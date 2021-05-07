SEATTLE, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national restoration company, today announced the appointment of Brad Hamilton as vice president of its Seattle, Washington, office. In his new role, Hamilton will be responsible for managing all of BluSky's Seattle branch operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.
"We are excited about the strong leadership Brad brings to Seattle," said Todd Smith, BluSky northwest regional vice president. "He has a focused commitment to customer service, teamwork, quality, and integrity that our clients count on every day."
Hamilton began his career in the construction industry more than 30 years ago after earning a degree in business administration from Western Washington University. Prior to joining BluSky in 2021, he spent 25 years in building materials distribution. In the most recent five years he managed two contracting companies in the insulation and glass trades.
