NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multifamily apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
"We continue to drive solid same store occupancy, average rent, and operating margins performance in our investments in highly amenitized, live/work/play apartment communities, even with the challenges of COVID-19," said Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO. "Our increased occupancy, sequential quarterly rent growth improvement, and consistent elevated rental collections throughout the pandemic reflect a resilient Class A affordable suburban based portfolio well positioned to outperform in the coming quarters. We will also continue to opportunistically allocate capital through dispositions and new investments, as well as opportunistic share repurchases and redemption of our preferred equity."
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Total revenues grew 6.6% to $56.0 million for the quarter from $52.5 million in the prior year period.
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was ($1.13) per diluted share, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($0.62) per diluted share in the prior year period.
- Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") grew 9.7% to $30.9 million from $28.2 million in the prior year period.
- Portfolio occupancy was 95.4% at December 31, 2020, up 140 basis points from the prior year.
- Same store average occupancy increased 140 basis points and same store average rent increased 0.2%, as compared to the prior year period.
- Same store revenue increased 0.6% and same store NOI increased 0.2%, as compared to the prior year period.
- Improved operating margins by 50 basis points year over year to 62.1%.
- Blended lease rate growth of 1.0%, up 60 basis points on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis. January 2021 average lease growth accelerated to 1.4%, led by renewals at 4.4% and new leases at negative 1%.
- Collected 97% of rents from its multifamily properties for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
- Core funds from operations attributable to common shares and units ("CFFO") was $6.1 million, compared to $6.7 million in the prior year period. CFFO per diluted share was $0.18 for the fourth quarter as compared to $0.21 in the prior year period.
- Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, were approximately $2.3 billion.
- Acquired three multifamily communities totaling 968 units for a total purchase price of $166 million.
- Made two additional Strategic Portfolio preferred equity investments in stabilized properties totaling $5 million and committed to another preferred equity investment in a development project for $10 million.
- Completed additional funding for eleven preferred equity, mezzanine loan, and ground lease investments totaling $20 million.
- Sold one operating asset for a sale price of $38 million and net proceeds of $10 million. The asset was sold at an in-place cap rate of 3.3% adjusting for the buyer's year one taxes and $300 per unit replacement reserves.
- Sold three development investments for gross sales pricing of $218 million netting the Company proceeds of $70 million – two mezzanine loan repayments yielded $55 million and one preferred equity investment returned $15 million in net proceeds to the Company.
- Completed 65 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter achieving an average 23.9% ROI.
- Paid quarterly dividend of $0.1625 in cash per share of common stock.
- Raised $76.2 million through its continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering in the quarter.
- Completed partial redemptions of its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock totaling $85 million, including accrued and unpaid dividends. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced it will redeem the remaining $55 million outstanding on February 26th.
- Repurchased 2,851,975 shares of Class A common stock during the quarter at an average price of $9.81 per share.
- As of December 31, 2020, had $208.3 million of unrestricted cash and availability under its revolving credit facilities.
Full Year Highlights
- Total revenues grew 4.7% to $219.8 million for the year from $210.0 million in the prior year.
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders for 2020 was ($1.91) per diluted share, as compared to ($0.91) per diluted share in the prior year.
- Property NOI grew 8.4% to $120.2 million, from $110.9 million in the prior year.
- Same store revenue and NOI increased 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively, as compared to the prior year.
- Completed 310 value-add unit upgrades during the year producing an average 23.3% ROI through increased monthly rental rates.
- Improved operating margin by 140 basis points year over year to 61.2%.
- CFFO was $23.7 million, compared to $25.4 million in the prior year. CFFO per diluted share was $0.72 for the year as compared to $0.82 in the prior year.
- Acquired six multifamily communities totaling 1,898 units for a total purchase price of $338 million.
- Made five additional Strategic Portfolio preferred equity investments in stabilized properties totaling $17 million and committed to another preferred equity investment in a development project for $10 million.
- Committed to two mezzanine loan investments in development properties for $22 million.
- Purchased land for a ground lease for $3 million and committed $20 million for the ground lease tenant's multifamily development.
- Completed additional funding for thirteen preferred equity, mezzanine loan, and ground lease investments totaling $38 million and invested $4 million to buyout the noncontrolling interests in an asset.
- Sold five operating assets for a sales price of $245 million and net proceeds of $90 million.
