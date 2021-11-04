Bluerock Residential (PRNewsfoto/Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.)

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ("the Company"), an owner of highly amenitized multifamily apartment communities, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"The accelerated improvement in lease growth, same store revenue and NOI growth continues to validate our strategy focusing on building a highly amenitized Class A affordable first-ring suburban portfolio in knowledge economy growth markets," said Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO. "In addition, we increased our investment pace throughout the quarter and expect it to carryforward into the end of the year.  We also sold three investments at attractive cap rates below third-party NAV estimates which generated almost $100 million in net proceeds and will produce solid returns for shareholders upon capital reinvestment."

Third Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.5 million or $0.45 per diluted share, as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($17.1) million or ($0.71) per diluted share in the prior year period.



  • Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("CFFO") was $5.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year period. This year's results were impacted by significant planned capital on the balance sheet in the first half of the quarter and is in the process of being fully invested into an attractive pipeline of opportunities through the year end.

 Portfolio Performance

  • Rental revenues grew 2.3% to $49.8 million from $48.7 million in the prior year period.



  • Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 5.3% to $30.6 million from $29.1 million in the prior year period.



  • Same store revenues grew 7.7% and same store NOI increased 9.2%, as compared to the prior year period.



  • Same store average rent increased 7.1% and same store average occupancy expanded 30 basis points, as compared to the prior year period.



  • Blended lease rate growth was 16.5%, up 620 basis points on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis. 



  • September 2021 average lease growth accelerated to 17.9%, with renewals at 9.0% and new leases at 25.8%.  Average lease growth was 17.8% in October.



  • Portfolio occupancy was 96.2% at September 30, 2021, up 110 basis points from the prior year.



  • Property operating margins improved 180 basis points to 61.6% compared to 59.8% in the prior year period.

Portfolio Activity

  • Consolidated real estate investments, at cost, were approximately $2.1 billion.



  • Invested $83 million in operating assets with investment across multiple tranches of the capital structure.



  • Invested $33 million of preferred equity into unconsolidated operating properties.



  • Committed $68 million for four new preferred equity investments in development properties, of which $8 million has been funded.



  • Funded $8 million for seven existing preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments.



  • Sold two operating assets and one development property for $228 million with net proceeds of $100 million.



  • Completed 368 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter achieving an average 20.8% ROI through an average monthly rent premium of $137 per unit.



  • Subsequent to quarter end, we closed additional investments totaling $28 million in BRG equity.

Balance Sheet and Market Activity

  • $300.7 million of unrestricted cash and availability under revolving credit facilities and $1.3 billion of indebtedness outstanding as of September 30, 2021.



  • Paid quarterly dividend of $0.1625 in cash per share of common stock.



  • Raised $115 million through the continuous registered Series T Preferred Stock offering with the issuance of 4.6 million shares at $25.00 per share.



  • Redeemed 673 shares of Series B Preferred Stock through the issuance of 58,552 shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $11.49 per share. Redeemed 24,476 shares of Series T Preferred Stock through the issuance of 54,170 shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $11.30 per share.



  • Repurchased 2,977,477 shares of Class A common stock during the quarter at an average price of $11.34 per share.

Included later in this release are definitions of NOI, CFFO and other Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of such measures to their most comparable financial measures as calculated and presented under GAAP.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.5 million, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($17.1) million in the prior year period.  Net income in 2021 was positively impacted by gain on sales of real estate investments.  Net income attributable to common stockholders included non-cash expenses of $19.3 million or $0.73 per share in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $19.4 million or $0.79 per share for the prior year period.

CFFO for the third quarter of 2021 was $5.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year period.  CFFO was positively impacted by an increase in property NOI of $1.6 million, an increase in preferred returns of $0.4 million, and a reduction in interest expense of $0.3 million.  This was primarily offset by a year-over-year reduction of $0.9 million in interest income from mezzanine loan and ground lease investments, $0.4 million increase in general and administrative expense, and preferred stock dividend increase of $0.8 million.

