first-ever market ready enterprise PCI-validated P2PE solution for the C-Store/Petro industry."
Bluefin provides P2PE through the company's Decryptx® stand-alone P2PE solution, which is connected to Datacap Systems, who processes the payments via their NETePay Hosted™ omnichannel payments gateway. Through the installation, payments will be immediately encrypted upon swipe, dip, or tap in the ID Tech VP6800, an all-in-one PCI PTS 5.x SRED certified unattended payment device. The project is on track to have 1,000 installations by the end of April.
"As unattended payments continue to grow in the U.S., securing cardholder data at these terminals has become more critical than ever," said Justin Zeigler, Director of Product at Datacap Systems. "With the implementation of a security-centric and modern payments solution, both the merchant and their customer base benefit from a secure and frictionless payment experience."
"This was a great project that significantly enhanced the security of the car wash payment environment and consumer card data," said Richard Carpenter, Director of Product Development & Customer Programs for DRB. "Our customers' car wash terminals were upgraded to implement EMV processing along with Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE technology. These solutions work hand-in-hand to protect the retailer from fraud, while ensuring security of their customers' credit card data."
"This truly has been a team effort to not only develop the solution, but to integrate it as well as deploy it with full P2PE validation," added Sean Gately, VP of Security Solutions, Bluefin.
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company's 200 global partners serve 20,000 enterprise and software clients operating in 47 countries. For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com/.
About DRB®
For over a third of a century, DRB supported – and often drove – an era of unprecedented growth in the car wash industry with point-of-sale and wash optimization software, hardware and services. Now as a masterbrand that includes DRB Tunnel Solutions, DRB In-Bay Solutions (formerly Unitec®), Suds™, Washify® and Driverse, that tradition continues. The DRB team works together toward a singular goal: To help all car wash operators squeeze every ounce of profitability out of their investments. They do this with data and industry insights, a best-in-class team and reliable, intuitive innovations that delight consumers and are secure, simple to service and easy to use.
About Datacap Systems
Datacap builds industry-standard payment solutions for Point of Sale providers to meet the needs of merchants in any market. Security-centric solutions for virtually all processing platforms route through dozens of pre-certified devices from leading OEMs – all via a universal payments integration, empowering merchants to create a unified payments experience across brick and mortar, online, mobile and unattended applications. As the only channel-centric and processor-agnostic payments provider in the industry, Datacap is the ideal partner for any POS provider that's serious about building a solution that will scale to address the needs of virtually any merchant, regardless of market or payment processing platform. https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/
Media Contact
Danielle Duclos, Bluefin, 8006756573, press@bluefin.com
SOURCE Bluefin