- Sold four development investments for gross sales pricing of $283 million netting the Company proceeds of $92 million – two mezzanine loan repayments yielded $55 million and two preferred equity investments returned $38 million in net proceeds to the Company.
- Paid quarterly dividends amounting to $0.65 on an annual basis in cash per share of common stock.
- Raised $243 million through its continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering during the year.
Included later in this release are definitions of NOI, CFFO and other Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such measures to their most comparable financial measures as calculated and presented under GAAP.
COVID-19 Pandemic Update
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has executed on actions to prioritize the health and well-being of its tenants, business partners, service providers and employees, while striving to provide the highest quality living experience possible and facilitating virtual leasing and services.
Post-Quarter Operational Performance
- As of January 31, 2021, the Company had collected 97% of January rents from its multifamily properties.
- Occupancy and availability remains strong at 95.6% and 7.4%, respectively, as of January 31, 2021.
- In January, average lease rate grew 1.4% year over year.
Current Liquidity
Due to the uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continues to take measures to ensure an appropriate level of liquidity and believes it has sufficient liquidity through this uncertain period.
- The Company has approximately $158 million in unrestricted cash and availability under its revolving credit facilities as of January 31, 2021.
- Over $43 million was raised from the Company's continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering to date in 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was ($26.2) million, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($13.8) million in the prior year period. Net loss attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $31.2 million or $1.33 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $18.6 million or $0.83 per share for the prior year period, which included a $16.4 million provision for credit loss on a preferred equity investment, primarily due to the submarket conditions in Houston, Texas impacting the underlying property operations.
CFFO for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the prior year period. CFFO was positively impacted by growth in property NOI of $2.7 million and preferred returns of $0.7 million. This was primarily offset by a year-over-year decrease in interest income of $0.5 million, an increase in general and administrative expense of $0.1 million, and preferred stock dividends of $2.8 million.
Total Portfolio Performance
$ In thousands, except average rental rates
4Q20
4Q19
Variance
YTD20
YTD19
Variance
Total Revenues (1)
$ 55,987
$ 52,520
6.6%
$219,848
$ 209,971
4.7%
Property Operating Expenses
$ 18,861
$ 17,600
7.2%
$ 76,301
$ 74,449
2.5%
NOI
$ 30,949
$ 28,200
9.7%
$120,221
$ 110,927
8.4%
Operating Margin
62.1%
61.6%
50
bps
61.2%
59.8%
140
bps
Average Occupancy Percentage
94.9%
93.6%
130
bps
94.7%
93.8%
90
bps
Average Rental Rate
$ 1,318
$ 1,319
(0.1%)
$ 1,324
$ 1,311
1.0%
(1) Including interest income
For the fourth quarter of 2020, property revenues increased by 8.8% compared to the same prior year period. Total portfolio NOI was $30.9 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 9.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Property NOI margins expanded by 50 basis points to 62.1% of revenue for the quarter, compared to 61.6% of revenue in the prior year quarter.
Same Store Portfolio Performance
$ In thousands, except average rental rates
4Q20
4Q19
Variance
YTD20
YTD19
Variance
Revenues
$ 41,325
$ 41,092
0.6%
$ 142,199
$ 140,900
0.9%
Property Operating Expenses
$ 15,779
$ 15,609
1.1%
$ 56,660
$ 55,598
1.9%
NOI
$ 25,546
$ 25,483
0.2%
$ 85,539
$ 85,302
0.3%
Operating Margin
61.8%
62.0%
(20)
bps
60.2%
60.5%
(30)
bps
Average Occupancy Percentage
94.9%
93.5%
140
bps
94.7%
93.8%
90
bps
Average Rental Rate
$ 1,318
$ 1,315
0.2%
$ 1,341
$ 1,325
1.2%
The Company's same store portfolio for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 included 28 properties. For the fourth quarter of 2020, same store NOI was $25.5 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.2%, compared to the 2019 period. Same store property revenues increased by 0.6% compared to the 2019 period, primarily driven by a 140-basis point increase in occupancy and 0.2% increase in average rental rates; of our 28 same store properties, 22 recognized occupancy increases and 15 recognized rental rate increases during the period. This was offset by $0.3 million increase in bad debt expense due to the impact of COVID-19.