 

Total Portfolio Performance



$ In thousands, except average rental rates

3Q21



3Q20



Variance



YTD21



YTD20



Variance



Total Revenues (1)

$ 53,796



$ 54,589



(1.5%)



$163,434



$ 163,862



(0.3%)



Property Operating Expenses

$ 19,138



$ 19,571



(2.2%)



$  57,978



$   57,441



0.9%



NOI

$ 30,645



$ 29,095



5.3%



$  92,608



$   89,272



3.7%



Operating Margin

61.6%



59.8%



180

bps

61.5%



60.8%



70

bps

Average Occupancy Percentage

95.8%



95.1%



70

bps

95.6%



94.6%



100

bps

Average Rental Rate

$    1,384



$    1,319



4.9%



$    1,350



$     1,326



1.8%



(1) Including interest income from loan and ground lease investments.

















For the third quarter of 2021, property revenues increased by 2.3% compared to the same prior year period.  Total portfolio NOI was $30.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 5.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year.  Property NOI margins were 61.6% for the quarter, compared to 59.8% in the prior year quarter. 

 

Same Store Portfolio Performance



$ In thousands, except average rental rates

3Q21



3Q20



Variance



YTD21



YTD20



Variance



Revenues

$   40,011



$   37,138



7.7%



$ 113,222



$ 107,479



5.3%



Property Operating Expenses

$   15,422



$   14,620



5.5%



$   43,306



$   41,089



5.4%



NOI

$   24,589



$   22,518



9.2%



$   69,916



$   66,390



5.3%



Operating Margin

61.5%



60.6%



90

bps

61.8%



61.8%



0

bps

Average Occupancy Percentage

95.5%



95.2%



30

bps

95.5%



94.7%



80

bps

Average Rental Rate

$     1,410



$     1,317



7.1%



$     1,366



$     1,319



3.6%



The Company's same store portfolio for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 included 25 properties.  For the third quarter of 2021, same store NOI was $24.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 9.2%, compared to the 2020 period. Same store property revenues grew by 7.7% compared to the 2020 period, primarily driven by a 7.1% increase in average rental rates and a 30-basis point increase in occupancy; all of the Company's 25 same store properties recognized rental rate increases and 14 recognized occupancy increases during the period.  In addition, ancillary income, such as termination fees and late fees, increased $0.3 million.

Same store expenses increased 5.5%, or $0.8 million, partially due to non-controllable real estate tax increase of $0.2 million and insurance expense increase of $0.1 million due to industrywide multifamily insurance price increases.  The remaining increase was due to a $0.2 million increase in repairs and maintenance and an increase of $0.3 million in administrative and marketing expenses.

Renovation Activity

The Company completed 368 value-add unit upgrades during the third quarter of 2021 achieving an average 20.8% ROI through an average monthly rent premium of $137 per unit. Since inception, the Company has completed 3,643 value-add unit upgrades at an average cost of $6,249 per unit and achieved an average monthly rental rate increase of $121 per unit, equating to an average 23.2% ROI on all unit upgrades leased as of September 30, 2021.  The Company has identified approximately 5,096 remaining units within the existing portfolio for value-add upgrades with similar projected economics to the completed renovations.

Dividend 

Through September 30, 2021, the Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, quarterly cash dividends as reflected in the following table.

 

Declaration Date

Payable to stockholders

of record as of

 

Amount

 

Date Paid or Payable

Class A Common Stock







June 11, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.162500

July 2, 2021

September 10, 2021

September 24, 2021

$0.162500

October 5, 2021

Class C Common Stock







June 11, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.162500

July 2, 2021

September 10, 2021

September 24, 2021

$0.162500

October 5, 2021

Series B Preferred Stock







April 12, 2021

June 25, 2021

$5.00

July 2, 2021

July 12, 2021

July 23, 2021

$5.00

August 5, 2021

July 12, 2021

August 25, 2021

$5.00

September 3, 2021

July 12, 2021

September 24, 2021

$5.00

October 5, 2021

Series C Preferred Stock







June 11, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.4765625

July 2, 2021

September 10, 2021

September 24, 2021

$0.4765625

October 5, 2021

Series D Preferred Stock







June 11, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.4453125

July 2, 2021

September 10, 2021

September 24, 2021

$0.4453125

October 5, 2021

Series T Preferred Stock (1)







April 12, 2021

June 25, 2021

$0.128125

July 2, 2021

July 12, 2021

July 23, 2021

$0.128125

August 5, 2021

July 12, 2021

August 25, 2021

$0.128125

September 3, 2021

July 12, 2021

September 24, 2021

$0.128125

October 5, 2021



(1)

Shares of newly issued Series T Preferred Stock that are held only a portion of the applicable monthly dividend period receive a prorated dividend based on the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share of Series T Preferred Stock was outstanding.











