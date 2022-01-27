TROY, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blumark Tax Advisors LLC (Blumark), a leading boutique tax advisory firm, today announces its acquisition of The Svoboda Group LLC, of Northville, Mich. The combined operation will operate as Blumark.
The Svoboda Group was established in 2005 to provide personal and business tax and accounting services. Over the past 16 years, its range of services continued to grow in response to its client's needs, and in response to changes in tax law and the overall business environment.
"This is a significant move for Blumark Tax Advisors, as it further expands the work we can do for our clients," said Chris Reid CFP®, EA, Director of Business Development – Blumark. "We also are fortunate to have the entire Svoboda Group team join our organization. The addition of their insight and expertise will improve the experience for all of our clients."
"I spent almost half my career building our practice in Northville with the philosophy that it's a personal business, and nobody was ever just a client number. So, when it came time to seek a successor, the first thing I considered was whether they would be a trusted advisor to my clients," said Ken Svoboda, CPA, J.D., former CEO of The Svoboda Group. "When I was introduced to Blumark, I was convinced we shared that passion for client service. I'm proud of my business and proud to work with Blumark transitioning my clients to a team that offers the high-quality personal service they expect and deserve."
Svoboda notes that similarly, the move is a good one for the staff. "Blumark is a good organization with strong leadership and a bright future. I don't think I could have found a better place for my staff," he said.
"We were honored to have been considered by Ken in his search for a new home for both his clients and the entire Svoboda team. I cannot express how excited I am that he chose us after his exhaustive search," said Blumark CEO Shannon K. Klug, ChFC, CDFA, CLU, RHU, REBC, CASL, RICP, CTS, CES, APMA. "Your life's work is not to be taken lightly and handing off your practice to a successor is, perhaps more difficult than actually building the firm for nearly two decades. We do not take this responsibility lightly and we cannot wait to get to know the clients and demonstrate why we were at the top on Ken's list."
Svoboda will remain as a senior executive with Blumark Tax Advisors. The entire Svoboda Group staff also will stay and transition to Blumark Tax Advisors.
About Blumark Tax Advisors
Blumark Tax Advisors, based in Troy, Mich., provides a full range of tax, accounting, consulting, and business services. Blumark is built upon a unique approach to business that leverages advances in technology to ensure financial records are maintained correctly and accurately; and ensuring business processes are conducted in a manner that secures the ongoing integrity of financial transactions. The ability to leverage advances in technology means Blumark Tax Advisors can securely provide accounting and bookkeeping services, including tax filing, anywhere in the world, providing access to financial information and business files safely online, anytime, from anywhere.
Blumark Tax Advisors understand each business has unique needs. Working closely with Blumark Financial Advisors, the combined expertise means clients can take advantage of a comprehensive approach to a wide scope of financial planning, business, and tax services to adapt to rapidly changing business needs. 6915 Rochester Road, Suite 340, Troy, MI 48085. 248.289.1647.