Same store expenses increased 1.1%, or $0.2 million, primarily because of a $0.2 million repairs and maintenance expense increase due to timing. Non-controllable expenses were essentially flat; insurance expenses increased $0.2 million due to industrywide multifamily price increases offset by a $0.2 million real estate tax decrease from prior year. Real estate tax decrease was due to a $0.4 million credit in the current year offset by $0.2 million of municipality tax increases.
Renovation Activity
The Company completed 65 value-add unit upgrades during the fourth quarter achieving an average 23.9% ROI. Since inception, within the existing portfolio, the Company has completed 2,955 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $5,916 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $116 per unit, equating to an average 23.6% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of December 31, 2020. The Company has identified approximately 4,421 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations.
Portfolio Activity
The Company completed the following investments:
- Acquired a 100% interest in a 266-unit apartment community located in Morrisville, North Carolina, known as Carrington at Perimeter Park. The total purchase price was $52.0 million, funded in part by a $31.3 million mortgage loan secured by the property.
- Acquired a 100% interest in a 270-unit apartment community located in Austin, Texas, known as Elan. The total purchase price was $39.5 million, funded in part by a $25.6 million mortgage loan secured by the property.
- Acquired a 90% interest in a 432-unit apartment community located in Mesa, Arizona, known as Cielo on Gilbert. The total purchase price was $74.3 million, funded in part by a $58.0 million mortgage loan secured by the property.
- Made additional Strategic Portfolio preferred equity investments totaling $5 million in two stabilized assets with 388-units called Water's Edge and Hunter's Pointe, both located in Pensacola, Florida.
- Entered into a preferred equity commitment to invest $10.2 million in a 208-unit development called Encore Chandler located in Chandler, Arizona.
- Funded $20 million under existing preferred equity, mezzanine loan, and ground lease commitments in eleven investments.
The Company completed the following activity subsequent to December 31, 2020:
- On January 28, 2021, the Company sold ARIUM Grandewood for a gross sales price of $65 million and net proceeds to the Company of $25 million.
- Announced the redemption of its remaining outstanding Series A Preferred Stock totaling $55 million.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $208.3 million of unrestricted cash and availability under its revolving credit facilities, and $1.6 billion of indebtedness outstanding.
During the fourth quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $76.2 million through the issuance of 3.0 million shares of Series T Preferred Stock at $25.00 per share. The Series T Preferred Stock continuous offering offers 20,000,000 preferred shares in the primary offering, along with 12,000,000 preferred shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment plan. The preferred shares are offered at $25.00 per share and pay cumulative monthly dividends at a 6.15% annual rate, along with an annual stock dividend of up to 0.2% for five years.
The Company repurchased 2,851,975 shares of Class A Common Stock during the fourth quarter at an average price of $9.81 per share.
On October 21, 2020, the Company redeemed 1,393,294 shares of its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, representing approximately 25% of the total outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock. The total cost to redeem the shares was $35 million, including accrued and unpaid dividends. In addition, on December 21, 2020, the Company redeemed 1,963,551 shares of its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, representing approximately 47% of the then total outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock. The total cost to redeem the shares was $50 million, including accrued and unpaid dividends.
Dividend
The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 equal to a quarterly rate of $0.1625 per share on its Class A and Class C Common Stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of December 24, 2020, which was paid on January 5, 2021. A portion of each dividend may constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.
The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter of 2020, in the amount of $0.515625 per share. In addition, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter of 2020, in the amount of $0.4765625 per share. Further, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter of 2020, in the amount of $0.4453125 per share. The dividends were payable to the stockholders of record as of December 24, 2020, and were paid on January 5, 2021.
The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $5.00 per share of Series B Preferred Stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of October 23, 2020, November 25, 2020, and December 24, 2020, which were paid in cash on November 5, 2020, December 4, 2020 and January 5, 2021, respectively.
The Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $0.128125 per share of Series T Preferred Stock, prorated on the basis of the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each share was outstanding. Such pro-rated dividends were payable to the stockholders of record as of October 23, 2020, November 25, 2020, and December 24, 2020, and were paid in cash on November 5, 2020, December 4, 2020 and January 5, 2021, respectively.
The Board authorized, and the Company declared, an annual Series T Preferred Stock dividend of 0.20% per share of Series T Preferred Stock. Shares of Series T Preferred Stock that are held only for a portion of the applicable annual stock dividend period received a prorated Series T Preferred Stock dividend based on the actual number of months in the applicable annual stock dividend period during which each such share of Series T Preferred Stock was outstanding. The annual stock dividend was payable to stockholders of record on December 24, 2020 and was paid on December 29, 2020.
