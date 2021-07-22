SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Bluescape announced a new partnership with the cloud-based media management company, Alteon. With this collaboration, Alteon users will be able to access Bluescape with a new tool called "Alteon Ideation." This tool will empower Alteon's users with the same technology currently being used by Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, and other motion picture, television, and animation studios to ideate, share, and review their content.
"This will help customers ideate and reduce creative review cycles to drive efficiencies across the creative development supply chain," said Amin Tavana, VP Enterprise Sales at Bluescape. "Freelancers and remote teams will benefit tremendously from collaborating in virtual workspaces."
The collaboration underscores Alteon's mission to bring enterprise-grade creative tools to the mainstream marketplace, providing freelancers, in-house marketing teams and small to mid-sized studios the same technology that is currently exclusively available to larger corporations. More details about the partnership will be announced in the coming months.
"This collaboration has been in the works for two years," said Matt Cimaglia, co-founder of Alteon. "It's a perfect fit. At both Alteon and Bluescape, our visions are very much aligned for a future of work based on remote teams, inclusivity for freelancers and a renewed focus on the creative process."
Bluescape joins Alteon business partners IBM and Vidispine in realizing Alteon's value as a secure, viable entry point into a broader market of independent content creators. Alteon's users gain immense value from access to enterprise-grade technology that was not designed for them originally, making it a win for all parties involved.
About Alteon: Alteon is a SaaS platform that makes it easier for creatives, brands and studios and to work together. By leveraging A.I. and cloud technology, this comprehensive production ecosystem tackles key pain points for production professionals by helping users collaborate seamlessly, handle payments faster and find work more easily. For more, visit alteon.io.
About Bluescape: Bluescape is the visual platform for high-value collaboration. We bring teams and their work together in one place to overcome information silos and communication barriers, propelling productivity and breakthrough innovation. Customers include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, higher education, and media and entertainment. A Silicon Valley-based company, Bluescape was named one of the most innovative companies of 2021 by Fast Company. Visit Bluescape.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