 

2021 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its prior 2021 CFFO guidance.  Based on the Company's current outlook and market conditions, the Company anticipates 2021 CFFO in the range of $0.65 to $0.70 per share.  For additional guidance details underlying earnings guidance, please see page 35 of Company's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Supplement available under the Investors section on the Company's website (www.bluerockresidential.com).

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of primarily affordable Class A highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations.  BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur.  Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others.  For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2021, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Portfolio Summary 

The following is a summary of our operating real estate and preferred equity/loan/ground lease investments as of September 30, 2021:



Name



Location



Number of Units



Year Built/ Renovated (1)



Ownership Interest



Average Rent (2)



% Occupied (3)



Consolidated Operating Investments:



























Multifamily





























ARIUM Glenridge



Atlanta, GA



480



1990



90%



$    1,408



93.5%





ARIUM Westside



Atlanta, GA



336



2008



90%



1,566



94.9%





Ashford Belmar



Lakewood, CO



512



1988/1993



85%



1,732



95.9%





Avenue 25



Phoenix, AZ



254



2013



100%



1,351



94.1%





Burano Hunter's Creek, formerly ARIUM Hunter's Creek



Orlando, FL



532



1999



100%



1,471



 

95.7%





Carrington at Perimeter Park



Morrisville, NC



266



2007



100%



1,330



97.4%





Chattahoochee Ridge



Atlanta, GA



358



1996



90%



1,453



97.5%





Chevy Chase



Austin, TX



320



1971



92%



1,008



98.8%





Cielo on Gilbert



Mesa, AZ



432



1985



90%



1,178



97.0%





Citrus Tower



Orlando, FL



336



2006



97%



1,436



95.2%





Denim



Scottsdale, AZ



645



1979



100%



1,344



96.1%





Elan



Austin, TX



270



2007



100%



1,192



97.0%





Element



Las Vegas, NV



200



1995



100%



1,365



94.5%





Falls at Forsyth



Cumming, GA



356



2019



100%



1,491



98.3%





Gulfshore Apartment Homes



Naples, FL



368



2016



100%



1,347



98.4%





Outlook at Greystone



Birmingham, AL



300



2007



100%



1,196



95.7%





Pine Lakes Preserve



Port St. Lucie, FL



320



2003



100%



1,524



95.9%





Providence Trail



Mount Juliet, TN



334



2007



100%



1,355



97.9%





Roswell City Walk



Roswell, GA



320



2015



98%



1,705



97.2%





Sands Parc



Daytona Beach, FL



264



2017



100%



1,455



98.5%





The Brodie



Austin, TX



324



2001



100%



1,392



96.0%





The Debra Metrowest, formerly ARIUM Metrowest



Orlando, FL



510



2001



100%



1,477



95.5%





The Links at Plum Creek



Castle Rock, CO



264



2000



88%



1,531



95.1%





The Mills



Greenville, SC



304



2013



100%



1,099



98.7%





The Preserve at Henderson Beach



Destin, FL



340



2009



100%



1,665



95.9%





The Sanctuary



Las Vegas, NV



320



1988



100%



1,232



93.1%





Veranda at Centerfield



Houston, TX



400



1999



93%



1,062



94.5%





Villages of Cypress Creek



Houston, TX



384



2001



80%



1,222



96.4%





Wesley Village



Charlotte, NC



301



2010



100%



1,429



95.7%





Windsor Falls



Raleigh, NC



276



1994



100%



1,170



95.3%





Total Units







10,626



















































Single-Family Residential (4)