On January 13, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $5.00 per share of Series B Preferred Stock, payable to the stockholders of record as of January 25, 2021, which was paid in cash on February 5, 2021, and as of February 25, 2021, and March 25, 2021, which will be paid in cash on March 5, 2021 and April 5, 2021, respectively.
On January 13, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized, and the Company declared, a monthly dividend of $0.128125 per share of Series T Preferred Stock, prorated on the basis of the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each share was outstanding. Such pro-rated dividends are payable to the stockholders of record as of January 25, 2021, which was paid in cash on February 5, 2021, and as of February 25, 2021, and March 25, 2021, which will be paid in cash on March 5, 2021 and April 5, 2021, respectively.
2021 Guidance
Based on the Company's current outlook and market conditions, the Company anticipates 2021 CFFO in the range of $0.65 to $0.70 per share. The Company anticipates that earnings growth will be more heavily weighted towards the second half of 2021 as it realizes the upside opportunity from deploying the proceeds from opportunistic dispositions in late 2020 and early 2021, plus the implementation of institutional property management, lease-ups, and value-add renovations at its recent acquisitions. For additional guidance details underlying earnings guidance, please see page 35 of Company's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Supplement available under the Investors section on the Company's website (www.bluerockresidential.com).
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2020, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Portfolio Summary
The following is a summary of our operating real estate and mezzanine/preferred/ground lease investments as of December 31, 2020:
Consolidated Operating
Location
Number
Year Built/
Ownership Interest
Average
Rent (2)
%
ARIUM Glenridge
Atlanta, GA
480
1990
90%
$ 1,289
95.4%
ARIUM Grandewood
Orlando, FL
306
2005
100%
1,407
93.1%
ARIUM Hunter's Creek
Orlando, FL
532
1999
100%
1,413
95.7%
ARIUM Metrowest
Orlando, FL
510
2001
100%
1,406
93.9%
ARIUM Westside
Atlanta, GA
336
2008
90%
1,442
94.3%
Ashford Belmar
Lakewood, CO
512
1988/1993
85%
1,677
96.5%
Avenue 25
Phoenix, AZ
254
2013
100%
1,239
94.9%
Carrington at Perimeter Park
Morrisville, NC
266
2007
100%
1,247
95.9%
Chattahoochee Ridge
Atlanta, GA
358
1996
90%
1,388
96.6%
Chevy Chase
Austin, TX
320
1971
92%
964
98.1%
Cielo on Gilbert
Mesa, AZ
432
1985
90%
1,050
95.4%
Citrus Tower
Orlando, FL
336
2006
97%
1,364
96.4%
Denim
Scottsdale, AZ
645
1979
100%
1,236
96.6%
Elan
Austin, TX
270
2007
100%
1,133
93.7%
Element
Las Vegas, NV
200
1995
100%
1,250
97.5%
Falls at Forsyth
Cumming, GA
356
2019
100%
1,412
95.5%
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
Naples, FL
368
2016
100%
1,292
95.4%
James on South First
Austin, TX
250
2016
90%
1,348
93.6%
Marquis at The Cascades
Tyler, TX
582
2009
90%
1,214
96.0%
Navigator Villas
Pasco, WA
176
2013
90%
1,133
94.9%
Outlook at Greystone
Birmingham, AL
300
2007
100%
1,072
96.3%
Park & Kingston
Charlotte, NC
168
2015
100%
1,280
96.4%
Pine Lakes Preserve
Port St. Lucie, FL
320
2003
100%
1,377
96.9%
Plantation Park
Lake Jackson, TX
238
2016
80%
1,261
91.2%
Providence Trail
Mount Juliet, TN
334
2007
100%
1,260
95.8%
Roswell City Walk
Roswell, GA
320
2015
98%
1,584
94.4%
Sands Parc
Daytona Beach, FL
264
2017
100%
1,362
95.8%
The Brodie
Austin, TX
324
2001
100%
1,315
95.4%
The District at Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
332
2018
100%
1,650
91.3%
The Links at Plum Creek
Castle Rock, CO
264
2000
88%
1,461
93.9%
The Mills
Greenville, SC
304
2013
100%
1,052
96.4%
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
Destin, FL
340
2009
100%
1,481
94.1%
The Reserve at Palmer Ranch
Sarasota, FL
320
2016
100%
1,350
95.9%
The Sanctuary
Las Vegas, NV
320
1988
100%
1,084
97.2%
Veranda at Centerfield
Houston, TX
400
1999
93%
1,017
94.8%
Villages of Cypress Creek
Houston, TX
384
2001
80%
1,174
94.8%
Wesley Village
Charlotte, NC
301
2010
100%
1,367
95.7%
Subtotal/Average
12,722
$ 1,315
95.4%
Mezzanine/Preferred/Ground
Location
Actual/ Planned
Pro Forma Average Rent
Alexan CityCentre
Houston, TX
340
$ 1,513
(2)
Alexan Southside Place
Houston, TX
270
1,639
(2)
Avondale Hills
Decatur, GA
240
1,538
Belmont Crossing
Smyrna, GA
192
831
(2)
Domain at The One Forty
Garland, TX
299
1,282
(2)
Encore Chandler
Chandler, AZ
208
1,457
Georgetown Crossing
Savannah, GA
168
1,006
(2)
Hunter's Pointe
Pensacola, FL
204
975
(2)
Mira Vista
Austin, TX
200
1,078
(2)
Motif
Fort Lauderdale, FL
385
2,352
Park on the Square
Pensacola, FL
240
1,121
(2)
Reunion Apartments
Orlando, FL
280
1,366
Sierra Terrace
Atlanta, GA
135
1,215
(2)
Sierra Village
Atlanta, GA
154
1,212
(2)
The Commons
Jacksonville, FL
328
896
(2)
