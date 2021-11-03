CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluewater Media, a leader in the worldwide direct-to-consumer arena, announces the promotion of three key creatives: James Snyder, Celeste Newcomb, and Codey Nygren.
Codey Nygren has been promoted from Associate Producer to Director where he will work with the client to take the show from an idea all the way to final edit, including planning scenarios and locations, and working with the DP to get the perfect shot.
Mr. Nygren joined Bluewater in 2019 as a Production Assistant and has shown that he understands the needs and nuances of taking a product and turning it into a must-have for millions.
"Codey's eye for product-based visual storytelling is outstanding. He consistently finds new and interesting ways to showcase products and motivate the audience to action, and his attention to detail is unparalleled. We're excited for his new role and will continue to challenge him with projects that will capitalize on his vision and growing skillset," commented Mia McCormick, VP of Creative.
Celeste Newcomb has been promoted from Associate Producer to Senior Associate Producer where she will train and work closely with new Production Assistants and Associate Producers, as well as help create manuals and documents that will increase efficiency of the pre-production process.
Miss Newcomb started at Bluewater in early 2020 as an Office Production Assistant and was soon promoted to Associate Producer before being promoted again to her current title.
"Celeste stands out for her critical thinking and problem-solving skills on set, as well as her dedication to thorough pre-production. Her assessment of what is needed to complete a project is spot on, as is her self-awareness and ability to react in the moment," says Mia McCormick, VP of Creative.
James Snyder has been promoted from Production Assistant to Associate Producer. His primary responsibilities now include handling key project budgets, training Production Assistants, as well as acting as liaison between the Director and crew on set.
Mr. Snyder joined the company in January of 2021 as a Production Assistant and has quickly established himself as a team player and integral part of the production process.
"In less than a year with us, James has demonstrated the skillset, organization, and attention to detail that it takes to ensure we're delivering a high-quality production on set, and his "can do" attitude is infectious. We are excited to have a teammate like James and look forward to his future at Bluewater," says Brandon Anthony, VP of Production.
About Bluewater
Bluewater is an Inc. 5000 company and an Adweek Top 100 Fastest Growing Agency, employing over 100 people in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Spain. As a direct-marketing and advertising agency, Bluewater brings all aspects of research, creative, production, commerce, media, and analytics together under one roof. Clients include but are not limited to KitchenAid, NordicTrack, Bissell, trivago, Philips, Blackstone, Johnsonville, Tommy John, Mutual of Omaha, and AARP. Visit the company website at https://bluewater.tv or on LinkedIn @bluewater-media.
