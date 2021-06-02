TAMPA, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, a leading provider of advanced veterinary care with over 100 practices nationwide, today announced it has become a Pride Veterinary Medical Community (PrideVMC) 2021 Gold Partner. The partnership aims to help PrideVMC achieve its mission of creating a better world for the LGBTQ+ veterinary community through building collaborative networks and supporting LGBTQ+ veterinary student mentorship and scholarship programs.
"At BluePearl, we believe in inclusive and diverse work environments where all voices are heard and differences are valued," said Angela Calderone, Vice President of People and Organization at BluePearl. "Our continued partnership with PrideVMC underscores this commitment, as well as encourages our Associates to engage in deeper, more meaningful conversations about belonging and acceptance. We are grateful for our allyship with PrideVMC and look forward to seeing the transformational changes our combined efforts make for our professional community members."
Equity, Inclusion & Diversity (EI&D) continues to be a core focus for BluePearl, which actively works to raise awareness and bring resources to its Associates. In honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, BluePearl will being spotlighting Associate stories through its #BPride crowdsourcing social campaign, as well as encouraging virtual participation in PrideVMC's educational and social events.
"We appreciate the ongoing partnership and collaboration with BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital as well as their vocal social media presence in support of LGBTQ+ allyship," shared PrideVMC President, Dr. Dane Whitaker. "We always look forward to our planning calls with BluePearl's EI&D Council member for our partnership. Their energy, creativity, and passion for inclusion is inspiring."
In 2021, BluePearl created its EI&D Council to serve as the voice of its more than 7,000 Associates. Recent BluePearl EI&D Council actions include Associate selection of pronoun preferences for the organization's database, nametags, and email signatures, and mandatory "Fundamentals of EI&D Training" for all current and new Associates. EI&D Training at BluePearl includes online educational materials, such as presentations and resource guides, to support inclusive language and practices.
About BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital
Founded in 1996, BluePearl is one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the U.S. today. BluePearl has more than 100 hospitals in 29 states that together employ 7,000+ Associates, including 1,330+ veterinarians, 1,600+ veterinary technicians, and 4,100+ other professionals. Each year, our compassionate teams provide high-quality care for more than 1.1 million pets and their families. BluePearl clinicians also participate in clinical studies to discover new treatments and procedures that improve pet health. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, BluePearl is committed to its purpose — A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® — because pets make a better world for us. Learn more at BluePearlvet.com.
About PrideVMC
The mission of the Pride Veterinary Medical Community (PrideVMC) is to create a better world for the LGBTQ+ veterinary community. We do so by striving to foster acceptance and inclusivity for people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender presentations within the veterinary medical profession and community. We fight discrimination, build collaborative networks, and support LGBTQ+ veterinary students through mentorship and scholarship programs. PrideVMC membership is open to the entire animal health and veterinary community regardless of role, race, color, religion, national origin or citizenship status, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, or military status. Allies are welcome! For more information please contact info@pridevmc.org.