The Conley, formerly North Creek Apartments
Leander, TX
259
1,358
The Park at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, NC
414
1,599
Thornton Flats
Austin, TX
104
1,541
(2)
Vickers Historic Roswell
Roswell, GA
79
2,783
(2)
Water's Edge
Pensacola, FL
184
1,118
(2)
Wayford at Concord, formerly Wayforth at Concord
Concord, NC
150
1,707
Zoey
Austin, TX
307
1,762
Subtotal/Average
5,140
$ 1,443
Portfolio Properties Total/Average
17,862
$ 1,353
(1)
Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if there were no renovations.
(2)
Represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
(3)
Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of December 31, 2020, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
Rental and other property revenues
$
49,810
$
45,800
$
196,522
$
185,376
Interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments
6,177
6,720
23,326
24,595
Total revenues
55,987
52,520
219,848
209,971
Expenses
Property operating
18,861
17,600
76,301
74,449
Property management fees
1,269
1,192
4,988
4,899
General and administrative
6,566
5,620
24,141
22,553
Acquisition and pursuit costs
219
210
4,152
556
Weather-related losses, net
—
7
—
355
Depreciation and amortization
19,246
19,355
79,452
70,452
Total expenses
46,161
43,984
189,034
173,264
Operating income
9,826
8,536
30,814
36,707
Other income (expense)
Other income
25
68
144
68
Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
3,037
2,700
11,250
9,797
Provision for credit losses
(16,369)
—
(16,369)
—
Gain on sale of real estate investments
1,412
—
59,508
48,680
Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments
—
—
—
679
Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs
(645)
(335)
(14,630)
(7,258)
Interest expense, net
(13,700)
(13,728)
(55,994)
(59,554)
Total other expense
(26,240)
(11,295)
(16,091)
(7,588)
Net (loss) income
(16,414)
(2,759)
14,723
29,119
Preferred stock dividends
(15,676)
(12,868)
(58,463)
(46,159)
Preferred stock accretion
(4,873)
(3,415)
(16,851)
(10,335)
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Operating Partnership units
(10,634)
(5,032)
(17,313)
(6,779)
Partially-owned properties
(116)
(183)
1,396
(845)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(10,750)
(5,215)
(15,917)
(7,624)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(26,213)
$
(13,827)
$
(44,674)
$
(19,751)
Net loss per common share - Basic
$
(1.13)
$
(0.62)
$
(1.91)
$
(0.91)
Net loss per common share – Diluted
$
(1.13)
$
(0.62)
$
(1.91)
$
(0.91)
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
23,378,695
22,729,882
24,084,347
22,649,222
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
23,378,695
22,729,882
24,084,347
22,649,222
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Fourth Quarter 2020
(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Net Real Estate Investments
Land
$
279,481
$
268,244
Buildings and improvements
1,889,471
1,752,738
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
78,438
67,904
Total Gross Real Estate Investments
2,247,390
2,088,886
Accumulated depreciation
(186,426)
(141,566)
Total Net Operating Real Estate Investments
2,060,964
1,947,320
Operating real estate held for sale, net
36,213
—
Total Net Real Estate Investments
2,097,177
1,947,320
Cash and cash equivalents
83,868
31,683
Restricted cash
35,093
19,085
Notes and accrued interest receivable, net
157,734
193,781
Due from affiliates
339
2,969
Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets, net
29,502
16,317
Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, net
83,485
126,444
In-place lease intangible assets, net
2,594
3,098
Non-real estate assets associated with operating real estate held for sale
145
—
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,489,937
$
2,340,697
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY
Mortgages payable
$
1,490,932
$
1,425,257
Mortgages payable associated with operating real estate held for sale
38,773
—
Revolving credit facilities
33,000
18,000
Accounts payable
1,317
1,488
Other accrued liabilities
31,025
27,499
Due to affiliates
618
790
Distributions payable
13,421
13,541
Liabilities associated with operating real estate held for sale
383
—
Total Liabilities
1,609,469
1,486,575
8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 10,875,000 shares authorized; 2,201,547 and 5,721,460 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
54,332
140,355
6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares authorized; 513,489 and 536,695 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
469,907
480,921
7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,295,845 and 2,323,750 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
56,462
56,797
6.150% Series T Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 32,000,000 shares authorized; 9,717,917 and 17,400 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
219,967
388
Equity