Market



Number

of Homes 

Average

Year Built

















Granbury



Granbury, TX



36



2020-2021



80%



1,556



97.2%





Indy



Indianapolis, IN



44



1958



60%



753



88.6%





Lubbock



Lubbock, TX



60



1955



80%



969



93.3%





Navigator Villas



Pasco, WA



176



2013



90%



1,215



97.2%





Springfield



Springfield, MO



290



2004



60%



1,126



96.2%





Springtown



Springtown, TX



70



1991



80%



1,216



100.0%





Texarkana



Texarkana, TX



29



1967



80%



940



93.1%





Wayford at Concord



Concord, NC



150



2019



83%



1,868



98.0%





Yauger Park Villas



Olympia, WA



80



2010



95%



2,043



97.5%





Total Homes







935



















































Total/Average Consolidated Operating Investments



11,561











$    1,384

(5)

96.2%































































Preferred Equity/Loan/Ground Lease Investments:

























Multifamily





























Alexan CityCentre



Houston, TX



340











$    1,628









Avondale Hills



Decatur, GA



240











1,538









Belmont Crossing



Smyrna, GA



192











924









Chandler



Chandler, AZ



208











1,457









Deercross



Indianapolis, IN



372











771









Deerwood Apartments



Houston, TX



330











1,590









Domain at The One Forty



Garland, TX



299











1,416









Georgetown Crossing



Savannah, GA



168











1,105









Hunter's Pointe



Pensacola, FL



204











1,009









Lower Broadway



San Antonio, TX



386











1,769









Motif



Fort Lauderdale, FL



385











2,263









Orange City Apartments



Orange City, FL



298











1,457









Park on the Square



Pensacola, FL



240











1,233









Renew 3030



Mesa, AZ



126











1,098









Reunion Apartments



Orlando, FL



280











1,366









Sierra Terrace



Atlanta, GA



135











1,292









Sierra Village



Atlanta, GA



154











1,254









Spring Parc



Dallas, TX



304











953









The Commons



Jacksonville, FL



328











933









The Crossings at Dawsonville



Dawsonville, GA



216











1,447









The Hartley at Blue Hill, formerly The Park at Chapel Hill



Chapel Hill, NC



414











1,599









The Reserve at Palmer Ranch



Sarasota, FL



320











1,448









The Riley



Richardson, TX



262











1,485









Thornton Flats



Austin, TX



104











1,628









Water's Edge



Pensacola, FL



184











1,214









Wayford at Innovation Park



Charlotte, NC



210











1,994









Zoey



Austin, TX



307











1,762









Total Units







7,006



















































Single-Family Residential





























Corpus



Corpus Christi, TX



81











1,146









Jolin



Weatherford, TX



24











1,360









Peak Housing



Various (6)



474











968









The Cottages at Myrtle Beach



Myrtle Beach, SC



294











1,743









The Cottages of Port St. Lucie



Port St. Lucie, FL



286











2,133









Willow Park



Willow Park, TX



46











2,362









Total Homes







1,205













































       Total/Average Preferred Equity/Loan/Ground Lease Investments

8,211











$    1,440

(7)







































            Total/Average Portfolio



19,772











$    1,407

(8)







































(1)

Represents date of last significant renovation or year built if no renovations. 

(2)

For operating investments, represents the average effective monthly rent per occupied unit for the three months ended September 30, 2021.  For development investments, represents the average pro forma effective monthly rent per occupied unit for all expected occupied units upon stabilization.

(3)

Percent occupied is calculated as (i) the number of units occupied as of September 30, 2021, divided by (ii) total number of units, expressed as a percentage.

(4)

Single-Family Residential includes single-family residential homes and attached townhomes/flats.

(5)

The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,384 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

(6)

Peak Housing includes portfolios of homes located in Indiana, Missouri and Texas.

(7)

The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,434 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

(8)

The average effective monthly rent including sold properties was $1,405 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.





