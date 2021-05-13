RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national restoration company, today announced the appointment of Renee Carter as vice president of its Raleigh, North Carolina, office. In her new role, Carter will be responsible for managing all of BluSky's Raleigh branch operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.
"We are excited about the extensive experience Renee brings to Raleigh," said Travis Vogt, BluSky regional vice president. "She has a background in restoration, construction, estimating, working with insurance companies, and customer care that makes her the ideal leader for our Raleigh office."
Carter began her career in the construction industry more than 10 years ago after earning a degree in business management from Ashworth College. She holds multiple certifications specific to the restoration industry, including the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) Fire and Smoke Restorer, Water Damage Restoration, Applied Microbial Remediation Technician, and Health & Safety.