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 197,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019
—
—
7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,774,338 and 2,850,602 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
66,867
68,705
Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 22,020,950 and 23,422,557 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
220
234
Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019
1
1
Additional paid-in-capital
304,710
311,683
Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings
(313,392)
(253,132)
Total Stockholders' Equity
58,406
127,491
Noncontrolling Interests
Operating partnership units
(3,272)
19,331
Partially owned properties
24,666
28,839
Total Noncontrolling Interests
21,394
48,170
Total Equity
79,800
175,661
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY
$
2,489,937
$
2,340,697
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.
Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations
We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and core funds from operations ("CFFO") are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.
FFO attributable to common shares and units is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.
CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as acquisition expenses, non-cash interest, unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), one-time weather-related costs, gain or losses on sales of non-depreciable real estate property, shareholder activism, stock compensation expense and preferred stock accretion. Commencing January 1, 2020, we did not deduct the accrued portion of the preferred income on our preferred equity investments from FFO to determine CFFO as the income is deemed fully collectible. The accrued portion of the preferred income totaled $0.3 million and $1.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.
Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.
Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income, including net income attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
We have acquired six operating properties, made eight investments through mezzanine loans, preferred equity interests or ground lease investments, and sold six operating properties subsequent to December 31, 2019. The results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.
The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(26,213)
$
(13,827)
$
(44,674)
$
(19,751)
Add back: Net loss attributable to Operating Partnership Units
(10,634)
(5,032)
(17,313)
(6,779)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders and unit holders
(36,847)
(18,859)
(61,987)
(26,530)
Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:
Real estate depreciation and amortization (1)
18,373
18,483
75,727
66,670
Provision for credit losses
16,369
—
16,369
—
Gain on sale of real estate investments
(1,417)
—
(56,777)
(48,172)
FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders
(3,522)
(376)
(26,668)
(8,032)
Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:
Acquisition and pursuit costs
219
210
4,152
556
Non-cash interest expense
701
826
3,025
3,174
Unrealized loss on derivatives
48
32
115
2,450
Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs
647
335
14,238
7,199
Weather-related losses, net
—
7
—
313
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
122
121
486
448
Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments
—
—
—
(679)
Shareholder activism
—
—
—
393
Other income, net
(351)
(68)
(400)
(68)
Non-cash preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
—
(353)
—
(1,291)
Non-cash equity compensation
3,329
2,506
11,917
10,615
Preferred stock accretion
4,873
3,415
16,851
10,335
CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders
$
6,066
$
6,655
$
23,716
$
25,413
Per Share and Unit Information:
FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted
$
(0.11)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.81)
$
(0.26)
CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted
$
0.18
$
0.21
$
0.72
$
0.82
Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted
32,994,897
31,455,630
33,116,871
30,899,927
(1)
The real estate depreciation and amortization amount includes our share of consolidated real estate-related depreciation and amortization of intangibles, less amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests for partially owned properties, and our similar estimated share of unconsolidated depreciation and amortization, which is included in earnings of our unconsolidated real estate joint venture investments.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")
NAREIT defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") (September 2017 White Paper) as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and further adjusted for gains and losses from sales of depreciated operating properties, and impairment write-downs of depreciated operating properties.