 

Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share data)







Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenues

































Rental and other property revenues



$

49,783





$

48,666





$

150,586





$

146,713



Interest income from loan and ground lease investments





4,013







5,923







12,848







17,149



Total revenues





53,796







54,589







163,434







163,862



Expenses

































Property operating





19,138







19,571







57,978







57,441



Property management fees





1,259







1,231







3,787







3,719



General and administrative





6,856







5,901







20,097







17,575



Acquisition and pursuit costs





413







2,242







428







3,933



Weather-related losses, net





140













540









Depreciation and amortization





19,204







19,216







59,454







60,206



Total expenses





47,010







48,161







142,284







142,874



Operating income





6,786







6,428







21,150







20,988



Other income (expense)

































Other income





208







60







418







119



Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures





3,322







2,963







7,938







8,213



Provision for credit losses





(17)













(584)









Gain on sale of real estate investments





48,943













137,285







58,096



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs





(3,053)













(6,740)







(13,985)



Interest expense, net





(12,755)







(13,520)







(40,050)







(42,294)



Total other income (expense)





36,648







(10,497)







98,267







10,149



Net income (loss)





43,434







(4,069)







119,417







31,137



Preferred stock dividends





(15,772)







(15,003)







(44,756)







(42,787)



Preferred stock accretion





(4,840)







(4,451)







(19,152)







(11,978)



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

































Operating Partnership units





4,994







(6,270)







13,176







(6,679)



Partially owned properties





5,284







(195)







11,637







1,512



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests





10,278







(6,465)







24,813







(5,167)



Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders



$

12,544





$

(17,058)





$

30,696





$

(18,461)





































Net income (loss) per common share - Basic



$

0.46





$

(0.71)





$

1.14





$

(0.80)





































Net income (loss) per common share – Diluted



$

0.45





$

(0.71)





$

1.13





$

(0.80)





































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding





26,567,269







24,566,196







25,941,571







24,321,282



Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding





26,795,507







24,566,196







26,032,592







24,321,282



 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Third Quarter 2021

(Unaudited and dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)







September 30, 2021





December 31,

2020



ASSETS

















Net Real Estate Investments

















Land



$

263,361





$

279,481



Buildings and improvements





1,772,822







1,889,471



Furniture, fixtures and equipment





84,221







78,438



Total Gross Real Estate Investments





2,120,404







2,247,390



Accumulated depreciation





(205,124)







(186,426)



Total Net Operating Real Estate Investments





1,915,280







2,060,964



Operating real estate held for sale, net











36,213



Total Net Real Estate Investments





1,915,280







2,097,177



Cash and cash equivalents





163,349







83,868



Restricted cash





35,483







35,093



Notes and accrued interest receivable, net





179,395







157,734



Due from affiliates





682







339



Accounts receivable, prepaids and other assets, net





43,315







29,502



Preferred equity investments and investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, net





127,421







83,485



In-place lease intangible assets, net





1,748







2,594



Non-real estate assets associated with operating real estate held for sale











145



Total Assets



$

2,466,673





$

2,489,937





















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY

















Mortgages payable



$

1,341,241





$

1,490,932



Mortgages payable associated with operating real estate held for sale











38,773



Revolving credit facilities











33,000



Accounts payable





2,073







1,317



Other accrued liabilities





44,254







31,025



Due to affiliates





595







618



Distributions payable





14,177







13,421



Liabilities associated with operating real estate held for sale











383



Total Liabilities





1,402,340







1,609,469





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 10,875,000 shares authorized; no shares and 2,201,547 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively











54,332





6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, 1,225,000 shares authorized; 359,925 and 513,489 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





328,781







469,907





7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,295,845 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020





56,728







56,462





6.150% Series T Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 32,000,000 shares authorized; 22,920,168 and 9,717,917 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





520,704







219,967



Equity

















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 197,900,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding













7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized; 2,774,338 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020





66,867







66,867



Common stock - Class A, $0.01 par value, 747,509,582 shares authorized; 26,120,780 and 22,020,950 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





261







220



Common stock - Class C, $0.01 par value, 76,603 shares authorized; 76,603 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020





1







1



Additional paid-in-capital





339,815







304,710



Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings





(295,672)







(313,392)



Total Stockholders' Equity





111,272







58,406



Noncontrolling Interests

















Operating Partnership units





15,730







(3,272)



    Partially owned properties





31,118







24,666



Total Noncontrolling Interests





46,848







21,394



Total Equity





158,120







79,800



TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY



$

2,466,673





$

2,489,937



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing supplemental financial data includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our business and performance, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other REITs, and may, therefore, not be comparable.

Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

We believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and core funds from operations ("CFFO") are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT.

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holders is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our operating performance as it is based on a net income analysis of property portfolio performance that excludes non-cash items such as depreciation. The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT, using historical accounting for depreciation, could be less informative. We define FFO, consistent with the NAREIT definition, as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable real estate property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for notes receivable, unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

CFFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations such as acquisition expenses, non-cash interest expense, unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs (includes prepayment penalties incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt), one-time weather-related costs, non-cash equity compensation and preferred stock accretion. Commencing in 2020, we do not deduct the accrued portion of the preferred income on our preferred equity investments from FFO to determine CFFO as the income is deemed fully collectible. The accrued portion of the preferred income totaled $1.9 million and $0.4 million, and $4.6 million and $1.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  We believe that CFFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core recurring property operations. As a result, we believe that CFFO can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and provides a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.

Our calculation of CFFO differs from the methodology used for calculating CFFO by certain other REITs and, accordingly, our CFFO may not be comparable to CFFO reported by other REITs. Our management utilizes FFO and CFFO as measures of our operating performance after adjustment for certain non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization expenses, and acquisition and pursuit costs that are required by GAAP to be expensed but may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance and that may not accurately compare our operating performance between periods. Furthermore, although FFO and CFFO and other supplemental performance measures are defined in various ways throughout the REIT industry, we also believe that FFO and CFFO may provide us and our stockholders with an additional useful measure to compare our financial performance to certain other REITs.

Neither FFO nor CFFO is equivalent to net income (loss), including net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, or cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, FFO and CFFO do not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments or uncertainties. Neither FFO nor CFFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), including net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We have acquired twelve operating investments, made fifteen investments through preferred equity or loans, sold eight operating investments and received payoffs of our loan or preferred equity in eight investments subsequent to September 30, 2020. The results presented in the table below are not directly comparable and should not be considered an indication of our future operating performance.

The table below reconciles our calculations of FFO and CFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020



Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

12,544





$

(17,058)





$

30,696





$

(18,461)



Add back: Net income (loss) attributable to Operating Partnership Units



4,994







(6,270)







13,176







(6,679)



Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and unit holders



17,538







(23,328)







43,872







(25,140)



Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:































Real estate depreciation and amortization



18,187







18,309







56,627







57,353



Provision for credit losses



17













584









Gain on sale of real estate investments



(43,359)













(124,416)







(55,360)



FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders



(7,617)







(5,019)







(23,333)







(23,147)



Common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:































Acquisition and pursuit costs



413







2,242







428







3,933



Non-cash interest expense



363







731







1,517







2,323



Unrealized loss on derivatives



41







98







31







67



Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs



2,975













6,148







13,590



Amortization of deferred interest income on mezzanine loan



984













1,981









Weather-related losses, net



140













500









Non-real estate depreciation and amortization



122







122







365







364



Other income, net



(216)







(52)







(168)







(49)



Non-cash equity compensation



3,395







2,850







10,184







8,589



Preferred stock accretion



4,840







4,451







19,152







11,978



CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders

$

5,440





$

5,423





$

16,805





$

17,648



































Per Share and Unit Information:































FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted

$

(0.20)





$

(0.15)





$

(0.64)





$

(0.70)



CFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders - diluted

$

0.15





$

0.16





$

0.46





$

0.53



































Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted



37,461,558







33,688,877







36,360,295







33,187,360







































Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")

NAREIT defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") (September 2017 White Paper) as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and further adjusted for gains and losses from sales of depreciated operating properties, and impairment write-downs of depreciated operating properties. 