We consider EBITDAre to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our performance because it eliminates depreciation, income taxes, interest and non-recurring items, which permits investors to view income from operations unobscured by non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, the cost of debt or non-recurring items.
Adjusted EBITDAre represents EBITDAre further adjusted for non-comparable items and it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as income tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other fixed charges.
EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not recognized measurements under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Below is a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders to EBITDAre (unaudited and dollars in thousands).
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(26,213)
$
(13,827)
$
(44,674)
$
(19,751)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(10,750)
(5,215)
(15,917)
(7,624)
Preferred stock dividends
15,676
12,868
58,463
46,159
Preferred stock accretion
4,873
3,415
16,851
10,335
Interest expense, net
13,700
13,728
55,994
59,554
Real estate depreciation and amortization
19,199
19,309
79,267
70,079
Provision for credit losses
16,369
—
16,369
—
Gain on sale of real estate investments
(1,412)
—
(59,508)
(48,680)
Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs
645
335
14,630
7,258
EBITDAre
$
32,087
$
30,613
$
121,475
$
117,330
Acquisition and pursuit costs
219
210
4,152
556
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
122
121
486
448
Weather-related losses, net
—
7
—
355
Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments
—
—
—
(679)
Shareholder activism
—
—
—
393
Non-cash equity compensation
3,329
2,506
11,917
10,615
Other income, net
(351)
(68)
(400)
(68)
Non-cash preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
—
(353)
—
(1,291)
Adjusted EBITDAre
$
35,406
$
33,036
$
137,630
$
127,659
Same Store Properties
Same store properties are conventional multifamily residential apartments which were owned and operational for the entire periods presented, including each comparative period.
Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI")
We believe that net operating income, or NOI, is a useful measure of our operating performance. We define NOI as total property revenues less total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization and interest. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. We believe that this measure provides an operating perspective not immediately apparent from GAAP operating income or net income. We use NOI to evaluate our performance on a same store and non-same store basis; NOI measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance and captures trends in rental housing and property operating expenses. However, NOI should only be used as a supplemental measure of our financial performance.
The following table reflects net loss attributable to common stockholders together with a reconciliation to NOI and to same store and non-same store contributions to consolidated NOI, as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented (unaudited and amounts in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(26,213)
$
(13,827)
$
(44,674)
$
(19,751)
Add back: Net loss attributable to Operating Partnership Units
(10,634)
(5,032)
(17,313)
(6,779)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders and unit holders
(36,847)
(18,859)
(61,987)
(26,530)
Add common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:
Real estate depreciation and amortization
18,373
18,483
75,727
66,670
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
122
121
486
448
Non-cash interest expense
701
826
3,025
3,174
Unrealized loss on derivatives
48
32
115
2,450
Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs
647
335
14,238
7,199
Provision for credit losses
16,369
—
16,369
—
Property management fees
1,211
1,135
4,751
4,645
Acquisition and pursuit costs
219
210
4,152
556
Corporate operating expenses
6,490
5,545
23,770
22,261
Weather-related losses, net
—
7
—
313
Preferred dividends
15,676
12,868
58,463
46,159
Preferred stock accretion
4,873
3,415
16,851
10,335
Less common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:
Other income, net
25
68
74
68
Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
3,037
2,700
11,381
9,797
Interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments
6,177
6,720
23,326
24,595
Gain on sale of real estate investments
1,417
—
56,777
48,172
Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate investments
—
—
—
679
Pro-rata share of properties' income
17,226
14,630
64,402
54,369
Add:
Noncontrolling interest pro-rata share of partially owned property
799
724
3,074
2,810
Total property income
18,025
15,354
67,476
57,179
Add:
Interest expense
12,924
12,846
52,745
53,748
Net operating income
30,949
28,200
120,221
110,927
Less:
Non-same store net operating income
5,403
2,717
34,682
25,625
Same store net operating income (1)
$
25,546
$
25,483
$
85,539
$
85,302
(1)
Same store portfolio for the three months ended December 31, 2020 consists of 28 properties, which represent 9,958 units. Same store portfolio for the year ended December 31, 2020 consists of 24 properties, which represent 8,459 units.