We consider EBITDAre to be an appropriate supplemental measure of our performance because it eliminates depreciation, income taxes, interest and non-recurring items, which permits investors to view income from operations unobscured by non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, the cost of debt or non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDAre represents EBITDAre further adjusted for non-comparable items and it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as income tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other fixed charges.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not recognized measurements under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Below is a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (unaudited and dollars in thousands).

 







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders



$

12,544





$

(17,058)





$

30,696





$

(18,461)





Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests





10,278







(6,465)







24,813







(5,167)





Preferred stock dividends





15,772







15,003







44,756







42,787





Preferred stock accretion





4,840







4,451







19,152







11,978





Interest expense, net





12,755







13,520







40,050







42,294





Real estate depreciation and amortization





19,157







19,169







59,315







60,068





Provision for credit losses





17













584











Gain on sale of real estate investments





(48,943)













(137,285)







(58,096)





Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs





3,053













6,740







13,985



   EBITDAre



$

29,473





$

28,620





$

88,821





$

89,388





Acquisition and pursuit costs





413







2,242







428







3,933





Amortization of deferred interest income on mezzanine loan





984













1,981











Non-real estate depreciation and amortization





122







122







365







364





Weather-related losses, net





140













540











Non-cash equity compensation





3,395







2,850







10,184







8,589





Other income, net





(216)







(52)







(168)







(49)



   Adjusted EBITDAre



$

34,311





$

33,782





$

102,151





$

102,225







































Same Store Properties

Same store properties are conventional multifamily residential apartments which were owned and operational for the entire periods presented, including each comparative period.

Property Net Operating Income ("Property NOI")

We believe that net operating income, or NOI, is a useful measure of our operating performance. We define NOI as total property revenues less total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization and interest. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. We believe that this measure provides an operating perspective not immediately apparent from GAAP operating income or net income. We use NOI to evaluate our performance on a same store and non-same store basis; NOI allows us to evaluate the operating performance of our properties because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance and captures trends in rental housing and property operating expenses. However, NOI should only be used as a supplemental measure of our financial performance.

The following table reflects net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders together with a reconciliation to NOI and to same store and non-same store contributions to consolidated NOI, as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented (unaudited and amounts in thousands):

 





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30, 



September 30, 





2021





2020





2021





2020



Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders



$

12,544





$

(17,058)





$

30,696





$

(18,461)



      Add back: Net income (loss) attributable to Operating

      Partnership Units





4,994







(6,270)







13,176







(6,679)



Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and unit holders





17,538







(23,328)







43,872







(25,140)



Add common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:



































Real estate depreciation and amortization





18,187







18,309







56,627







57,353





Non-real estate depreciation and amortization





122







122







365







364





Non-cash interest expense





363







731







1,517







2,323





Unrealized loss on derivatives





41







98







31







67





Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs





2,975













6,148







13,590





Provision for credit losses





17













584











Property management fees





1,191







1,173







3,608







3,540





Acquisition and pursuit costs





413







2,242







428







3,933





Corporate operating expenses





6,781







5,817







19,871







17,279





Weather-related losses, net





140













500











Preferred dividends





15,772







15,003







44,756







42,787





Preferred stock accretion





4,840







4,451







19,152







11,978



Less common stockholders and Operating Partnership Units pro-rata share of:



































Other income, net





216







52







324







49





Preferred returns on unconsolidated real estate joint ventures





3,322







2,935







7,938







8,343





Interest income from loan and ground lease investments





4,149







5,923







12,984







17,149





Gain on sale of real estate investments





43,359













124,416







55,360



Pro-rata share of properties' income





17,334







15,708







51,797







47,173



Add:



































Noncontrolling interest pro-rata share of partially owned property income





977







725







2,356







2,278



Total property income





18,311







16,433







54,153







49,451



Add:



































Interest expense





12,334







12,662







38,455







39,821



Net operating income





30,645







29,095







92,608







89,272



Less:



































Non-same store net operating income





6,056







6,577







22,692







22,882



Same store net operating income (1)



$

24,589





$

22,518





$

69,916





$

66,390







 (1)

Same store portfolio for the three months ended September 30, 2021 consists of 25 properties, which represent 8,882 units.  Same store portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 consists of 24 properties, which represent 8,628 units.



 

